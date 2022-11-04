Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. BUA FOODS PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUAFOODS   NGBUAFOODS04

BUA FOODS PLC

(BUAFOODS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
55.90 NGN    0.00%
11:02aBua Foods : Bua foods earnings release for unaudited accounts for the nine months period ended 30th september 2022
PU
10/04Bua Foods : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/25Bua Foods : Changes on the board of bua foods plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BUA FOODS : BUA FOODS EARNINGS RELEASE FOR UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

11/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUA Foods Plc - 9M 2022 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: BUAFOODS; Bloomberg Ticker: BUAFOODS NL; Reuters: BUAFOODS.LG

EARNING PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information

Revenue growth of 20.2% to ₦289.8 billion for 9M 2022, Profit After Tax grows by 17.2%

Lagos, 3rd November 2022 - BUA Foods Plc ("BUA Foods", or "the Company") announced its results for the period ended 30 September 2022.

Key Financial Highlights

Group

Company

In thousands of naira

9M 2022

9M 2021

9M 2022

9M 2021

Revenue

289,819,825

241,078,629

20.2%

221,650,393

166,001,829

33.5%

Cost of Sales

195,641,326

158,825,185

23.2%

159,203,255

109,825,155

45.0%

Gross Profit

94,178,499

82,253,444

14.5%

62,447,138

56,176,674

11.2%

Gross Margin (%)

32.5

34.1

-4.7%

28.2

33.8

-16.6%

Selling and distribution

10,353,073

7,824,500

32.3%

9,123,930

5,498,228

65.9%

expenses

Administrative expenses

4,488,851

5,497,224

-18.3%

3,290,455

4,486,216

-26.7%

Total operating expenses

14,841,924

13,321,724

11.4%

12,414,385

9,984,444

24.3%

Cost to Income (%)

72.63

71.41

1.7%

77.41

72.11

7.3%

Operating Profit

79,336,575

68,931,720

15.1%

50,032,753

46,192,230

8.3%

Operating profit margin

27%

29%

-6.9%

22.6

27.9

-19%

(%)

Other income

1,327,858

1,162,522

14.2%

1,325,604

1,161,498

14.1%

Finance charges

6,396,131

6,513,947

-1.8%

6,152,429

5,833,390

5.5%

Profit before income tax

74,268,302

63,580,295

16.8%

45,205,928

41,520,338

8.9%

PBT Margin (%)

25.6%

26.4%

-2.8%

20.4%

25.0%

-18.5%

Income Taxes

5,507,047

4,895,260

12.5%

5,507,047

4,895,260

12.5%

Effective tax rate (%)

7.4%

7.7%

-3.7%

12.2%

11.8%

3.3%

Profit for the period

68,761,255

58,685,036

17.2%

39,698,880

36,625,077

8.4%

Earnings Per share (Kobo)

3.82

3.26

17.2%

2.21

2.01

10.0%

Return on Equity (%)

140.00

120.00

16.7

125.00

83.00

50.6

Return on Assets (%)

46.00

41.00

12.2

38.00

28.00

35.8

Total assets

630,397,972

593,469,515

6.2%

591,022,396

582,673,898

1.4%

Total equity

206,479,925

200,718,673

2.9%

177,291,684

200,592,804

-11.6%

Total liabilities

423,918,046

392,750,842

7.9%

413,730,711

382,081,094

8.3%

Commenting on the results, Engr. Ayodele Abioye, the Managing Director said, "We continue to navigate the high input cost environment to deliver double digit growth within the period. We grew revenue by 20.2%, profit before tax by 16.9% and earnings per share by 17.2%.

1 | P a g e

BUA Foods Plc - 9M 2022 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: BUAFOODS; Bloomberg Ticker: BUAFOODS NL; Reuters: BUAFOODS.LG

We are making progress with the recommencement of the rice business before year end 2022 to further diversify our revenue base. In addition, we are making progress with the backward integration plans for the sugar business and our capacity expansion plans for the flour, rice, and pasta divisions."

Group performance and financial review

Revenue grew by 20.2% y-o-y to ₦289.8 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦241.1 billion). This was due to a

y-o-y increase of 17.0% in Sugar to ₦180.9 billion (9M 2021: ₦154.7 billion), 37% in Flour to ₦66.2 billion

(9M 2021: ₦48.1 billion), and 12.0% in Pasta to ₦42.7 billion (9M 2021: ₦38.2 billion).

Growth in cost of sales (+23.2%) to ₦195.6 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦158.8 billion) was driven by an increase in raw materials cost (+26.7% y-o-y; 88.7% of cost of sales). Energy cost only decline marginally (6.2% y-o-y; 4.3% of cost of sales). The high input cost environment and further devaluation of the Naira against the US Dollar weighed heavily on prices for raw materials. This resulted in higher cost of production.

Gross profit increased by 14.5% to ₦94.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦82.2 billion) although gross profit

margin deteriorated by 160bps to 32.5% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 34.1%) due to the increase in input costs.

Selling and distribution expenses increase by 32.3% to ₦10.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦7.8 billion) due to huge increase in cost of diesel within the period.

Administrative expenses also declined by 18.3% to ₦4.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦5.5 billion) driven

majorly by the decrease in general expenses (-61.4%) to ₦885 million in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦2.2 billion)

and Maintenance & Repairs (-31.4%) to ₦723.7 million in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦1.1 billion).

Total operating expenses increased by 11.4% to ₦14.8 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦13.3 billion) increase in selling and distribution cost along the supply chain to customers

EBITDA increased by 2% to ₦86.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦84.6 billion), driven by growth in gross

profit. EBITDA margin deteriorated by 520bps to 29.8% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 35%).

Operating profit grew by 15.1% to ₦79.3 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦68.9 billion) benefitting from top line growth coupled with lower administrative expenses. Operating profit margin decline marginally by 400bps to 27% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 28.0%).

Finance charges drop marginally by 1.8% to ₦6.4 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦6.5 billion) due to efficient funding mix along business transaction.

Profit before tax increased by 16.8% to ₦74.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦63.5 billion) although profit

before tax margin decline by 80bps to 25.6% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 26.4%) due to increase in sales and distribution expenses.

Profit after tax increased by 17.2% to ₦68.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦58.6 billion) benefitting from

a lower effective tax rate of 7.4% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 7.73%), while the Earning per Share (EPS) grew by 17.2% to N3.83 in 9M 2022 from N3.26 in the corresponding period.

2 | P a g e

BUA Foods Plc - 9M 2022 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: BUAFOODS; Bloomberg Ticker: BUAFOODS NL; Reuters: BUAFOODS.LG

Operating segment performance

Sugar division

The Sugar division contributed 62.4% to revenue in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 64.2%). Sugar Revenue grew by

17.0% to ₦180.9 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦154.7 billion). This was driven by price adjustments and export sales within the period. Volume sold declined by 8.2% to 418,329 tons within the period (9M 2021: 453,773 tons). The decline in production is attributable to energy disruptions within the period. Non- fortified sugar and molasses delivered good growth from elevated demand in the period. Non-fortified sugar grew by 58.1% (53.4% of sugar sales) with revenue of ₦96.6 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦61.1 billion). Molasses contributed 0.4% to revenue in 9M 2022 (+99% y-o-y). Revenue from fortified (46.3% of sugar sales) declined by 10.3% to ₦83.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦93.3 billion).

EBITDA was up by 3.6% to ₦55.1 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦53.2 billion). EBITDA margin was marginally the same at 30.5% with the comparable period.

Operating profit increased by 18% to ₦51.9billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦44billion) due to increase in

selling price. Operating profit margin deep slightly by 30bps to 28.7% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 29.0%).

Profit after tax grew by 38.1% to ₦45.9 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦33.3 billion) while profit after tax

margin appreciated by 340bps to 25.4% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 22.0%).

Net Profit before Tax Margins grew to 26% from 25% achieved in the same period in 2021.

Flour division

The Flour division contributed 22.8% to revenue in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 19.9%). Revenue increased by

38.0% to ₦66.2 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦48.1 billion). This was driven by adjustments in pricing as

volume sold declined by 8% to 138,894 tons within the period (9M 2021: 151,557 tons). The decline in production is attributable to energy challenges in Q2 2022. Revenue from bakery flour (93.8% of flour sales) increased by 40.6% to ₦62.1 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦44.1 billion) while wheat bran (6.2% of flour sales) also grew marginally by 3.3% to ₦4.1 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦3.9 billion). The contribution margins increased to 27% from 21%for the same period last year due to higher selling price.

EBITDA was up by 52% to ₦15.5 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦10.2billion). EBITDA margin grew by

240bps to 23.6% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 21.2%).

Operating profit increased significantly by 87.0% to ₦13.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦7.3 billion) due to product price adjustment. Operating profit margin improved by 560bps to 20.9% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 15.3%).

Profit after tax appreciated by 30.9% to ₦13.5billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦10.3billion) while profit after

tax margin decline slightly to 20.5% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 21.5%).

Net Profit before Tax Margins increase to 21% from 15% for the same period last year.

Pasta division

The Pasta division contributed 14.7% to revenue in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 15.8%). Revenue increased by 12% to ₦42.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 20201 ₦38.1 billion). This was driven by adjustments in pricing as volume sold declined by 13.0% to 87,648 tons (9M 2021: 100,320 tons) within the period. The decline in production is attributable to energy challenges in Q2 2022.

3 | P a g e

BUA Foods Plc - 9M 2022 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: BUAFOODS; Bloomberg Ticker: BUAFOODS NL; Reuters: BUAFOODS.LG

EBITDA drop by 26.3% to ₦15.7billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦21.3 billion). EBITDA margin declined to

36.8% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 55.9%).

Operating profit declined by 17.7% to ₦14.4billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦17.5billion) while operating

profit margin declined by 1,230bps to 33.9% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 46.2%).

Profit after tax declined by 33% to ₦10.1billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦15.0billion) while profit after tax

margin declined by 1,590bps to 23.7% in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 39.6%).

Net Profit before Tax Margins of 34% was recorded in comparison to 46% in the same period in 2021.

Review of statement of financial position

Total assets increased by 6.3% to ₦630.4 billion as of 9M 2022 (FY 2021: 593.5 billion) driven largely by growth in trade and other receivables (+121%; 18.3% of total assets), due from related companies (-28.7%; 18.5% of total assets), and property, plant and equipment grew marginally because of the additions to machineries to increase capacity. The increase in cash and short-term deposits was due to advance payment for goods.

Net cash from operating activities grew by 437.8% to ₦103.7 billion as at 9M 2022 (9M 2021: ₦23.7 billion) due to changes in dues from related companies, changes in contract liabilities as well as inventory.

Net cash from financing activities was ₦93.7 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 27 billion) due to additional proceeds from borrowings of ₦35.2 billion, repayment of borrowings of ₦67.5 billion in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: 31.9 billion) and finance cost paid.

Total liabilities grew by 8% to ₦423.9 billion as of 9M 2022 (FY 2021: 392.8 billion). This was driven

mainly by a increase in contract liabilities (+46.5%: 14.2% of total liabilities). Trade and other payables

which account for 14.7% of total liabilities increased by 61.8% to ₦62 billion as of 9M 2022 (FY 2021: 38.3 billion) and bank overdraft increased by 284.1% (2.6% of total liabilities).

Total equity increased by 2.9% to ₦206.5 billion as of 9M 2022 (FY 2021: 200.7 billion) mainly due to a

marginal growth of 3.0% in retained earnings to ₦198.4 billion as of 9M 2022 (FY 2021: 192.7 billion).

Outlook

Recent environmental disruptions such as flooding impacting on logistics efficiencies, energy cost, rising input cost, coupled with rising FX concerns and tightening stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria which further interest rate by another 100bps to 15.5% are all core mitigating areas for us.

We expect optimizing our supply value chain as we strive to increase market share across market regions. Furthermore, our rice division recommencement is on course as we continue to nourish lives and increase market reach. Our retail strategy remains a priority for us in the near term, while we drive to sustain the upward momentum of our export market strategy. We remain committed to reducing Africa insecurity issues while nourishing lives.

4 | P a g e

BUA Foods Plc - 9M 2022 Unaudited Results

NGX Ticker: BUAFOODS; Bloomberg Ticker: BUAFOODS NL; Reuters: BUAFOODS.LG

For further information, please contact:

Abdulrasheed Olayiwola

Chief Financial Officer

  1. Abdulrasheed.Olayiwola@buafoodsplc.com

M: 234 803 334 3914

Gabriel Fapojuwo

Investor Relations Manager

  1. Gabriel.Fapojuwo@buafoodsplc.com

M: +234 816 672 3182

BUA Foods Investor Relations

IR@buafoodsplc.com

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BUA Foods plc published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BUA FOODS PLC
11:02aBua Foods : Bua foods earnings release for unaudited accounts for the nine months period e..
PU
10/04Bua Foods : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/25Bua Foods : Changes on the board of bua foods plc
PU
08/08Bua Foods : Resolutions passed at the 1st annual general meeting of bua foods plc
PU
08/08Bua Foods : Directors dealings
PU
08/01Bua Foods : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08/01Bua Foods : Bua foods plc-changes on the board
PU
07/28Bua Foods : Changes on the board-resignation of independent non-executive director
PU
07/28Bua Foods : Outcome of bua foods plc's board meeting on 2nd quarter 2022 unaudited account..
PU
07/05Bua Foods : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 333 B 759 M 759 M
Net income 2021 69 768 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2021 223 B 508 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 006 B 2 291 M 2 291 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BUA FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
BUA FOODS PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayodele Musibau Abioye Managing Director & Director
Abdulrasheed Adebayo Olayiwola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu Chairman
Saratu Altine Umar Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Chimaobi Madukwe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUA FOODS PLC0.00%2 291
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.13%294 528
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.50%84 668
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.45%52 890
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.96%47 575
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.11%46 836