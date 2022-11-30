Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BTS Group Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS

(BTS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-29
8.400 THB   +1.82%
11/30Bts : “Hop On BTS” is a special campaign under BTS Group's sustainability communication.
PU
11/17Transcript : BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
11/14BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

BTS : “Hop On BTS” is a special campaign under BTS Group's sustainability communication.

11/30/2022 | 10:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Hop On BTS" is a special campaign under BTS Group's sustainability communication that aims to raise awareness and invite people to ride our BTS SkyTrain - an environmental-friendly mode of transport

We invite all to take photos with all "the Hop On BTS" media that you come across (i.e. train wrap, in-train LCD, street view light box, etc.), and then hashtag #HopOnBTS and please share it with your circle of friends.

Here are some snapshots from the soft launch before tomorrow. We look forward to seeing your participation!

Attachments

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 03:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
11/30Bts : “Hop On BTS” is a special campaign under BTS Group's sustainability comm..
PU
11/17Transcript : BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call..
CI
11/14BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
11/09Bts : Achieves “Excellent” Corporate Governance For 11th Consecutive Year
PU
11/03Bts : sets coupon range of 2.80% – 4.70% per annum for its 4 tranches of 'Sustainabi..
PU
10/19Bts : Thailand's First Sustainability-Linked Bonds for Public Offering by BTS Group Holdin..
PU
10/11Bts : PCL has been listed in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) for its 4th con..
PU
10/04Stark Corporation Public Company Limited announced that it has received THB 5.58 billio..
CI
10/03Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad Enters into HOA with Sinar Bina Infra Sdn Bhd, LBS Bina Group B..
CI
10/03Bts : U City Unveils New Identity Reflecting its Transformation towards the Financial Serv..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 651 M 472 M 472 M
Net income 2023 2 495 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
Net Debt 2023 128 B 3 618 M 3 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,2x
Yield 2023 1,90%
Capitalization 111 B 3 136 M 3 136 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,3x
EV / Sales 2024 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,40 THB
Average target price 11,04 THB
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-10.16%3 062
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-10.99%29 578
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-11.43%1 953
FIRSTGROUP PLC0.29%902
FNM S.P.A.-26.87%202
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG-6.67%147