BUA FOODS : BUA FOODS EARNINGS RELEASE FOR UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Commenting on the results, Engr. Ayodele Abioye, the Managing Director said, "We continue to navigate the high input cost environment to deliver double digit growth within the period. We grew revenue by 20.2%, profit before tax by 16.9% and earnings per share by 17.2%.

Lagos, 3rd November 2022 - BUA Foods Plc ("BUA Foods", or "the Company") announced its results for the period ended 30 September 2022.

Revenue growth of 20.2% to ₦289.8 billion for 9M 2022, Profit After Tax grows by 17.2%

BUA Foods Plc - 9M 2022 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: BUAFOODS; Bloomberg Ticker: BUAFOODS NL; Reuters: BUAFOODS.LG

We are making progress with the recommencement of the rice business before year end 2022 to further diversify our revenue base. In addition, we are making progress with the backward integration plans for the sugar business and our capacity expansion plans for the flour, rice, and pasta divisions."

Group performance and financial review

Revenue grew by 20.2% y-o-y to ₦289.8 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦241.1 billion). This was due to a

y-o-y increase of 17.0% in Sugar to ₦180.9 billion (9M 2021: ₦154.7 billion), 37% in Flour to ₦66.2 billion

(9M 2021: ₦48.1 billion), and 12.0% in Pasta to ₦42.7 billion (9M 2021: ₦38.2 billion).

Growth in cost of sales (+23.2%) to ₦195.6 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦158.8 billion) was driven by an increase in raw materials cost (+26.7% y-o-y; 88.7% of cost of sales). Energy cost only decline marginally (6.2% y-o-y; 4.3% of cost of sales). The high input cost environment and further devaluation of the Naira against the US Dollar weighed heavily on prices for raw materials. This resulted in higher cost of production.

Gross profit increased by 14.5% to ₦94.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦82.2 billion) although gross profit

margin deteriorated by 160bps to 32.5% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 34.1%) due to the increase in input costs.

Selling and distribution expenses increase by 32.3% to ₦10.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦7.8 billion) due to huge increase in cost of diesel within the period.

Administrative expenses also declined by 18.3% to ₦4.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦5.5 billion) driven

majorly by the decrease in general expenses (-61.4%) to ₦885 million in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦2.2 billion)

and Maintenance & Repairs (-31.4%) to ₦723.7 million in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦1.1 billion).

Total operating expenses increased by 11.4% to ₦14.8 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦13.3 billion) increase in selling and distribution cost along the supply chain to customers

EBITDA increased by 2% to ₦86.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦84.6 billion), driven by growth in gross

profit. EBITDA margin deteriorated by 520bps to 29.8% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 35%).

Operating profit grew by 15.1% to ₦79.3 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦68.9 billion) benefitting from top line growth coupled with lower administrative expenses. Operating profit margin decline marginally by 400bps to 27% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 28.0%).

Finance charges drop marginally by 1.8% to ₦6.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦6.5 billion) due to efficient funding mix along business transaction.

Profit before tax increased by 16.8% to ₦74.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦63.5 billion) although profit

before tax margin decline by 80bps to 25.6% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 26.4%) due to increase in sales and distribution expenses.

Profit after tax increased by 17.2% to ₦68.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦58.6 billion) benefitting from

a lower effective tax rate of 7.4% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 7.73%), while the Earning per Share (EPS) grew by 17.2% to N3.83 in 9M 2022 from N3.26 in the corresponding period.

2 | P a g e