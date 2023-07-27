Group presentation

July 2023

Bucher at a glance

Financials

CHF 3.6 billion sales 11.8% EBIT margin

Employees 14'900

locally hired, highly skilled

Global presence

  • 50 production sites on 5 continents

Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland

Ownership

listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%

Group presentation July 2023

Our contribution, for the long-term and sustainable

Beverages

Our passion is to engineer trusted machinery solutions …

… to sustainably

feed the world,

produce and preserve beverages,

and to create, maintain and clean infrastructure.

For a safe and healthy life for all.

Food

Infrastructure

Capital goods that fulfill fundamental human needs

Beverages

Winemaking

Food

Fruit juice processing

Glass container

manufacturing Infrastructure

Maintenance and cleaning

Dairy and livestock farming

Arable farming

Hydraulic/electric components and solutions

Major relevant trends

Population growth1)

Urbanisation1)

Growing middle class

+2 billion people

+2 billion urban population

More high-value proteins

+50% food production

Intensified utilisation of urban infrastructure

Higher standard of living

Climate change

    • Weather extremes
    • Finite arable land
