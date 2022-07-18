Log in
    BUACEMENT   NGBUACEMENT3

BUA CEMENT PLC

(BUACEMENT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
69.30 NGN    0.00%
03:44aBUA CEMENT : Notice to shareholders of bua cement plc on the publication of the list of unclaimed dividends.
PU
07/13BUA CEMENT : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
06/10BUA CEMENT : Earnings forecast
PU
BUA CEMENT : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BUA CEMENT PLC ON THE PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS.

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Lagos, 16, July 2022.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BUA CEMENT PLC ON THE PUBLICATION OF THE LIST OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS.

Bua Cement Plc (the Company) wishes to inform its esteemed Shareholders that the Company's Unclaimed Dividends List ("List") has been published and is available on the Company's website which can be accessed via this

link https://bit.ly/BUA_Cement_Plc_2021_Unclaimed_Dividend_List

The publication of the List on the website is in lieu of publishing it in the newspapers due to the high number of names involved.

We advise all affected Shareholders to please contact our Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos. Phone number 08139840850-4,cxc@africanprudential.com.www.africanprudential.comwith a view to claiming the dividends.

We remain committed to working with all relevant stakeholders to reduce the incidence of Unclaimed Dividends in Nigeria.

In that regard, shareholders are kindly requested to update their records and advise Africa Prudential Plc of their updated information including their bank account details for the payment of their dividends. We urge the shareholders who are yet to complete the e-Dividend Form to contact the Registrars and do so.

Hauwa Satomi

Deputy Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BUA Cement plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
