  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bubs Australia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUB   AU000000BUB7

BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(BUB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 06:56:08 pm
0.455 AUD   +5.81%
05:47pBUBS AUSTRALIA : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
05:26pBUBS AUSTRALIA : Appendix 4D - Half Year Results
PU
01/03Beston Global Food Names New CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bubs Australia : Half Year Results Presentation

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
DISCLAIMER

VISION & VALUES

We believe in wholesome,

healthy food and a positive

approach to life.

We believe in 100% transparency,

this is 'clean' food from a brand

you trust.

We believe in being thorough and uncompromising, sticking to our ethics no matter what.

We believe in the joy of family time, the pleasure of sharing happy moments and being together.

1H FY22 Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategic Roadmap

Summary and Outlook

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bubs Australia Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 58,5 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net income 2022 -9,86 M -7,13 M -7,13 M
Net cash 2022 10,1 M 7,26 M 7,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 263 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bubs Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,43 AUD
Average target price 0,52 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristy-Lee Newland Carr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iris Ren Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lin Executive Chairman
Fabrizio Jorge Chief Operating Officer
Katrina Rathie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED-9.47%190
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.34%41 431
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED14.25%25 592
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED9.92%12 005
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-1.72%11 941
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD1.64%7 629