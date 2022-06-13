BTS Public : BTSG executives visit BCPG solar power plants

Mr. Daniel Ross, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Sustainability Department of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, led executives to visit BCPG Public Company Limited solar power plants in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. The visiting group was welcomed and briefed by Mr. Apichai Riddiboot, Project Director of Center of Digital Energy. BTS Group Holdings is one of the organizations purchasing carbon credits from BCPG to offset greenhouse gas emissions from business activities.