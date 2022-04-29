Log in
BUA FOODS : OUTCOME OF BUA FOODS PLC'S BOARD MEETING OF 28 APRIL 2022

04/29/2022 | 09:48am EDT
Lagos, Nigeria, 29th April 2022

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE BOARD MEETING OF BUA FOODS PLC

The Board of Directors of BUA Foods Plc (the Company) at its meeting held on 28th April 2022, amongst other matters, considered and approved the 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31st March 2022 (1st Quarter 2022 UFS). The Board also approved that the 1st Quarter 2022 UFS should be filed with the regulators and be released to the investing public.

The 1st Quarter 2022 UFS will therefore be filed on or before 30th April 2022.

Consequently, no insider of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company until 24 hours after the 1st Quarter 2022 UFS has been filed.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

BUA Foods plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 13:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
