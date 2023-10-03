Lagos, 3rd October 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE 3RD QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This notice serves to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) is scheduled for Thursday 19th October 2023 to consider amongst other agenda items, the 3rd Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2023 (2023 Q3 UFS) after which the Financial Statements will be simultaneously filed with the relevant regulatory bodies and released to the public.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of NGX for listed Companies, the closed period in respect of 2023 Q3 UFS will commence on 1st of October, 2023 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 Q3 UFS.

Accordingly, no Director, Manager, staff of the Company and other related and interested parties of the Company, privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 Q3 UFS to NGX and the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary