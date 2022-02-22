Bubs Australia : Half Year Results Presentation

ersonal use only
DISCLAIMER
VISION & VALUES
only
use
We believe in wholesome,
healthy food and a positive
ersonal
approach to life.
We believe in 100% transparency,
this is 'clean' food from a brand
you trust.
We believe in being thorough and uncompromising, sticking to our ethics no matter what.
We believe in the joy of family time, the pleasure of sharing happy moments and being together.
ersonal use only
1H FY22 Highlights
Financial Performance
Strategic Roadmap
Summary and Outlook
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Bubs Australia Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:18 UTC.