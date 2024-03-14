Lagos, 11th March 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF THE 2023 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This notice serves to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) is scheduled for Thursday 28th March 2024 to consider amongst other agenda items, the 2023 Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2023 (2023 AFS) after which the Financial Statements will be simultaneously filed with the relevant regulatory bodies and released to the public.

As earlier announced and in compliance with the post listing requirements of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for listed Companies, the closed period in respect of 2023 AFS) which commenced on 1st of January, 2024 will continue until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 AFS.

Accordingly, no Director, Manager, staff of the Company and other related and interested parties of the Company, privileged to have sensitive information, which may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company, and persons connected to them may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company, until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 AFS to NGX and the public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary