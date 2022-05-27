Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bubs Australia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUB   AU000000BUB7

BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(BUB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/27 02:11:00 am EDT
0.4850 AUD   +6.59%
04:10pBubs Australia to ship at least 1.25 mln baby formula cans to United States
RE
04/25BUBS AUSTRALIA : FY22 Q3 - Activity Report and Appendix 4C Cashflow Statement
PU
03/21Bubs Australia Launches New Protein Infant Formula Range
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bubs Australia to ship at least 1.25 mln baby formula cans to United States

05/27/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Empty shelves show a shortage of baby formula in San Antonio

May 27 (Reuters) - Bubs Australia Ltd plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula to the United States to help ease a nationwide shortage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

Some of it is currently in stock for transport and more will be produced by the Australian company in the coming weeks and months, according to the FDA.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allowed global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc to provide raw materials needed to maximize the production of infant formula by invoking the Defence Production Act.

Cargill supplies dozens of products to infant formula makers and the move will allow the manufacturers to produce at full capacity to address the "urgent marketplace shortages," the department said in a statement.

The Biden administration had earlier decided to urgently meet the nationwide shortage by importing emergency supplies from Europe, the first of which arrived earlier this week.

Bubs' supply is another import allowed by the FDA as part of its regulatory flexibility started earlier this month to mitigate one of the biggest baby formula shortages in recent history.

The shortage is partly due to Abbott Laboratories' manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products including Similac in February.

Abbott said on Tuesday it plans to restart production at the facility on June 4, adding it would prioritize making EleCare and supplying it on or about June 20. (Reporting by Leroy Leo and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.59% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.14% 0.84949 Delayed Quote.1.06%
All news about BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
04:10pBubs Australia to ship at least 1.25 mln baby formula cans to United States
RE
04/25BUBS AUSTRALIA : FY22 Q3 - Activity Report and Appendix 4C Cashflow Statement
PU
03/21Bubs Australia Launches New Protein Infant Formula Range
MT
03/21Bubs Australia Limited Launches A2 Beta-Casein Protein Infant Formula
CI
03/04Bubs Australia Enters Subscription Deal With Alpha Professional Holdings Unit
MT
03/02Alpha Professional Unit Signs Share Subscription Deal With BUBS Australia
MT
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Bubs Australia Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/22BUBS AUSTRALIA : Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/22BUBS AUSTRALIA : Appendix 4D - Half Year Results
PU
02/22Bubs Australia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 71,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net income 2022 -6,19 M -4,43 M -4,43 M
Net cash 2022 14,1 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -51,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 297 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bubs Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,49 AUD
Average target price 0,59 AUD
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristy-Lee Newland Carr Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iris Ren Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Lin Executive Chairman
Richard Paine Chief Operating Officer
Katrina Rathie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED-4.21%197
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.33%35 493
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-13.80%19 194
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED7.96%11 718
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-28.11%8 520
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD-0.07%7 169