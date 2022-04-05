BTS Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8 and BTS-WD (F53-5)

The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 05-Apr-2022 Exercised Securities Warrants Common shares Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-W6 Name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 6 Number of exercised warrants (units) : 10,016 Number of unexercised warrants : 657,048,414 (units) Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00 Exercise Price (baht/share) : 9.90 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 10,016 exercised warrants (shares) Number of remaining shares reserved : 657,330,462 (shares) ______________________________________________________________________ Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-W7 Name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 7 Number of exercised warrants (units) : 26,032 Number of unexercised warrants : 1,316,161,142 (units) Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00 Exercise Price (baht/share) : 11.90 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 26,032 exercised warrants (shares) Number of remaining shares reserved : 1,316,713,825 (shares) ______________________________________________________________________ Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-W8 Name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 8 Number of exercised warrants (units) : 52,064 Number of unexercised warrants : 2,632,331,938 (units) Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00 Exercise Price (baht/share) : 14.90 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 52,064 exercised warrants (shares) Number of remaining shares reserved : 2,633,427,649 (shares) ______________________________________________________________________ Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-WD Name of warrant : Warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited issued to the Employees of the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 4 Number of exercised warrants (units) : 3,044,610 Number of unexercised warrants : 7,266,390 (units) Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00 Exercise Price (baht/share) : 8.53 Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022 Number of shares derived from : 3,044,610 exercised warrants (shares) Number of remaining shares reserved : 7,266,390 (shares) Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas company Position : Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kong Chi Keung Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.