Group presentation
July 2023
Bucher at a glance
Financials
CHF 3.6 billion sales 11.8% EBIT margin
Employees 14'900
locally hired, highly skilled
Global presence
- 50 production sites on 5 continents
Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland
Ownership
listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%
Our contribution, for the long-term and sustainable
Beverages
Our passion is to engineer trusted machinery solutions …
… to sustainably
−feed the world,
− produce and preserve beverages,
− and to create, maintain and clean infrastructure.
For a safe and healthy life for all.
Food
Infrastructure
Capital goods that fulfill fundamental human needs
Beverages
Winemaking
Food
Fruit juice processing
Glass container
manufacturing Infrastructure
Maintenance and cleaning
Dairy and livestock farming
Arable farming
Hydraulic/electric components and solutions
Major relevant trends
Population growth1)
Urbanisation1)
Growing middle class
−
+2 billion people
‒
+2 billion urban population
‒
More high-value proteins
−
+50% food production
‒
Intensified utilisation of urban infrastructure
‒
Higher standard of living
Climate change
- Weather extremes
- Finite arable land
- Source: FAO, UN; projections until 2050, rounded figures
