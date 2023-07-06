BUA CEMENT : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE
Lagos: Thursday, 6th July 2023
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD OF BUA CEMENT PLC
The meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc (the Company) has been scheduled to hold on the 20th of July 2023 to consider, amongst other matters, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30th June 2023.
In compliance with the post-listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited for listed Companies, BUA Cement Plc's closed period for trading in the Company's shares commenced on the 1st of July 2023 and will continue until Twenty-Four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statement is released to the relevant regulatory bodies and the public.
Accordingly, no Director, employee, persons discharging Managerial responsibility, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company during the closed period.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Satomi Hauwa
Company Secretary/CLO
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu, CON. MD/Chief Executive Yusuf Binji, FNSE. Directors Chimaobi Madukwe, Kabiru Rabiu, Finn Arnoldsen. Independent Directors Khairat Abdulrazaq Gwadabe, Shehu Abubakar. Company Secretary Hauwa Satomi
BUA Cement plc published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 13:59:07 UTC.
BUA Cement Plc is a Nigeria-based cement manufacturing company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of cement to the general public. The Company produces CEM II type of cement under BUA Cement brand. Its manufacturing plants are located across Kalambaina, Sokoto State and Okpella, Edo State, Nigeria. Its depots are located across Lagos, Abuja, Ilorin, Ibadan and Sagamu.