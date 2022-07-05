BUA FOODS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 5th July, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE 2ND QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This notice serves to inform Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) is scheduled for Wednesday 27th July, 2022 to consider amongst other agenda items, the 2nd Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022 (2022 2nd Quarter Accounts) after which the Financial Statements will be simultaneously filed with the relevant regulatory bodies and released to the public.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of NGX for listed Companies, the closed period in respect of 2022 2nd Quarter Accounts commenced on 1st of July, 2022 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 2nd Quarter Accounts to the public.

Accordingly, no Director, Manager, staff of the Company and other related and interested parties of the Company, privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 2nd Quarter Accounts to NGX and the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary