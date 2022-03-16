BTS Public : Notification the exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8
03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 20:24:12
Headline
Notification the exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8
Symbol
BTS
Source
BTS
Full Detailed News
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities
Date announced : 16-Mar-2022
Name of securities : BTS-W6
Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 9.90
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1
shares)
Exercise Procedure :
https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w6
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company
Limited
Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom
Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam
Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513
E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kong Chi Keung
company
Position : Executive Director and Deputy Chief
Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities
Date announced : 16-Mar-2022
Name of securities : BTS-W7
Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 11.90
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1
shares)
Exercise Procedure :
https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w7
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company
Limited
Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom
Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam
Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513
E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kong Chi Keung
company
Position : Executive Director and Deputy Chief
Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities
Date announced : 16-Mar-2022
Name of securities : BTS-W8
Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 14.90
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1
shares)
Exercise Procedure :
https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w8
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company
Limited
Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom
Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam
Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513
E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kong Chi Keung
company
Position : Executive Director and Deputy Chief
Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:37:03 UTC.