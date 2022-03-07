|
BUA CEMENT : EARNINGS FORECAST
Date: March 8, 2022
2nd
QUARTER,2022
=N=000
Revenue
109,793,219
Cost of Sales
(52,984,627)
Gross Profit
56,808,592
Selling and Distribution Costs
(3,902,077)
Administrative Expenses
(2,212,905)
Finance Costs
(26,850)
Profit before Tax
50,666,760
Income Tax
(8,613,348)
Profit after Tax
42,053,412
|Sales 2021
258 B
620 M
620 M
|Net income 2021
|
94 340 M
227 M
227 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|25,4x
|Yield 2021
|3,49%
|Capitalization
|
2 396 B
5 764 M
5 764 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|9,30x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|8,04x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|
70,75 NGN
|Average target price
|
50,24 NGN
|Spread / Average Target
|
-29,0%