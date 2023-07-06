Lagos: Thursday, 6th July 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD OF BUA CEMENT PLC

The meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on the 20th of July 2023 to consider, amongst other matters, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2023.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for listed Companies, BUA Cement Plc's closed period for trading in the Company's shares commenced on the 1st of July 2023 and will continue until Twenty-Four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statement is released to the relevant regulatory bodies and the public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging Managerial responsibility, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Satomi Hauwa

Company Secretary/CLO