Lagos, 31st March 2024 - BUA Foods Plc ("BUA Foods", or "the Company") announced its results for the unaudited 3M financial for the period ended 31 March 2024.

Gross Profit up by 103% to N115 Billion

Commenting on the results, Engr. (Dr.) Ayodele Abioye, the Managing Director, said:

"Our top and bottom line witnessed significant uptick facilitated by a mix of volume and pricing actions. Aggregated sales maintained its upward trajectory as our capacity expansion drive continues to yield notable gains.

Despite elevated input & output cost pressures as well as increased FX volatility, our first quarter results further re-iterated the resilience of our business model and dynamism of our market approach. Revenue leaped by 147% while PBT increased by 36% to N62 Billion. Net Profit was up 38% at N55Billion further re-affirming our position as the most profitable food business on the exchange.

During the quarter, we expanded our product bouquet in a bid to penetrate new markets and fulfil the demands of our customers and consumers.

We continue to prioritize research and development with a view to innovating and leading as we grow with our customers. Focus would be on implementing our strategic initiatives which includes new market penetration, product and market development, platform strategy orchestration and supply chain integration all with the aim of contributing to nation building and staying true to our creed of nourishing lives".

Key Highlights of Group performance and financial review of 3M unaudited.

Revenue grew by 147% q-o-q to ₦356.9 billion in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: ₦144.3 billion). This was due

to a q-o-q increase of 155% in Sugar to ₦238.2 billion (3M 2023: ₦93.2 billion), 158% in Flour to

₦80.9 billion (3M 2023: ₦31.3 billion), and 91% in Pasta to ₦37.07 billion (3M 2023: ₦19.4 billion).

Increase in cost of sales (+175%) to ₦241.50 billion in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: ₦87.66 billion) was driven by an increase in raw materials cost and energy cost. The high input cost environment and further devaluation of the Naira against the US Dollar weighed heavily on prices of raw materials. This resulted ni higher cost of production.

Gross profit increased by 103% to ₦115.418 billion in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: ₦56.657 billion) However,

gross profit margin depreciated by 700bps to 32.3% in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: 39.2%).

Selling and distribution expenses increased by 55% to ₦9.77 billion in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: ₦6.28 billion) due to huge increase in cost of diesel within the period.

Administrative expenses also increased by 75% to ₦4.59 billion in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: ₦2.61 billion)

Total operating expenses increased by 61% to ₦14.36 billion in 3M 2024 (3M 2023: ₦8.90 billion) on

the back of increase in selling and distribution cost along the supply chain to customers.