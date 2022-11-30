BTS : “Hop On BTS” is a special campaign under BTS Group's sustainability communication.

"Hop On BTS" is a special campaign under BTS Group's sustainability communication that aims to raise awareness and invite people to ride our BTS SkyTrain - an environmental-friendly mode of transport
We invite all to take photos with all "the Hop On BTS" media that you come across (i.e. train wrap, in-train LCD, street view light box, etc.), and then hashtag #HopOnBTS and please share it with your circle of friends.
Here are some snapshots from the soft launch before tomorrow. We look forward to seeing your participation!
Disclaimer
