Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. BUA Cement Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUACEMENT   NGBUACEMENT3

BUA CEMENT PLC

(BUACEMENT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
69.30 NGN    0.00%
10:45aBUA CEMENT : Outcome of annual general meeting
PU
10:14aBUA CEMENT : Bua cement plc contemplates capital raising for its capacity expansion
PU
07/22BUA CEMENT : Report of board meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BUA CEMENT : OUTCOME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

07/25/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 25th July 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BUA CEMENT PLC HELD ON THE 21ST JULY 2022

This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited and the investing public that at the 6th Annual General Meeting of BUA Cement PLC (BUA Cement or the Company) held on Thursday, 21st July, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, No 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama Abuja the following resolutions were duly passed:

  1. That the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31st, 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon be received.
  2. That a dividend of 2.60 kobo per share in respect of the period ended December 31, 2021 is hereby approved.
  3. That the following Directors are hereby re-elected as Non-Executive Directors:
    • Chimaobi Madukwe
    • Kabiru Rabiu
    • Jacques Piekarski
  5. That the Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.
  6. The remuneration of the Managers of the Company was disclosed to members at the meeting.

6. That Mr. Ajibola Ajayi, Mr. Kabiru Tambari and Mr. Oderinde Taiwo are hereby elected as the representatives of the Shareholders on the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company for the 2022 Financial year. While Kabiru Rabiu and Shehu Abubakar are the Board representatives on the Audit Committee for the 2022 Financial year.

7. That the remuneration of Non-Executive Directors for the year ending December 31, 2022 is hereby approved.

Hauwa Satomi

Deputy Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BUA Cement plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BUA CEMENT PLC
10:45aBUA CEMENT : Outcome of annual general meeting
PU
10:14aBUA CEMENT : Bua cement plc contemplates capital raising for its capacity expansion
PU
07/22BUA CEMENT : Report of board meeting
PU
07/18BUA CEMENT : Notice to shareholders of bua cement plc on the publication of the list of un..
PU
07/13BUA CEMENT : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
06/10BUA CEMENT : Earnings forecast
PU
06/09How Govt's Policies Saw Bua Cement Produced 11m Tonnes in 7 Years
AQ
04/22BUA Cement Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22BUA CEMENT : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/22BUA CEMENT : Report of board meeting held on 25th april 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 296 B 713 M 713 M
Net income 2022 94 212 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2022 176 B 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 2 347 B 5 655 M 5 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,33x
EV / Sales 2023 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart BUA CEMENT PLC
Duration : Period :
BUA Cement Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,30 NGN
Average target price 50,42 NGN
Spread / Average Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yusuf Haliru Binji Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jacques Piekarski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chikezie Ajaero Finance Director
Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu Chairman
Khairat AbdulRazaq-Gwadabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUA CEMENT PLC3.36%5 655
HOLCIM LTD-10.06%26 457
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-19.00%24 940
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-23.71%14 987
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-36.91%10 804
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.11%10 774