Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BTS Group Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS

(BTS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-29
8.400 THB   +0.60%
02:50aBTS : strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission by 2065
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/17UBS Adjusts BTS' Price Target to 11 Baht From 12 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS : strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission by 2065

08/31/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 August,2022 (Bangkok), Mr. Daniel Ross, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Sustainability at BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTSG), stated at "Asia Pacific Business Forum (APBF) 2022: Toward an Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business" that BTSG is determined to cooperate with all sectors in driving environmental action in line with Thailand's participation in the Paris Agreement, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reach net zero by 2065.

Mr. Daniel said that "BTSG operates the world's first and only mass transit rail company certified as carbon neutral. Since its inauguration, BTS SkyTrain has has allowed mass transit in Thailand to avoid an equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions . The company remains committed to improving its energy efficiency by finding alternative energy sources and having at least 10% of energy for its operations be from renewable sources,even carrying out a feasibility study on Solar PV Rooftops its Pink and Yellow Line Monorail depots. For the construction of our railway extensions and other projects , we prioritized environmentally friendly policies, such as reducing PM2.5 pollution from construction, and noise pollution ."

Mr. Daniel noted that "operating in accordance with sustainable development principles is challenging both in terms of time and cost, making it crucial to build cooperation among all sectors. The government sector faces the added challenge of having to set regulations and policies regarding green infrastructure and enhancing the role of entrepreneurs towards greater responsibility. Most important however, is public cooperation, people need to realize the importance of mitigating environmental impact and helping to reduce CO2 emissions."

Mr. Daniel also presented four of his suggestions for national and international collaborations toward sustainability: 1) Increased support for Renewable Energy Supply & Utilisation in the region; 2)Incentives for operators to mitigat their environmental improve their businesses for greater eco-friendliness, e.g., benefits for organizations witheco-friendly policies or activities; 3) Exchanges of eco-friendly operation knowledge and technology at the regional level; and 4) Establishment of networks insupport of eco-friendly development partnerships and joint operations for sustainability.

The Asia-Pacific Business Forum (APBF) has been held annually since 2004. This year, APBF 2022 was held on 26 August, 2022 at the ESCAP Hall of the, United Nations Conference Centre in, Bangkok, and online in cooperation with the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network (ESBN), state agencies, business organizations, civil societies and over 300 academics from across the region. The forum facilitated exchanges on management, recommendations and innovative concepts aimed at environmentally-friendly and sustainable developments for business operations in the Asia-Pacific.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
02:50aBTS : strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission..
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 202..
CI
08/17UBS Adjusts BTS' Price Target to 11 Baht From 12 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/16BTS : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
08/15BTS : Establishment of a new joint venture company, which is a subsidiary of the Company
PU
08/15BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Approves an Incorporation of New Joint Ventur..
CI
08/15BTS : Rabbit Care's Series C Fundraising Round by Winter Capital and VGI PCL Shores Up Bus..
PU
08/15BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
08/15BTS : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
08/09BTS PUBLIC : Publication of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 291 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2023 3 012 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net Debt 2023 128 B 3 500 M 3 500 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,6x
Yield 2023 3,02%
Capitalization 111 B 3 033 M 3 033 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
EV / Sales 2024 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,40 THB
Average target price 11,32 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-10.16%3 033
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-4.42%31 601
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED0.71%2 188
FIRSTGROUP PLC10.47%969
FNM S.P.A.-29.72%187
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG-5.11%147