Tuesday, 25th July 2023.

Lagos, Nigeria.

OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BUA CEMENT PLC

This is to notify The Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Cement Plc ("the Company") held as scheduled on Monday, 24th July 2023.

The Board, among other matters, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended 30th June 2023.

Please note that the closed period for trading in the Company's shares, which commenced on 1st July 2023, will continue until twenty-four (24) hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements is released to the relevant regulatory bodies and the investing public.

Thank you.

For: BUA Cement Plc

Hauwa Satomi

Company Secretary/Chief Legal Officer