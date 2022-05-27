Bubs Australia to ship at least 1.25 mln baby formula cans to United States

May 27 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia Ltd plans to ship
at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula to the United
States to help ease a nationwide shortage, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.
Some of it is currently in stock for transport and more will
be produced by the Australian company in the coming weeks and
months, according to the FDA.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
allowed global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc to
provide raw materials needed to maximize the production of
infant formula by invoking the Defence Production Act.
Cargill supplies dozens of products to infant formula makers
and the move will allow the manufacturers to produce at full
capacity to address the "urgent marketplace shortages," the
department said in a statement.
The Biden administration had earlier decided to urgently
meet the nationwide shortage by importing emergency supplies
from Europe, the first of which arrived earlier this week.
Bubs' supply is another import allowed by the FDA as part of
its regulatory flexibility started earlier this month to
mitigate one of the biggest baby formula shortages in recent
history.
The shortage is partly due to Abbott Laboratories'
manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products
including Similac in February.
Abbott said on Tuesday it plans to restart production at the
facility on June 4, adding it would prioritize making EleCare
and supplying it on or about June 20.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)