BUA FOODS : PRESS RELEASE ON DELAY IN FILING 2021 AUDITED ACCOUNTS

Lagos, Nigeria - 31 March 2022

NOTICE OF DELAY IN THE FILING OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021

The Board and Management of BUA Foods Plc ("the Company") hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the shareholders of the Company and the general public that the filing of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st December 2021 ("2021 AFS") would be delayed.

This delay is due to the recent restructuring of the six merging entities on 3rd December 2021 that resulted in the present constitution of the Company and eventual listing with the NGX on 5th January 2022. This has by implication elongated the audit process of the Company.

Necessary steps will be taken by the Company to file the 2021 AFS on/before the 15th of April 2022.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD:

Oluseye Alayande

Company Secretary