Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Posted Date: August 8, 2022)
08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
1
Directors Attended the Meeting via Electronic Conferencing
Mr. Suchin Wanglee
Independent Director / Member of the Audit Committee / Chairman
of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry
Independent Director
(The Company had 12 directors in total, all of whom attended the Meeting, representing 100% of the total number of directors.)
Member of the Advisory Board Present at the Meeting
Professor Dr. Amorn Chandara-Somboon
Chairman of the Advisory Board
Executives Present at the Meeting
Mr. Surayut Thavikulwat
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Daniel Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Mr. Sayam Siwarapornskul
Chief Legal Officer
Advisors Present at the Meeting
Mr. Chatri Trakulmanenate
Legal Advisor, The Capital Law Office Limited
Mr. Bhimukh Tiamsawet
Legal Advisor, The Capital Law Office Limited
Mr. Pornanan Kitjanawanchai
Auditor, EY Office Limited
Ms. Varangkana Vachira-angsana
Auditor, EY Office Limited
The Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting about the general information regarding the capital and shares of the Company as of the record date for determining the names of shareholders who shall be entitled to attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of June 13, 2022, as follows:
Registered Capital
73,873,395,724.00
Baht
Divided into
18,468,348,931
shares
Paid-up Capital
52,670,442,420.00
Baht
Issued Shares
13,167,610,605
shares
Par Value per Share
4
Baht
The Company had a total of 117,104 shareholders, where 116,761 shareholders were Thai shareholders holding an aggregate of 10,276,423,667 shares, or representing 78.04% of the total issued shares of the Company, and 343 shareholders were foreign shareholders holding an aggregate of 2,891,186,938 shares, or representing 21.96% of the total issued shares of the Company.
In this Meeting, there were 1,385 shareholders present in person and by proxy, holding an aggregate of 7,695,648,717 shares, or representing 58.4437% of the total issued shares of the Company. A quorum was, therefore, duly formed according to the Company's Articles of Association, which stated that there must be no less than 25 shareholders attending a meeting in person and by proxy, and they must collectively hold no less than one-third of the total issued shares of the Company.
2
After the commencement of the Meeting, there were additional shareholders present in person and by proxy. As a result, the number of shareholders attending the Meeting increased from the commencement of the Meeting to 1,492 shareholders holding altogether 7,790,222,584 shares, or representing 59.1620% of the total issued shares of the Company. The Company had adjusted the number of votes of the shareholders attending the Meeting in each agenda item to align with the actual attendance and the Company's good corporate governance practice.
The Secretary to the Meeting then informed the Meeting that in this Meeting, the Company would use the barcode system for the registration and vote count, and further informed the Meeting about the vote casting and counting procedures as detailed in the Invitation to the Meeting. In addition, the Secretary to the Meeting advised the Meeting that prior to casting votes on each agenda item, the attendees would have an opportunity to make inquiries or give opinions in relation to such agenda item as appropriate. In the event that an inquiry or an opinion was not directly related to the agenda item, the attendees were requested to make such an inquiry or give such an opinion during the agenda item "other business".
The Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting that the Company had also invited the shareholders to propose agenda items in accordance with the Company's criteria in advance during the period from December 27, 2021 to March 31, 2022 as publicized on the Stock Exchange of Thailand's website and the Company's website on December 24, 2021. However, no shareholders had proposed any agenda item for the Meeting.
The Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting that Mr. Bhimukh Tiamsawet, a representative from the Capital Law Office Limited, would witness the vote count, and, in order to promote the Company's good corporate governance, invited the minority shareholders to witness the vote count. Nonetheless, none of the shareholders had expressed their intention to witness the vote count of the Meeting.
Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Executive Committee, acted as the Chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairman"), declared the Meeting open and proceeded to conduct the Meeting in accordance with the agenda items as specified in the Invitation to the Meeting as follows.
Agenda Item 1 Message from the Chairman to the Meeting
The Chairman welcomed and expressed his appreciation to all shareholders attending the Meeting and reported to the Meeting that the pandemic situation of coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and the global economic crisis had been impacting BTS Group's businesses. Nevertheless, the Group still had profits from its operations, which enabled it to maintain its dividend payment position. The financial status remained strong, with the capability in both liquidity and human resources to drive the Group forward.
In the past year, the Company continued to implement the 3M Strategy (MOVE MIX MATCH) in its business operations - making investments and collaborations with its partners to build a unique platform and solutions. It was expected that the business trend would continue to improve, especially from the relaxation of the government policies regarding COVID-19, resulting in the number of ridership returning to a more normal level.
The progress of key projects, such as the Pink Line Project (Khae Rai - Min Buri) and the Yellow Line Project (Lad Prao - Samrong), where the construction was delayed during the pandemic situation of COVID-19, was presently more than 90% completed and was expected to open for partial operation within 2022.
For the Green Line Project, Krungthep Thanakom Company Limited ("Krungthep Thanakom"), a company established and held 99.98% shares by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ("BMA"), currently had outstanding debts with the Group from the provision of operation and maintenance services, and the purchase price and the installation of electrical and mechanical system, in the amount of more than Baht 40 billion. However, the Company was committed to continuing to provide the services in order to minimize the least impact on the people.
3
For the Orange Line Project, on July 7, 2022, the Central Administrative Court rendered a judgment to revoke the cancellation order of the bidding of the project held in 2021. The submission of proposals for the new bidding round was scheduled for July 27, 2022. A further update was pending from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand.
The Company continued to focus on sustainable business practices and their environmental impacts. In the past year, the Company became the first and only rail transportation company in the world to be certified as a carbon neutral company. In addition, the Company had been included as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year and was ranked first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure (TRA) Sector for the second consecutive year.
This agenda item was for acknowledgment and no casting of votes was required.
After Agenda Item 1, the Chairman assigned the Secretary to the Meeting to conduct the Meeting from Agenda Item 2 onwards.
Agenda Item 2 To consider and approve the report on the results of the Company's business operation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
The Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting that the Company had summarized the results of the Company's business operation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 as per the details set out in the Annual Report 2021/22, which had been distributed to all shareholders together with the Invitation to the Meeting, and gave a video presentation on the Group's business structure to the Meeting.
Thereafter, the Secretary to the Meeting invited the executives of the Company to report the details of this agenda to the Meeting.
Mr. Surapong Laoha-Unya, the Executive Director, Chief Officer of MOVE Business, and Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited, reported to the Meeting the overview of MOVE Business, which could be summarized as follows.
MOVE Business involves businesses that provide transportation services, with the core business being the rail mass transit business or SkyTrain. In addition, the Group also expanded its interest into other modes of transportation, including ferries, intercity motorways, and airports. The Group aimed to provide complete door- to-door transportation services to uplift people's way of life. It was expected that the number of passengers across the Group would reach 3 million passengers per day in 2025.
For the rail mass transit business, the Group presently covered a total distance of approximately 140 kilometers, having 116 stations, whereby approximately 72 kilometers were open for operation, i.e. the Green Line Project and the Gold Line Project, and approximately 68 kilometers were under construction, i.e. the Pink Line Project and the Yellow Line Project. The construction of the Pink Line Project and the Yellow Line Project was more than 90% completed and it was expected to open for partial operation within this year and full operation next year.
Following the recent relaxation of the government policies regarding COVID-19, people were able to resume their lives close to normal. This resulted in the continued increase in the ridership. However, the Group still focused on the health and safety of its passengers by strictly maintaining the disease prevention measures. In addition, in order to provide assurance to its passengers, the Group planned to install BIOZONE air purifiers in all trains. BIOZONE uses photocatalyst technology to create electrical particles which could effectively remove bacteria, viruses, molds, and other contaminants.
4
In addition, the Group was ready to participate in the biddings of all rail mass transit projects, such as the Orange Line Project, in which the bidding process was still uncertain but the Group would do all necessary acts to ensure fairness and transparency for the benefit of the Group and the nation, the Western Green Line Extension Project (Bang Wa - Taling Chan), the Light Rail Transit Project (LRT) or the Silver Line Project (Bang Na - Suvarnabhumi), and the Gray Line Project, etc.
The non-rail businesses under the Group were as follows:
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT);
2 Intercity Motorway Projects, i.e. M6 (Bang Pa-in - Nakhon Ratchasima) and M81 (Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi) (the "Motorway Projects"), where the constructions had commenced earlier this year;
Chao Phraya Express Boat;
U-TapaoInternational Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development Project (the "U-TapaoAirport Project").
Thereafter, Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, the Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Officer of MATCH Business, reported to the Meeting the overview of MIX Business and MATCH Business, which could be summarized as follows.
On top of MOVE Business, which was the Group's core business, MIX Business could be compared to the brain of the Group. The combination of data analytics and data science capabilities from across various platforms, such as Rabbit Card usage and collaboration with partners, led to more services solutions under MATCH Business, i.e. the partnership with Nation International Edutainment Public Company Limited to open Turtle Shops on the BTS stations, the investment in financial services business through U City Public Company Limited ("U City"), and the investment in Fanslink Communication Company Limited to enhance the online distribution platform.
In addition, Mr. Chotchawal Leetrairong, Vice President, Office of the Chief Executive Officer, gave an example of the cooperation between the Company and its partners under MATCH Business, namely the investment in Kerry Express (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("Kerry" or "KEX"). The Group jointly initiated the sale of advertising on Kerry's logistic trucks, delivery of sample products via Kerry's logistics network, and boost of Kerry revenues through marketing promotion between Kerry customers and Rabbit Card users. As a result, Kerry was successfully listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Thereafter, the Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting regarding the Company's work on sustainable development and awards and recognition. The Company was committed to conducting its businesses through a sustainable approach taking into consideration its social and environmental responsibilities, and good corporate governance. In this regard, the Company had been recognized at both national and international levels, having been included as a constituent in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year and was ranked first globally in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure (TRA) Sector for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Company was included by the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) list.
The Company continued to maintain its status as a carbon neutral company, as certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, and was also committed to securing at least 10% renewable energy consumption in its business operations.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
