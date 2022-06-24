Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BTS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-22
8.400 THB   +0.60%
BTS Public : Annual Report 2021/22

06/24/2022
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL

ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22

(56-1 ONE REPORT)

BTS GROUP

a carbon neutral company

As the Company is committed to conducting business in the most sustainable way, we assess ourselves against international environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks. In the process, the Company has received widespread recognition from leading institutions around the world. Though recognition is not our primary goal, we are honoured that our efforts and progress have been acknowledged at both a national and international level.

BTS GROUP - THE FIRST AND ONLY CARBON NEUTRAL

RAIL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY IN THE WORLD

Environmental sustainability has been a long-standing priority for BTS Group and our long-term climate strategy remains an integral part of achieving that. Going into FY 2021/22 with our long-term climate strategy, BTS Group maintains its carbon neutral status through the continuance of our carbon credit programme, certiﬁed by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO). Going further, we successfully procured Renewable Energy Certiﬁcates (RECs) to claim 10% of total electricity consumption from renewable energy sources. Both the carbon credit programme and the procurement of RECs are joint initiatives between BTS Group and BCPG Public Company Ltd. (BCPG), which utilises solar energy generated by BCPG's BPI Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project.

Being the first and only rail transportation company in the world to be certified as a carbon neutral company, BTS Group takes great pride in the positive environmental impacts our long-termclimate strategy has delivered to our environmental stakeholders thus far. Going forward, we aim to further develop our long-termclimate strategy to become the driving force behind a decarbonised future for all.

GLOBAL RANKED

COMPANY

IN TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

THE DJSI GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION SECTOR LEADER

We are delighted to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets for 4 consecutive years from 2018-2021. We have been ranked first globally in the DJSI Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure (TRA) Sector for 2 consecutive years. We are notably the only Thai rail transportation Company ranked amongst world class DJSI Indices members. We have also been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and are the sole recipient of the Gold Class designation in the TRA Sector. In 2021, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment covered over 7,500 companies across 61 industries, of which 75 were designated Gold Class.

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited

01

Annual Report 2021/22

A Carbon Neutral Company

#1 Global Ranking in Dow Jones

Sustainability Award, 'Gold Class' in

CDP Climate Change Assessment

BTS Group - the first and only carbon

Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

the Transportation and Transportation

"B" Score

neutral rail transportation company

Included in the DJSI for 4 consecutive years

Infrastructure Sector (2022)

Awarded "B" score in BTS Group's first year

in the world

(2018-2021) and ranked ﬁrst globally in the

Included in the S&P Global Sustainability

of submission to the CDP assessment (2021).

DJSI Transportation and Transportation

Yearbook 2022 and the sole recipient of the

We were amongst 12 Thai companies with A

Infrastructure (TRA) Sector for 2 consecutive

Gold Class designation in TRA sector for

and B ratings from a total of 44 submitted

years (2020-2021)

2 consecutive years

Thai companies

Climate Leaders Asia-Paciﬁc 2022

A Constituent of FTSE4Good

A Constituent of MSCI Indices, with

The Asset ESG - "Platinum" Award

Inclusion in the Financial Times Inaugural

Index Series

'AA' ESG Ratings (2021)

3 years in the Asset ESG Corporate Awards

Edition of the Climate Leader Asia-Paciﬁc 2022.

Recognised as a constituent of FTSE4Good

5 years ranked among leading companies

(2019-2021) and amongst the best-in-class

BTS Group is 1 of 6 Thai companies and the

Index Series for the 5th consecutive year

(A list) in emerging markets in ESG operations

Thai companies that received this prestigious

only Thai transportation company awarded

with "AA" rating (2021)

recognition

out of 200 leaders in Asia Paciﬁc

Thailand Sustainability

Sustainability Disclosure

'5-star' Rating or 'Excellent'

Transport Deal of the Year,

Best Corporate Governance

Investment (THSI)

Award 2021

Rating in Corporate Governance

Thailand

(Thailand) 2021

3 years in a row in the THSI from

Sustainability Disclosure Award 2021

Certiﬁed member of the Thai Private

BTS Group's second green bond of

B T S G ro u p w a s a w a rd e d B e s t

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

from the Thaipat Institute owing to

Sector Collective Action Against

THB 8.6bn won the Transport Deal of

Corporate Governance (Thailand) by

(2019-2021) and amongst the listed

transparent public disclosure of the

Corruption and assessed as '5-star'

the Year, Thailand at The Asset Triple

Capital Finance International (cﬁ.co)

Thai companies with outstanding

Company's per formance in its

rating or 'Excellent' in Corporate

A Infrastructure Awards 2021

performance on ESG aspects

Sustainability Report

Governance Scoring, for the 10th

consecutive year

1

MIN

BTS GROUP

IN ONE MINUTE

BTS Group is a multi-industry conglomerate utilising data and partnerships to amplify value from its proprietary transport and media network through our 3 core businesses, MOVE, MIX and MATCH.

FY 2021/22

Operating Revenue

THB 25,823MN

Recurring EBITDA

THB 8,116MN

Recurring Net Proﬁt

THB 2,782MN

Employees

5,357

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited

03

Annual Report 2021/22

Rail Business

Secured

Distances

Operating Distance

72KM

Full operation of Green Line and Gold Line phase 1

NO.1

135KM

Pink and Yellow

Lines Construction

90%

(Completed)

(expected to commence in 2023)

>40MN

Non-rail Business

U-Tapao

International Airport

and Airport City

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

Chao Phraya Express Boat

15MN

Intercity Motorway

2 Routes

Daily Passengers

M6

in Move Business

Bang Pa In - Na Khon

800,000

Ratchasima

M81

(PRE-COVID 19)

Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi

9.5MN

OOH Media Provider

Unique Audience Reach

No. of Rabbit Cards

No. of Rabbit LINE Pay User

From 3 Platforms: Advertising, Payment and Distribution

Gain on Land Trading

Partnership

THB 1.5BN

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 19 106 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2023 3 224 M 90,9 M 90,9 M
Net Debt 2023 108 B 3 036 M 3 036 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,4x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 111 B 3 119 M 3 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
EV / Sales 2024 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,40 THB
Average target price 11,84 THB
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.16%3 119
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.51%32 193
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-2.14%2 137
FIRSTGROUP PLC32.39%1 257
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC16.88%721
FNM S.P.A.-28.66%201