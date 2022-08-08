Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Posted Date: August 8, 2022)

After the commencement of the Meeting, there were additional shareholders present in person and by proxy. As a result, the number of shareholders attending the Meeting increased from the commencement of the Meeting to 1,492 shareholders holding altogether 7,790,222,584 shares, or representing 59.1620% of the total issued shares of the Company. The Company had adjusted the number of votes of the shareholders attending the Meeting in each agenda item to align with the actual attendance and the Company's good corporate governance practice.

The Secretary to the Meeting then informed the Meeting that in this Meeting, the Company would use the barcode system for the registration and vote count, and further informed the Meeting about the vote casting and counting procedures as detailed in the Invitation to the Meeting. In addition, the Secretary to the Meeting advised the Meeting that prior to casting votes on each agenda item, the attendees would have an opportunity to make inquiries or give opinions in relation to such agenda item as appropriate. In the event that an inquiry or an opinion was not directly related to the agenda item, the attendees were requested to make such an inquiry or give such an opinion during the agenda item "other business".

The Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting that the Company had also invited the shareholders to propose agenda items in accordance with the Company's criteria in advance during the period from December 27, 2021 to March 31, 2022 as publicized on the Stock Exchange of Thailand's website and the Company's website on December 24, 2021. However, no shareholders had proposed any agenda item for the Meeting.

The Secretary to the Meeting informed the Meeting that Mr. Bhimukh Tiamsawet, a representative from the Capital Law Office Limited, would witness the vote count, and, in order to promote the Company's good corporate governance, invited the minority shareholders to witness the vote count. Nonetheless, none of the shareholders had expressed their intention to witness the vote count of the Meeting.

Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Executive Committee, acted as the Chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairman"), declared the Meeting open and proceeded to conduct the Meeting in accordance with the agenda items as specified in the Invitation to the Meeting as follows.

Agenda Item 1 Message from the Chairman to the Meeting

The Chairman welcomed and expressed his appreciation to all shareholders attending the Meeting and reported to the Meeting that the pandemic situation of coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") and the global economic crisis had been impacting BTS Group's businesses. Nevertheless, the Group still had profits from its operations, which enabled it to maintain its dividend payment position. The financial status remained strong, with the capability in both liquidity and human resources to drive the Group forward.

In the past year, the Company continued to implement the 3M Strategy (MOVE MIX MATCH) in its business operations - making investments and collaborations with its partners to build a unique platform and solutions. It was expected that the business trend would continue to improve, especially from the relaxation of the government policies regarding COVID-19, resulting in the number of ridership returning to a more normal level.

The progress of key projects, such as the Pink Line Project (Khae Rai - Min Buri) and the Yellow Line Project (Lad Prao - Samrong), where the construction was delayed during the pandemic situation of COVID-19, was presently more than 90% completed and was expected to open for partial operation within 2022.

For the Green Line Project, Krungthep Thanakom Company Limited ("Krungthep Thanakom"), a company established and held 99.98% shares by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ("BMA"), currently had outstanding debts with the Group from the provision of operation and maintenance services, and the purchase price and the installation of electrical and mechanical system, in the amount of more than Baht 40 billion. However, the Company was committed to continuing to provide the services in order to minimize the least impact on the people.