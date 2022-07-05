Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. BUA FOODS PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUAFOODS   NGBUAFOODS04

BUA FOODS PLC

(BUAFOODS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
55.00 NGN    0.00%
02:54pBUA FOODS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/30BUA FOODS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/29BUA FOODS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BUA FOODS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

07/05/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, 5th July, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE 2ND QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This notice serves to inform Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) is scheduled for Wednesday 27th July, 2022 to consider amongst other agenda items, the 2nd Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 (2022 2nd Quarter Accounts) after which the Financial Statements will be simultaneously filed with the relevant regulatory bodies and released to the public.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of NGX for listed Companies, the closed period in respect of 2022 2nd Quarter Accounts commenced on 1st of July, 2022 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 2nd Quarter Accounts to the public.

Accordingly, no Director, Manager, staff of the Company and other related and interested parties of the Company, privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 2nd Quarter Accounts to NGX and the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BUA Foods plc published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 18:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BUA FOODS PLC
02:54pBUA FOODS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/30BUA FOODS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/29BUA FOODS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29BUA FOODS : Outcome of bua foods plc's board meeting of 28 april 2022
PU
04/14BUA FOODS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
04/14BUA FOODS : Bua foods plc corporate announcement on dividend
PU
04/11BUA FOODS : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
04/08BUA FOODS : Resolutions of bua foods plc's board meeting of 7 april 2022
PU
04/05BUA FOODS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31BUA FOODS : Press release on delay in filing 2021 audited accounts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 333 B 802 M 802 M
Net income 2021 69 768 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2021 223 B 537 M 537 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 927 B 2 230 M 2 232 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BUA FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
BUA FOODS PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ayodele Musibau Abioye Managing Director & Director
Abdulrasheed Adebayo Olayiwola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu Chairman
Saratu Altine Umar Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Chimaobi Madukwe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUA FOODS PLC0.00%2 382
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.92%325 887
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.48%87 658
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.63%47 297
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.23%45 439
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.48%45 391