BTS Public : Group's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved final dividend at the rate of THB 0.15 per share to be paid on 23 August 2022

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group recently organised the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 on 25 July 2022, at the Bangkok Convention Center, 5th floor, Central Plaza Ladprao. Pictured here, Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas (center), Chairman of the Executive Officer and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee; Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas (left), Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer of MATCH Business; and Mr. Surapong Laoha-Unya (right), Executive Director and Chief Officer of MOVE Business.

The Meeting of Shareholders has approved the final dividend payment for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022 at the rate of Baht 0.16 per share (16 Satang per share) to the shareholders of the Company appearing in the shareholders' register book on the record date of 4 August 2022, where the names of the shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend payments are determined and the dividend payment date is set on 23 August 2022.

Previously, the interim dividend payment had been paid to the Company shareholders on 24 February 2022 at the rate of Baht 0.15 per share (15 Satang per share), from the total dividend payment at the rate of Baht 0.31 per share (31 Satang per share) or equivalent to the total dividend payment in the amount of approximately Baht 4,081.4 million from the net profit and unappropriated retained earnings.

BTS Group is a multi-industry conglomerate that operates sustainable business through participation within communities and society development with awareness of environmental stewardship. It is the first and only rail mass transit company to be certified as carbon neutral. The Company's operational standard has been certified and awarded in various categories both domestically and internationally. The Company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), in the Emerging Markets indices for 4 consecutive years and is ranked first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure for 2 consecutive years. Moreover, BTS Group has also been listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 with the Gold Class distinction in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector, of which only 75 companies were selected as Gold Class among 7,500 companies worldwide. We are renowned as the world's most sustainable transportation company.