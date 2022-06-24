BTS Public : Annual Report 2021/22

As the Company is committed to conducting business in the most sustainable way, we assess ourselves against international environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks. In the process, the Company has received widespread recognition from leading institutions around the world. Though recognition is not our primary goal, we are honoured that our efforts and progress have been acknowledged at both a national and international level.

BTS GROUP - THE FIRST AND ONLY CARBON NEUTRAL

RAIL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY IN THE WORLD

Environmental sustainability has been a long-standing priority for BTS Group and our long-term climate strategy remains an integral part of achieving that. Going into FY 2021/22 with our long-term climate strategy, BTS Group maintains its carbon neutral status through the continuance of our carbon credit programme, certiﬁed by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO). Going further, we successfully procured Renewable Energy Certiﬁcates (RECs) to claim 10% of total electricity consumption from renewable energy sources. Both the carbon credit programme and the procurement of RECs are joint initiatives between BTS Group and BCPG Public Company Ltd. (BCPG), which utilises solar energy generated by BCPG's BPI Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project.

Being the first and only rail transportation company in the world to be certified as a carbon neutral company, BTS Group takes great pride in the positive environmental impacts our long-termclimate strategy has delivered to our environmental stakeholders thus far. Going forward, we aim to further develop our long-termclimate strategy to become the driving force behind a decarbonised future for all.

GLOBAL RANKED

COMPANY

IN TRANSPORTATION SECTOR

THE DJSI GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION SECTOR LEADER

We are delighted to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets for 4 consecutive years from 2018-2021. We have been ranked first globally in the DJSI Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure (TRA) Sector for 2 consecutive years. We are notably the only Thai rail transportation Company ranked amongst world class DJSI Indices members. We have also been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and are the sole recipient of the Gold Class designation in the TRA Sector. In 2021, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment covered over 7,500 companies across 61 industries, of which 75 were designated Gold Class.