    BTU   CA05605B1031

BTU METALS CORP.

(BTU)
BTU Metals : Financial Statements for the Three and six months ended October 31, 2021

12/29/2021 | 05:17pm EST
Three And Six Months Ended October 31, 2021

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial

Statements

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANICAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

BTU Metals Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash and cash equivalent

Miscellaneous receivables

Sales tax recoverable

Prepaids

Total Current Assets

NON-CURRENT

Exploration advance

6

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Total Current Liabilities

LONG TERM DEBT

Flow-through share premium liability

7

TOTAL LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

8

Reserves

8

Deficit

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLER'S EQUITY

October 31,

April 30,

2021

2021

$

$

689,894

1,667,763

-

4,000

22,833

78,541

24,376

16,873

737,103

1,767,177

100,000

68,029.00

8,750,151

8,164,391

9,587,254

9,999,597

89,937

206,598

89,937

206,598

100,476

230,311

190,413

436,909

11,275,755

11,259,255

3,188,869

2,993,269

(5,067,783)

(4,689,836)

9,396,841

9,562,688

9,587,254

9,999,597

Basis of Preparation and Going Concern (Note 2)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Paul Wood"

"Michael England"

Paul Wood, Director

Michael England, Director

3

BTU Metals Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) For the Three and Six Months ended October 31, 2021, and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Balance, April 30, 2020 Comprehensive loss for the year Private placement

Finder's fee shares

Share issuance costs - cash

Share issued for property payments Share-based compensation Shares issued on exercise of options Fair value of options exercised Shares issued on exercise of warrants Fair value of warrants exercised

Balance October 31, 2020

Comprehensive Loss For The Period Share issued for property payments Shares issued on option exercise Carrying value of options exercised Shares issued on exercise of warrants Carrying value of warrants exercised

Balance, April 30, 2021

Number of

Total

Common

Shareholders'

Shares

Share Capital

Reserves

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

$

89,119,965

$

9,219,107

$

1,971,289

$

(3,169,099)

$

8,021,297

-

-

-

(565,428)

(565,428)

10,100,000

1,492,594

644,406

-

2,137,000

200,000

(42,000)

-

-

(42,000)

-

(19,489)

-

-

(19,489)

170,000

33,300

-

-

33,300

-

-

551,475

-

551,475

1,175,000

94,000

-

-

94,000

-

59,605

(59,605)

-

-

1,050,604

143,842

-

-

143,842

-

64,782

(64,782)

-

-

101,815,569

11,045,741

3,042,783

(3,734,527)

10,353,997

-

-

-

(955,309)

(955,309)

250,000

30,000

-

-

30,000

550,000

59,000

-

-

59,000

-

36,900

(36,900)

-

-

500,000

75,000

-

-

75,000

-

12,614

(12,614)

-

-

103,115,569

11,259,255

2,993,269

(4,689,836)

9,562,688

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(377,947)

(377,947)

Share issued for property payments

150,000

16,500

-

-

16,500

Share-based Compensation

-

-

195,600

-

195,600

Balance, October 31, 2021

103,265,569

11,275,755

3,188,869

(5,067,783)

9,396,841

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

BTU Metals Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Six Months ended October 31, 2021, and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Expenses

Note

$

$

$

$

Bank charges

98

202

217

615

Investor relations

20,279

38,253

41,607

59,168

Management and director fees

9

95,040

95,000

190,040

195,270

Office, rent , telephone and insurance

3,765

5,532

9,828

8,312

Professional fees

26,757

9,151

27,154

9,273

Share-based compensation

8 & 9

140,200

479,425

195,600

551,475

Transfer agent and filing fees

25,118

6,839

39,860

38,473

Travel

1,978

4,934

3,255

5,534

Exploration costs

220

8,250

220

8,506

(313,455)

(647,586)

(507,781)

(876,626)

Recovery of flow-through premium

7

(40,343)

(308,340)

(129,834)

(311,198)

Loss and comprehensive loss

($273,112)

($339,246)

(377,947)

(565,428)

Loss per share for the year

$0.00

($0.01)

$0.00

($0.01)

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

103,236,221

93,835,134

103,175,895

93,507,692

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BTU Metals Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
