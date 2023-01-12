Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. BUA FOODS PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUAFOODS   NGBUAFOODS04

BUA FOODS PLC

(BUAFOODS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
74.50 NGN    0.00%
03:50aBua Foods : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2022Bua Foods : Bua foods earnings release for unaudited accounts for the nine months period ended 30th september 2022
PU
2022BUA Foods PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
BUA FOODS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

01/12/2023 | 03:50am EST
Lagos, 11th January 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE 4TH QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This notice serves to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) is scheduled for Thursday 26th January 2023 to consider amongst other agenda items, the 4th Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS) after which the Financial Statements will be simultaneously filed with the relevant regulatory bodies and released to the public.

In compliance with the post listing requirements of NGX for listed Companies, the closed period in respect of 2022 Q4 UFS commenced on 1st of January, 2023 and will continue until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 QF UFS and the 2022 Audited Financial Statements (2022 AFS).

Accordingly, no Director, Manager, staff of the Company and other related and interested parties of the Company, privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the 2022 Q4 UFS and 2022 AFS to NGX and the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BUA Foods plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 394 B 872 M 872 M
Net income 2022 92 153 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 1 341 B 2 970 M 2 970 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 642
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BUA FOODS PLC
Duration : Period :
BUA FOODS PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 74,50 NGN
Average target price 76,50 NGN
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ayodele Musibau Abioye Managing Director & Director
Abdulrasheed Adebayo Olayiwola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Abdul-Samad Isyaku Rabiu Chairman
Saratu Altine Umar Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Chimaobi Madukwe Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUA FOODS PLC14.62%2 970
NESTLÉ S.A.3.96%333 308
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.38%91 920
KRAFT HEINZ4.54%51 851
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.12%49 557
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-7.13%47 369