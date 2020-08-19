Bubblr Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications





PCG Advisory to Develop Communications and Awareness Strategy for Ethical Technology Company

LONDON, UK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: UWRLD), formerly known as US Wireless Online Inc. ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an Ethical Technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. ("PCG Advisory"), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.

Steven Saunders, Bubblr’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a newly public company focused on mobile-first technology, PCG Advisory fits our need for a progressive investor relations and strategic communications firm that can help us tailor our message for distribution through multiple social and digital platforms. We look forward to working together with their seasoned team to raise the awareness of Bubblr throughout the investment community.”

Jeff Ramson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, added, "Bubblr’s mission to bring privacy back to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace hits the right note for these times. Their vision of a new model for online search is a market ripe for disruption which we believe will resonate with investors. We look forward to executing a strategic communications program for them.”

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr’s next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

About PCG Advisory, Inc.



PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

CONTACT:



PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 762-4518

jramson@pcgadvisory.com