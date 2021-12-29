BTU Metals : Financial Statements for the Three and six months ended October 31, 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANICAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
2
BTU Metals Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalent
Miscellaneous receivables
Sales tax recoverable
Prepaids
Total Current Assets
NON-CURRENT
Exploration advance
6
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Total Current Liabilities
LONG TERM DEBT
Flow-through share premium liability
7
TOTAL LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
8
Reserves
8
Deficit
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLER'S EQUITY
October 31,
April 30,
2021
2021
$
$
689,894
1,667,763
-
4,000
22,833
78,541
24,376
16,873
737,103
1,767,177
100,000
68,029.00
8,750,151
8,164,391
9,587,254
9,999,597
89,937
206,598
89,937
206,598
100,476
230,311
190,413
436,909
11,275,755
11,259,255
3,188,869
2,993,269
(5,067,783)
(4,689,836)
9,396,841
9,562,688
9,587,254
9,999,597
Basis of Preparation and Going Concern (Note 2)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Paul Wood"
"Michael England"
Paul Wood, Director
Michael England, Director
3
BTU Metals Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) For the Three and Six Months ended October 31, 2021, and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Balance, April 30, 2020 Comprehensive loss for the year Private placement
Finder's fee shares
Share issuance costs - cash
Share issued for property payments Share-based compensation Shares issued on exercise of options Fair value of options exercised Shares issued on exercise of warrants Fair value of warrants exercised
Balance October 31, 2020
Comprehensive Loss For The Period Share issued for property payments Shares issued on option exercise Carrying value of options exercised Shares issued on exercise of warrants Carrying value of warrants exercised
Balance, April 30, 2021
Number of
Total
Common
Shareholders'
Shares
Share Capital
Reserves
Deficit
Equity
$
$
$
$
89,119,965
$
9,219,107
$
1,971,289
$
(3,169,099)
$
8,021,297
-
-
-
(565,428)
(565,428)
10,100,000
1,492,594
644,406
-
2,137,000
200,000
(42,000)
-
-
(42,000)
-
(19,489)
-
-
(19,489)
170,000
33,300
-
-
33,300
-
-
551,475
-
551,475
1,175,000
94,000
-
-
94,000
-
59,605
(59,605)
-
-
1,050,604
143,842
-
-
143,842
-
64,782
(64,782)
-
-
101,815,569
11,045,741
3,042,783
(3,734,527)
10,353,997
-
-
-
(955,309)
(955,309)
250,000
30,000
-
-
30,000
550,000
59,000
-
-
59,000
-
36,900
(36,900)
-
-
500,000
75,000
-
-
75,000
-
12,614
(12,614)
-
-
103,115,569
11,259,255
2,993,269
(4,689,836)
9,562,688
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(377,947)
(377,947)
Share issued for property payments
150,000
16,500
-
-
16,500
Share-based Compensation
-
-
195,600
-
195,600
Balance, October 31, 2021
103,265,569
11,275,755
3,188,869
(5,067,783)
9,396,841
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
BTU Metals Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Six Months ended October 31, 2021, and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Six Months
Six Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Expenses
Note
$
$
$
$
Bank charges
98
202
217
615
Investor relations
20,279
38,253
41,607
59,168
Management and director fees
9
95,040
95,000
190,040
195,270
Office, rent , telephone and insurance
3,765
5,532
9,828
8,312
Professional fees
26,757
9,151
27,154
9,273
Share-based compensation
8 & 9
140,200
479,425
195,600
551,475
Transfer agent and filing fees
25,118
6,839
39,860
38,473
Travel
1,978
4,934
3,255
5,534
Exploration costs
220
8,250
220
8,506
(313,455)
(647,586)
(507,781)
(876,626)
Recovery of flow-through premium
7
(40,343)
(308,340)
(129,834)
(311,198)
Loss and comprehensive loss
($273,112)
($339,246)
(377,947)
(565,428)
Loss per share for the year
$0.00
($0.01)
$0.00
($0.01)
Basic and diluted loss per share
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
and diluted
103,236,221
93,835,134
103,175,895
93,507,692
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
BTU Metals Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.