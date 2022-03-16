BTS Public : Notification the exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8

Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities Subject : Notification the exercise of securities Date announced : 16-Mar-2022 Name of securities : BTS-W6 Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022 The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022 of the securities Exercise price (baht per share) : 9.90 Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1 shares) Exercise Procedure : https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w6 Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company Limited Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500 Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513 E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kong Chi Keung company Position : Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities Subject : Notification the exercise of securities Date announced : 16-Mar-2022 Name of securities : BTS-W7 Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022 The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022 of the securities Exercise price (baht per share) : 11.90 Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1 shares) Exercise Procedure : https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w7 Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company Limited Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500 Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513 E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kong Chi Keung company Position : Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of securities Subject : Notification the exercise of securities Date announced : 16-Mar-2022 Name of securities : BTS-W8 Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022 The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022 of the securities Exercise price (baht per share) : 14.90 Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 1 shares) Exercise Procedure : https://www.btsgroup.co.th/th/investor-relations/warrants-information/bts-w8 Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Krungthai Zmico Securities Company Limited Operation Services Department, 15th Floor, Liberty Square Building, 287 Silom Road, Bangrak District, Bangkok 10500 Contact person: Khun Raviwan Thongsing and Khun Rachanee Tieansam Phone: 0-2695-5036 and 0-2695-5513 E-mail: RaviwanT@ktzmico.com and RachaneeT@ktzmico.com Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kong Chi Keung company Position : Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.