BUA FOODS : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

neighbourhood of the office on the day on which the notice or advertisement appears shall suffice. In addition, where power is reserved to give notice by advertisement, such advertisement inserted in at least, one leading national daily newspaper shall suffice.
C. NOTES
COMPLIANCE WITH COVID -19 RELATED DIRECTIVES AND GUIDELINES
Shareholders should kindly note that following the Government directive restricting public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporate Affairs Commission's approval was sought for the Annual General Meeting to hold by proxy to minimise physical contact and ensure public health and safety. Quorum for the meeting can therefore be formed either by physical attendance or by proxy.
A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is therefore entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. The names of suggested proxies are:
a.
Mr. Mukhtar Mukhtar
b.
Mrs. Adebisi Bakare
c.
Mr. Alex Adio
d.
Mr. Tunji Bamidele
e.
Mr. Kabiru Tambari
f.
Mr. Musa Bichi
g.
Mrs. Funke Augustine
PROXY:
A member of the company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A copy of the Proxy form is attached to the Annual Report and can be downloaded from the company's or Registrar's website. Executed form of proxy should be deposited at the Company's Registrars' Office, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos or via email at cxc@africaprudential.comnot less than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting.
STAMPING OF PROXY
The Company has made arrangements at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time or sent by e-mail to cxc@africaprudential.com.
LIVE STREAMING OF THE AGM
The AGM will be streamed live online. This will enable Shareholders and other Stakeholders who will not be attending physically to follow and/or contribute to the proceedings. The link for the AGM live streaming will be made available on the Company's website at www.buafoodsplc.com
CLOSURE OF REGISTER AND TRANSFER BOOKS
The Register of Members and transfer books will be closed from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022 (both dates inclusive) for updating the Register.
DIVIDEND
If the dividend of ₦3:50k recommended by the Directors is approved by members at the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid less withholding tax on 4 August 2022, to shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on 13 July 2022. Shareholders who have completed the e-dividend Mandate forms will receive a direct credit of the dividend into their bank accounts.
RIGHT OF SECURITIES' HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS
Securities Holders have the right to ask questions not only at the meeting, but also in writing prior to the meeting and such questions may be submitted to the Company at 3rd Floor, PC 32 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on/or before Tuesday, 2 August 2022.
E-ANNUAL REPORT
The electronic version of this Annual Report (e-annual report) can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.buafoodsplc.com.The e-annual report will be emailed to all Shareholders who have provided their email addresses to the Company's Registrars. Shareholders who wish to receive the e-annual report are kindly requested to send an email to info@buafoodsplc.comor ir@buafoodsplc.comor cxc@africaprudential.com
WEBSITE
A copy of this Notice, the Proxy Form and other information relating to the meeting can be found at www.buafoodsplc.com
STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE
In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, any shareholder may nominate another shareholder for appointment to the Statutory Audit Committee. All nominations of members for election to the Audit Committee should reach the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting
Kindly note that the provision of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria requires members of the Committee to be financially literate and be able to read and understand financial statements.
In view of the above, nominations to the Statutory Audit Committee should be supported by a Curriculum Vitae of the nominees.
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AbdulSamad Rabiu, CON, Kabiru Rabiu and Chimaobi Madukwe retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Please note that the biographical details of Directors seeking re-election are provided in the Annual Report.
Dated this 24th day of June, 2022
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Oluseye Alayande
Company Secretary
FRC/2014/NBA/00000007513