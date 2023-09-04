Abuja, 1st September, 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF BUA CEMENT PLC

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that at the 7th Annual General Meeting of BUA Cement PLC (BUA Cement or the Company) held on Thursday, 31st August 2023, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, No 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama Abuja the following resolutions were duly passed:

That the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31 st , 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon, be received. That a dividend of ₦ 2.80 kobo per share in respect of the period ended December 31, 2022, is hereby approved. That the following Directors are hereby re-elected as Non-Executive Directors: Khairat Abdul Razaq - Gwadabe

Shehu Abubakar

Finn Arnoldsen That the Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditors. The remuneration of the Managers of the Company was disclosed to members at the meeting.

6. That Mr. Ajibola Ajayi, Mr. Kabiru Tambari and Mr Oderinde Taiwo be and are hereby elected as the representatives of the Shareholders on the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company for the 2023 Financial year. Mr. Kabiru Rabiu and Mr. Shehu Abubakar are the Board representatives for the Audit Committee for the 2023 Financial year.