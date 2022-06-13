Log in
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-09
8.500 THB   -0.58%
BTS Public : BTSG executives visit BCPG solar power plants

Mr. Daniel Ross, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Sustainability Department of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, led executives to visit BCPG Public Company Limited solar power plants in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. The visiting group was welcomed and briefed by Mr. Apichai Riddiboot, Project Director of Center of Digital Energy. BTS Group Holdings is one of the organizations purchasing carbon credits from BCPG to offset greenhouse gas emissions from business activities.

Financials
Sales 2023 22 208 M 639 M 639 M
Net income 2023 2 905 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 4 002 M 4 002 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,3x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 112 B 3 220 M 3 220 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-9.09%3 220
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.36%32 902
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED2.14%2 234
FIRSTGROUP PLC31.02%1 212
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC16.66%725
FNM S.P.A.-20.68%223