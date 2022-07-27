Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BTS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-25
8.600 THB    0.00%
07:14aBTS PUBLIC : Group's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved final dividend at the rate of THB 0.15 per share to be paid on 23 August 2022
PU
05:02aBTS PUBLIC : Group's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
07/26BTS PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS Public : Group's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved final dividend at the rate of THB 0.15 per share to be paid on 23 August 2022

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group recently organised the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 on 25 July 2022, at the Bangkok Convention Center, 5th floor, Central Plaza Ladprao. Pictured here, Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas (center), Chairman of the Executive Officer and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee; Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas (left), Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer of MATCH Business; and Mr. Surapong Laoha-Unya (right), Executive Director and Chief Officer of MOVE Business.

The Meeting of Shareholders has approved the final dividend payment for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022 at the rate of Baht 0.16 per share (16 Satang per share) to the shareholders of the Company appearing in the shareholders' register book on the record date of 4 August 2022, where the names of the shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend payments are determined and the dividend payment date is set on 23 August 2022.

Previously, the interim dividend payment had been paid to the Company shareholders on 24 February 2022 at the rate of Baht 0.15 per share (15 Satang per share), from the total dividend payment at the rate of Baht 0.31 per share (31 Satang per share) or equivalent to the total dividend payment in the amount of approximately Baht 4,081.4 million from the net profit and unappropriated retained earnings.

BTS Group is a multi-industry conglomerate that operates sustainable business through participation within communities and society development with awareness of environmental stewardship. It is the first and only rail mass transit company to be certified as carbon neutral. The Company's operational standard has been certified and awarded in various categories both domestically and internationally. The Company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), in the Emerging Markets indices for 4 consecutive years and is ranked first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure for 2 consecutive years. Moreover, BTS Group has also been listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 with the Gold Class distinction in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector, of which only 75 companies were selected as Gold Class among 7,500 companies worldwide. We are renowned as the world's most sustainable transportation company.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 19 592 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2023 3 258 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net Debt 2023 108 B 2 933 M 2 933 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,5x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 113 B 3 085 M 3 085 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,60 THB
Average target price 11,69 THB
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.02%3 085
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.91%32 419
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED2.14%2 230
FIRSTGROUP PLC27.20%1 149
FNM S.P.A.-31.76%185
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG-4.67%149