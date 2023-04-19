Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bucher Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUCN   CH0002432174

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

(BUCN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:47 2023-04-19 am EDT
405.80 CHF   -3.47%
12:12pAnnual General Meeting 2023 : all proposals of the board of directors approved
EQ
03/13Bucher Industries : Amendments to the articles of association (according to the notice of the annual general meeting)
PU
03/13Bucher Industries : Notice of the 39th annual general meeting 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual general meeting 2023: all proposals of the board of directors approved

04/19/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual general meeting 2023: all proposals of the board of directors approved

19.04.2023 / 18:10 CET/CEST

At today’s annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 13.00 per registered share. 154 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 76.64% of the votes were represented.

At the annual general meeting, which was held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2022 had been a very successful financial year in which, thanks to the hard work of the employees, sales and profit for the year were again up substantially. The company also provided information on a wide range of measures implemented at various sites last year to reduce the Group's carbon footprint.

 

The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors. They confirmed all the members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election and re-elected Philip Mosimann as chairman of the board of directors. Urs Kaufmann was elected as a new member of the board of directors and as a new member of the compensation committee.

 

Valentin Vogt, who has served since 2014 as a member of the board of directors, did not stand for re-election. On behalf of the board, the chairman thanked him for his dedicated service, in particular during his many years as chairman of the compensation committee.

 

The annual general meeting approved the remuneration of the members of the board of directors and of group management.

 

The approved dividend of CHF 13.00 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 25 April 2023. The share will trade ex-dividend from 21 April 2023 onwards.

 

Finally, the general meeting approved the proposed amendments to the articles of association, including the possibility of holding a virtual general meeting. However, the Group still plans to hold physical annual general meetings as a rule.

 

The next ordinary annual general meeting of Bucher Industries AG will be held on 18 April 2024, starting at 3.30 p.m., at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, Switzerland.

 

The following documents relating to the 2023 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

On 27 April 2023, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2023.

 

Contact for shareholders
T +41 58 750 15 00
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for investors and financial analysts
Manuela Suter, CFO
T +41 58 750 15 50
ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media
Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company’s operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages, as well as automation solutions. The company’s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bucher Industries AG
Murzlenstrasse 80
8166 Niederweningen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 750 15 00
E-mail: info@bucherindustries.com
Internet: www.bucherindustries.com
ISIN: CH0002432174
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1612139

 
End of News EQS News Service

1612139  19.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
12:12pAnnual General Meeting 2023 : all proposals of the board of directors approved
EQ
03/13Bucher Industries : Amendments to the articles of association (according to the notice of ..
PU
03/13Bucher Industries : Notice of the 39th annual general meeting 2023
PU
03/01Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
02/28RBC Capital Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Outperform Recommendatio..
MT
02/24Bucher Industries Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02/24Bucher Industries : Group presentation financial year 2022
PU
02/24Bucher Industries : Annual press and analysts' conference financial year 2022
PU
02/24Bucher Industries : Investor relations handout financial year 2022
PU
02/24Strong business result in 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 657 M 4 075 M 4 075 M
Net income 2023 322 M 359 M 359 M
Net cash 2023 566 M 631 M 631 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,18%
Capitalization 4 304 M 4 796 M 4 796 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 14 876
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Bucher Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 420,40 CHF
Average target price 452,86 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Sanche Chief Executive Officer
Manuela Suter Head-Group Controlling
Philip A. Mosimann Chairman
Anita Hauser Deputy Chairman
Michael Hauser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG8.69%4 796
DEERE & COMPANY-8.71%117 548
THE TORO COMPANY-6.92%11 041
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-7.52%2 609
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.-19.42%1 463
LINDSAY CORPORATION-22.90%1 382
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer