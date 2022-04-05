BTS Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8 and BTS-WD (F53-5)
Report on the results of the Exercise of BTS-W6, BTS-W7, BTS-W8 and BTS-WD (F53-5)
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 05-Apr-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-W6
Name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued
Ordinary Shares of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 6
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 10,016
Number of unexercised warrants : 657,048,414
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 9.90
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 10,016
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 657,330,462
(shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-W7
Name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued
Ordinary Shares of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 7
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 26,032
Number of unexercised warrants : 1,316,161,142
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 11.90
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 26,032
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 1,316,713,825
(shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-W8
Name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase the Newly Issued
Ordinary Shares of BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 8
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 52,064
Number of unexercised warrants : 2,632,331,938
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 14.90
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 52,064
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 2,633,427,649
(shares)
______________________________________________________________________
Warrant of trading symbol : BTS-WD
Name of warrant : Warrants to purchase the ordinary
shares of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited issued to the Employees of
the Company and its Subsidiaries No. 4
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 3,044,610
Number of unexercised warrants : 7,266,390
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 8.53
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022 to 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 3,044,610
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 7,266,390
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas
company
Position : Executive Director and Chief
Executive Officer
Mr. Kong Chi Keung
Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 12:17:03 UTC.