  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(BTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BTS Public : Notification the exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8

03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Date/Time
16 Mar 2022 20:24:12
Headline
Notification the exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8
Symbol
BTS
Source
BTS
Full Detailed News 
                Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 16-Mar-2022
Name of securities                       : BTS-W6
Exercise date                            : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 9.90
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common        : 1 : 1
shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w6
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company 
Limited
Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom 
Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam
Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513
E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Kong Chi Keung
company
Position                                 : Executive Director and Deputy Chief 
Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 16-Mar-2022
Name of securities                       : BTS-W7
Exercise date                            : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 11.90
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common        : 1 : 1
shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w7
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company 
Limited
Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom 
Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam
Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513
E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Kong Chi Keung
company
Position                                 : Executive Director and Deputy Chief 
Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 16-Mar-2022
Name of securities                       : BTS-W8
Exercise date                            : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 14.90
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common        : 1 : 1
shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w8
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company 
Limited
Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom 
Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500
Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam
Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513
E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Kong Chi Keung
company
Position                                 : Executive Director and Deputy Chief 
Executive Officer
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 837 M 830 M 830 M
Net income 2022 2 967 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net Debt 2022 106 B 3 167 M 3 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,8x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 122 B 3 651 M 3 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,15 THB
Average target price 12,11 THB
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.14%3 592
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-3.94%31 809
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-2.86%2 156
FIRSTGROUP PLC2.35%1 003
NOBINA AB (PUBL)1.03%996
UNITTEC CO.,LTD8.96%884