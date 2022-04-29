BUA FOODS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Comprises the cost of marketing, cost of organising the sales process and distribution.

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from settlement of foreign currency transactions and from the translation of exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the Company's functional currency are recognised in the foreign exchange gain or loss in proﬁt or loss.

Items included in the ﬁnancial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the company operate ('the functional currency'). The functional currency and presentation currency of the Company is the Nigerian Naira (=N=).

6. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial instruments represent the Company's ﬁnancial assets and liabilities. Financial assets and ﬁnancial liabilities are recognized in the Company's statement of ﬁnancial position when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. These instruments are typically held for liquidity, investment, trading or hedging purposes. All ﬁnancial instruments are initially recognized at fair value plus directly attributable transaction cost except those carried at fair value through proﬁt or loss where transaction cost are recognized immediately in proﬁt or loss.

Financial instruments are recognized (derecognized) on the date the Company commits to purchase (sell) the instruments (trade date accounting).

Financial assets include trade and other receivables, cash and bank balances and certain other assets.

Financial liabilities include term loans, bank overdraft, trade and certain other liabilities.

The Company classiﬁes its ﬁnancial assets into one of the categories discussed below, depending on the purpose for which the asset was acquired. The Company's has not classiﬁed any of its ﬁnancial assets as held to maturity.

Subsequent measurement

Subsequent to initial measurement, ﬁnancial instruments are measured either at fair value or amortised cost, depending on their classiﬁcations below. The company's accounting policy for each category is as follows: