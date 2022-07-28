Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bucher Industries AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BUCN   CH0002432174

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

(BUCN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-27 am EDT
352.80 CHF   +1.20%
12:21aBucher Industries' H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Demand, Order Intake
MT
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Press release interim results 2022
PU
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Group presentation update July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bucher Industries : Group presentation update July 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Group presentation

July 2022

Key facts 2021

Financials

Employees

Global presence

CHF 3.2 billion sales

13'600

> 50 production sites

11.1% EBIT margin

locally hired, highly skilled

on 5 continents

Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland

Ownership

listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%

2

Group presentation July 2022

Long-term orientation considering all stakeholders

Our contribution to a safe, healthy and sustainable living environment

Beverages, enjoyable and healthy

Food, nourishing and tasty

Our mission is to…

  • develop and manufacture economical, state-of-the-art and environmentally sustainable machinery and drive systems,
  • while protecting our environment and doing business with integrity and fair conduct.

Infrastructure, modern and clean

Capital goods that fulfill fundamental human needs

Beverages

Winemaking

Food

Fruit juice processing

Glass container

manufacturing Infrastructure

Cleaning

Dairy and livestock farming

Arable farming

Hydraulic/electric components and solutions

Major relevant trends

Population growth1)

Urbanisation1)

Growing middle class

+2 billion people

+2 billion urban population

More high-value proteins

+50% food production

Intensified utilisation of urban infrastructure

Higher standard of living

Climate change

    • Weather extremes
    • Finite arable land
  2. Source: FAO, UN; projections until 2050, rounded figures

5

Group presentation July 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bucher Industries AG published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
12:21aBucher Industries' H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Demand, Order Intake
MT
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Press release interim results 2022
PU
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Group presentation update July 2022
PU
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Investor relations handout first half 2022
PU
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Interim report 2022
PU
12:08aFIRST HALF-YEAR 2022 : Good result with a marked increase in sales
PU
12:04aGood result with a marked increase in sales
EQ
06/23BUCHER INDUSTRIES : Sustainability report 2021
PU
06/23Products that create value and reduce the ecological footprint
EQ
04/28Bucher Industries' Q1 Sales Rise 13% On Higher Order Intake
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 404 M 3 529 M 3 529 M
Net income 2022 276 M 286 M 286 M
Net cash 2022 613 M 636 M 636 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 3 609 M 3 741 M 3 741 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 13 562
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Bucher Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 352,80 CHF
Average target price 432,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Sanche Chief Executive Officer
Manuela Suter Head-Group Controlling
Philip A. Mosimann Chairman
Heinrich C. Spoerry Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Hauser Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-22.71%3 699
DEERE & COMPANY-5.81%97 635
THE TORO COMPANY-16.40%8 725
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-11.22%2 295
LINDSAY CORPORATION-4.93%1 587
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.1.56%681