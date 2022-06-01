Log in
    BUB   AU000000BUB7

BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(BUB)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 02:10:40 am EDT
0.5850 AUD   -5.65%
05:12aBiden to get supply update from infant formula producers
RE
05/31Factbox-Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves
RE
05/30Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod
RE
Biden to get supply update from infant formula producers

06/01/2022 | 05:12am EDT
154th National Memorial Day Wreath-Laying and Observance ceremony in Arlington

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will convene a virtual roundtable with producers of infant formula to get updates on the industry's efforts to ramp up supplies to address a national shortage.

The U.S. has been dealing with a baby formula shortage due to a February recall at Abbott Laboratories and pandemic-related supply-chain issues, prompting Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have the necessary supplies for baby formula production.

Global companies that make baby formula have delivered products to the U.S. after health regulators relaxed import policies to address the shortage.

The manufacturers at the roundtable include ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Perrigo Company and Nestle SA's Gerber, according to the White House.

Many U.S. parents rely on baby formula. Fewer than half the babies born in the United States were exclusively breast-fed through their first three months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2020 Breastfeeding Report Card.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 0.66% 117.46 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED -5.65% 0.585 Delayed Quote.30.53%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 25.18 End-of-day quote.36.75%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 25.07 End-of-day quote.26.17%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 67.2 End-of-day quote.5.48%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.44% 117.52 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.14% 181.75 End-of-day quote.17.58%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC -1.17% 39.86 Delayed Quote.2.47%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 2.18% 6276 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.37% 187.4715 Real-time Quote.18.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 74,5 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2022 -5,62 M -4,03 M -4,03 M
Net cash 2022 12,8 M 9,15 M 9,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 -80,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 380 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bubs Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,62 AUD
Average target price 0,67 AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristy-Lee Newland Carr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iris Ren Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lin Executive Chairman
Richard Paine Chief Operating Officer
Katrina Rathie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED30.53%272
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.35%36 453
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-8.82%20 310
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED9.08%11 844
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-24.09%8 999
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.45%7 216