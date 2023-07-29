B UA F O O D S P LC - U N AU D I TE D F IN A N C I A L S TATE M EN TS

F O R T H E S I X M O N T H S E N D E D 3 0 T H J U N E , 2 0 2 3

Statement of Signiﬁcant Accounting Policies contd.

to their acquisition or issue, and are subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method, less provision for impairment. Impairment provisions are recognised when there is objective evidence (such as significant financial difficulties on the part of the counterparty of default or significant delay in payment) that the Company will be unable to collect all of the amounts due under the terms receivable, the amount of such a provision being the difference between the net carrying amount and the present value of the future expected cash flows associated with the impaired receivable. For trade receivables, which are reported net, such provisions are recorded in a separate allowance account with the loss being recognised within administrative expenses in the statement of comprehensive income. On confirmation that the trade receivable will not be collectable, the gross carrying value of the asset is written off against the associated provision.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less that are readily convertible to a known amount of cash.

Impairment of Financial Assets carried at Amortised Cost

The Company assesses at each reporting date whether there is objective evidence that trade and other receivables are impaired. Trade and other receivable is impaired if objective evidence indicates that a loss event has occurred after initial recognition and that loss event has a negative effect on the estimated future cash flows of the receivables that can be estimated reliably. Criteria that are used by the Company in determining whether there is objective evidence of impairment include:

known cash flow difficulties experienced by the customer;

a breach of contract, such as default or delinquency in repayment for goods and service;

breach of credit terms or conditions and;

it is becoming probable that the customer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation.

Financial liabilities

These include the following items: