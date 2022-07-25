Log in
    BUACEMENT   NGBUACEMENT3

BUA CEMENT PLC

(BUACEMENT)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
69.30 NGN    0.00%
BUA CEMENT : BUA CEMENT PLC CONTEMPLATES CAPITAL RAISING FOR ITS CAPACITY EXPANSION

07/25/2022
Lagos 25th July, 2022

BUA CEMENT PLC CONTEMPLATES CAPITAL RAISING FOR ITS CAPACITY EXPANSION

In furtherance of our disclosure obligations pursuant to Chapter 17 of the Rulebook , BUA CEMENT PLC (BUA CEMENT or the COMPANY) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its esteemed Shareholders and the investing public that the Company has gone into discussion with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), serving as lead arranger in conjunction with a number of other lenders in a syndication pool, to obtain a loan for the expansion of BUA Cement's integrated cement plant in Kalambaina, Sokoto State, Nigeria which shall include increasing its capacity from 2.0 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 8.0 MTPA and the development of other ancillary utilities (the Expansion Project);

Please be assured that the Company shall notify NGX and the investing public on any further developments.

FOR BUA CEMENT PLC.

Hauwa Garba Satomi

Deputy Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BUA Cement plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
