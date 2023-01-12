BUA FOODS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, 11th January 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE 4TH QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This notice serves to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) is scheduled for Thursday 26th January 2023 to consider amongst other agenda items, the 4th Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS) after which the Financial Statements will be simultaneously filed with the relevant regulatory bodies and released to the public.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of NGX for listed Companies, the closed period in respect of 2022 Q4 UFS commenced on 1st of January, 2023 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 QF UFS and the 2022 Audited Financial Statements (2022 AFS).

Accordingly, no Director, Manager, staff of the Company and other related and interested parties of the Company, privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS and 2022 AFS to NGX and the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary