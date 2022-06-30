BUA FOODS : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Article (Old 123) 124 If a member has no registered address in Nigeria and has not supplied to the Company an address within Nigeria or email address for the giving of notice to him, a notice inserted in the Gazette or advertised in two leading

Article (Old 120) 121. A notice may be given by the Company to any member either personally to him or by sending it by post or by electronic means to his registered address or electronic mail address. A member not having a registered address in Nigeria may supply to the Company an address

Article (Old 108) 109. No dividend shall be paid otherwise than out of profits

8.8 Article 95 (new) Where a casual vacancy arises in the Board, the directors may fill such casual vacancy and the person appointed to fill such casual vacancy shall hold office only until the next annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for election.

borrowings, interest and apart from temporary loans obtained from bankers and moneys received on current, savings and deposit accounts and otherwise in the ordinary course of business) shall not exceed a reasonable amount except with the consent of the company in general meeting.

In exercising their borrowing powers however, the directors shall ensure that the aggregate amount at any time owing in respect of moneys borrowed or secured by the Company and its subsidiary companies (excluding

Article 77. The Directors may exercise all the powers of the Company to borrow money, and to mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and uncalled capital, or any part thereof and to issue debentures, debenture stock, and other securities, whether outright or as security for any debt, liability or obligation of the Company or any third party.

The Company shall be entitled to charge a fee not exceeding N500.00 on the registration in the register of member of every probate, letter of administration, certificate of death or marriage, power of attorney, notice in lieu of distringas, or other instrument.

Article 25.2 The Directors may decline to recognise any instrument of transfer unless:

Article 23. Subject to such restriction of these Articles as may be applicable and the regulations governing the trading of the shares of a public company as stated in the Nigerian Exchange Limited Rulebook 2015, any member may transfer all or any of his shares by instrument in writing, in the usual common form of transfer,

except where the transfer or issuance was effected electronically through the Central Securities Clearing System.

Article 11. Every certificate for shares or debentures or representing any other form of security (other than letters of allotment or script certificates) shall be under the common seal and shall bear the autographic signatures of one or more Directors and the Secretary,

upon payment of N1,000,000 or such lesser sum as the Directors shall from time to time determine

Article 10.1. Every person whose name is entered as a member in the register of members shall be entitled without payment to receive within 3 months of allotment or lodgement of transfer or within such other period as the conditions of issue shall provide one certificate for all his shares or several certificates each for one or more of his shares

"That the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby amended by inserting the following underlined provisions in to the Articles, inserting new Article 95, deleting provisions as highlighted for cancellation in the Articles and renumbering the Articles accordingly:

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution as Special Resolution:

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolution: "Approve the remuneration of the Directors for the 2022 financial year".

To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company.

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2022 financial year.

To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for

Income for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the Report of the Auditors.

31 December 2021 together with the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive

To lay before the meeting, the Report of the Directors, Statement of Financial Position as at

neighbourhood of the office on the day on which the notice or advertisement appears shall suffice. In addition, where power is reserved to give notice by advertisement, such advertisement inserted in at least, one leading national daily newspaper shall suffice.

C. NOTES

COMPLIANCE WITH COVID -19 RELATED DIRECTIVES AND GUIDELINES

Shareholders should kindly note that following the Government directive restricting public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporate Affairs Commission's approval was sought for the Annual General Meeting to hold by proxy to minimise physical contact and ensure public health and safety. Quorum for the meeting can therefore be formed either by physical attendance or by proxy.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is therefore entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. The names of suggested proxies are:

a. Mr. Mukhtar Mukhtar b. Mrs. Adebisi Bakare c. Mr. Alex Adio d. Mr. Tunji Bamidele e. Mr. Kabiru Tambari f. Mr. Musa Bichi g. Mrs. Funke Augustine

PROXY:

A member of the company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A copy of the Proxy form is attached to the Annual Report and can be downloaded from the company's or Registrar's website. Executed form of proxy should be deposited at the Company's Registrars' Office, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos or via email at cxc@africaprudential.comnot less than 48 hours before the time of holding the meeting.

STAMPING OF PROXY

The Company has made arrangements at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time or sent by e-mail to cxc@africaprudential.com.

LIVE STREAMING OF THE AGM

The AGM will be streamed live online. This will enable Shareholders and other Stakeholders who will not be attending physically to follow and/or contribute to the proceedings. The link for the AGM live streaming will be made available on the Company's website at www.buafoodsplc.com

CLOSURE OF REGISTER AND TRANSFER BOOKS

The Register of Members and transfer books will be closed from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022 (both dates inclusive) for updating the Register.

DIVIDEND

If the dividend of ₦3:50k recommended by the Directors is approved by members at the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid less withholding tax on 4 August 2022, to shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on 13 July 2022. Shareholders who have completed the e-dividend Mandate forms will receive a direct credit of the dividend into their bank accounts.

RIGHT OF SECURITIES' HOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS

Securities Holders have the right to ask questions not only at the meeting, but also in writing prior to the meeting and such questions may be submitted to the Company at 3rd Floor, PC 32 Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on/or before Tuesday, 2 August 2022.

E-ANNUAL REPORT

The electronic version of this Annual Report (e-annual report) can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.buafoodsplc.com.The e-annual report will be emailed to all Shareholders who have provided their email addresses to the Company's Registrars. Shareholders who wish to receive the e-annual report are kindly requested to send an email to info@buafoodsplc.comor ir@buafoodsplc.comor cxc@africaprudential.com

WEBSITE

A copy of this Notice, the Proxy Form and other information relating to the meeting can be found at www.buafoodsplc.com

STATUTORY AUDIT COMMITTEE

In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, any shareholder may nominate another shareholder for appointment to the Statutory Audit Committee. All nominations of members for election to the Audit Committee should reach the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the date of the Annual General Meeting

Kindly note that the provision of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria requires members of the Committee to be financially literate and be able to read and understand financial statements.

In view of the above, nominations to the Statutory Audit Committee should be supported by a Curriculum Vitae of the nominees.

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, AbdulSamad Rabiu, CON, Kabiru Rabiu and Chimaobi Madukwe retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Please note that the biographical details of Directors seeking re-election are provided in the Annual Report.

Dated this 24th day of June, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary

FRC/2014/NBA/00000007513