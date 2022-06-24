BTS Public : Annual Report 2021/22

As the Company is committed to conducting business in the most sustainable way, we assess ourselves against international environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks. In the process, the Company has received widespread recognition from leading institutions around the world. Though recognition is not our primary goal, we are honoured that our efforts and progress have been acknowledged at both a national and international level.
BTS GROUP - THE FIRST AND ONLY CARBON NEUTRAL
RAIL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY IN THE WORLD
Environmental sustainability has been a long-standing priority for BTS Group and our long-term climate strategy remains an integral part of achieving that. Going into FY 2021/22 with our long-term climate strategy, BTS Group maintains its carbon neutral status through the continuance of our carbon credit programme, certiﬁed by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO). Going further, we successfully procured Renewable Energy Certiﬁcates (RECs) to claim 10% of total electricity consumption from renewable energy sources. Both the carbon credit programme and the procurement of RECs are joint initiatives between BTS Group and BCPG Public Company Ltd. (BCPG), which utilises solar energy generated by BCPG's BPI Solar Photovoltaic (PV) project.
Being the first and only rail transportation company in the world to be certified as a carbon neutral company, BTS Group takes great pride in the positive environmental impacts ourlong-termclimate strategy has delivered to our environmental stakeholders thus far. Going forward, we aim to further develop ourlong-termclimate strategy to become the driving force behind a decarbonised future for all.
We are delighted to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets for 4 consecutive years from 2018-2021. We have been ranked first globally in the DJSI Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure (TRA) Sector for 2 consecutive years. We are notably the only Thai rail transportation Company ranked amongst world class DJSI Indices members. We have also been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and are the sole recipient of the Gold Class designation in the TRA Sector. In 2021, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment covered over 7,500 companies across 61 industries, of which 75 were designated Gold Class.
1
MIN
BTS GROUP
IN ONE MINUTE
BTS Group is a multi-industry conglomerate utilising data and partnerships to amplify value from its proprietary transport and media network through our 3 core businesses, MOVE, MIX and MATCH.
FY 2021/22
Operating Revenue
THB 25,823MN
Recurring EBITDA
THB 8,116MN
Recurring Net Proﬁt
THB 2,782MN
Employees
5,357
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited
03
Annual Report 2021/22
Rail Business
Secured
Distances
Operating Distance
72KM
Full operation of Green Line and Gold Line phase 1
NO.1
135KM
Pink and Yellow
Lines Construction
90%
(Completed)
(expected to commence in 2023)
>40MN
Non-rail Business
U-Tapao
International Airport
and Airport City
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)
Chao Phraya Express Boat
15MN
Intercity Motorway
2 Routes
Daily Passengers
M6
in Move Business
Bang Pa In - Na Khon
800,000
Ratchasima
M81
(PRE-COVID 19)
Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi
9.5MN
OOH Media Provider
Unique Audience Reach
No. of Rabbit Cards
No. of Rabbit LINE Pay User
From 3 Platforms: Advertising, Payment and Distribution
Gain on Land Trading
Partnership
THB 1.5BN
