    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BTS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS Public : Disclosure of the 2022/23 Targets and Capital Expenditures Guidance of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited

04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 12:59:26
Headline
Disclosure of the 2022/23 Targets and Capital Expenditures Guidance of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited
Symbol
BTS
Source
BTS
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 06:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 837 M 832 M 832 M
Net income 2022 2 813 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
Net Debt 2022 106 B 3 174 M 3 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 120 B 3 580 M 3 580 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
EV / Sales 2023 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,10 THB
Average target price 12,11 THB
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.67%3 580
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED1.19%33 321
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED6.43%2 380
FIRSTGROUP PLC9.59%1 080
NOBINA AB (PUBL)1.03%996
UNITTEC CO.,LTD-1.73%798