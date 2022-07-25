BUA CEMENT : OUTCOME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lagos, 25th July 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BUA CEMENT PLC HELD ON THE 21ST JULY 2022

This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited and the investing public that at the 6th Annual General Meeting of BUA Cement PLC (BUA Cement or the Company) held on Thursday, 21st July, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, No 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama Abuja the following resolutions were duly passed:

That the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31 st , 2021 together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon be received. That a dividend of ₦ 2.60 kobo per share in respect of the period ended December 31, 2021 is hereby approved. That the following Directors are hereby re-elected as Non-Executive Directors: Chimaobi Madukwe

Kabiru Rabiu

Jacques Piekarski That the Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors. The remuneration of the Managers of the Company was disclosed to members at the meeting.

6. That Mr. Ajibola Ajayi, Mr. Kabiru Tambari and Mr. Oderinde Taiwo are hereby elected as the representatives of the Shareholders on the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company for the 2022 Financial year. While Kabiru Rabiu and Shehu Abubakar are the Board representatives on the Audit Committee for the 2022 Financial year.

7. That the remuneration of Non-Executive Directors for the year ending December 31, 2022 is hereby approved.

Hauwa Satomi

Deputy Company Secretary