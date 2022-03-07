Log in
    BUACEMENT   NGBUACEMENT3

BUA CEMENT PLC

(BUACEMENT)
03-06
70.75 NGN    --.--%
BUA CEMENT : Earnings forecast
PU
BUA CEMENT : Bua cement plc - nccg reporting template 2021
PU
BUA Cement Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
BUA CEMENT : EARNINGS FORECAST

03/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Our ref:

Your ref:

Date: March 8, 2022

2nd

QUARTER,2022

=N=000

Revenue

109,793,219

Cost of Sales

(52,984,627)

Gross Profit

56,808,592

Selling and Distribution Costs

(3,902,077)

Administrative Expenses

(2,212,905)

Finance Costs

(26,850)

Profit before Tax

50,666,760

Income Tax

(8,613,348)

Profit after Tax

42,053,412

Disclaimer

BUA Cement plc published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BUA CEMENT PLC
01/28BUA Cement Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/12Bua Foods Offers New Investment Opportunity
AQ
01/04Bua Cement, Wartsila Oy Sign 70mw Power Plant Agreement for Sokoto Line Four
AQ
2021BUA Cement Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
2021Bua Cement plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021BUA CEMENT : Holds AGM, Declares N72.3 Billion As Profits After Tax
AQ
2021BUA CEMENT : Chairman Offers Employees N2 Billion Bonus
AQ
Financials
Sales 2021 258 B 620 M 620 M
Net income 2021 94 340 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 2 396 B 5 764 M 5 764 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,75 NGN
Average target price 50,24 NGN
Spread / Average Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yusuf Haliru Binji Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jacques Piekarski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chikezie Ajaero Finance Director
Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu Chairman
Khairat AbdulRazaq-Gwadabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUA CEMENT PLC5.52%5 759
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED5.91%32 148
HOLCIM LTD-9.95%27 723
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-21.97%14 119
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.42%11 176
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-1.88%10 680