    BUCN   CH0002432174

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

(BUCN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/28 11:31:00 am
495.2 CHF   +0.12%
12:19aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : H1 Profit Doubles On COVID-19 Recovery
MT
12:07aFIRST HALF-YEAR 2021 : Strong result in a dynamic environment
PU
12:07aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Press release interim results 2021
PU
Bucher Industries : Group presentation update July 2021

07/29/2021 | 12:07am EDT
Group presentation

July 2021

Bucher Industries

Systems engineering for beverage industry

Mobile mechanisation

The five divisions of Bucher Industries

Bucher Specials

Individual businesses

Kuhn Group

Agricultural machinery

Bucher Emhart Glass

Glass container industry

Bucher Municipal

Municipal vehicles

Bucher Hydraulics

Hydraulic systems

CHF 2.7 billion sales, 12'600 employees, 7.4% EBIT margin

Bucher Industries 2020

Bucher Specials

CHF 270 million sales 900 employees

9%

15%

Kuhn Group

Bucher Emhart Glass

39%

CHF 1'090 million sales

CHF 420 million sales

5'200 employees

1'600 employees

20%

17%

Bucher Hydraulics

Bucher Municipal

CHF 540 million sales

CHF 460 million sales

2'500 employees

2'300 employees

4

Group presentation July 2021

Number 1 in selected markets

Kuhn Group

World market leader

in forage harvesting machinery and feed mixers

Bucher Specials

World market leader in fruit juice and

Bucher Municipal European market leader

in sweepers and winter maintenance

Bucher Hydraulics World market leader

in hydraulic power packs

Bucher Emhart Glass

World market leader in glass container manufacturing equipment

winemaking equipment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bucher Industries AG published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 04:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 099 M 3 406 M 3 406 M
Net income 2021 224 M 246 M 246 M
Net cash 2021 412 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 5 063 M 5 541 M 5 565 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 598
Free-Float 63,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 495,20 CHF
Average target price 520,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Sanche Chief Executive Officer
Manuela Suter Chief Financial Officer
Philip A. Mosimann Chairman
Heinrich C. Spoerry Independent Non-Executive Director
Claude Raymond Cornaz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG21.94%5 537
DEERE & COMPANY32.12%110 278
THE TORO COMPANY17.42%11 923
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.-6.92%2 150
LINDSAY CORPORATION23.27%1 707
ESCORTS LIMITED-9.33%1 507