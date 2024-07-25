Bucher Industries : Group presentation update July 2024
July 25, 2024 at 12:03 am EDT
Group presentation
July 2024
Bucher at a glance
Financial year 2023
Financials
CHF 3.6 billion sales 11.9% EBIT margin
Employees 14'900
locally hired, highly skilled
Global presence
50 production sites on 5 continents
Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland
Ownership
listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%
Our contribution, for the long-term and sustainable
Beverages
Our passion is to engineer trusted machinery solutions to sustainably
− feed the world,
− produce and preserve beverages,
− and to create, maintain and clean infrastructure.
For a safe and healthy life for all.
Food
Infrastructure
Capital goods that fulfil fundamental human needs
Beverages
Winemaking
Food
Fruit juice processing
Glass container
manufacturing Infrastructure
Cleaning and maintenance
Dairy and livestock farming
Crop production
Force and drive for mobile applications
Major relevant trends
Population growth1)
Urbanisation1)
Growing middle class
− +2 billion people
−
+2 billion urban population
− More high-value proteins
− +50% food production
−
Intensified utilisation of urban infrastructure
− Higher standard of living
Climate change
Weather extremes
Finite arable land
Source: FAO, UN; projections until 2050, rounded figures
The five divisions of Bucher Industries
Glass container
Beverage processing equip-technology ment, individual businesses
Specialised
Municipal vehicles
agricultural machinery
Electrohydraulic systems
Sales by division
Total sales CHF 3.6 billion, financial year 2023
CHF 400 million sales 1'500 employees
CHF 1'420 million sales 5'800 employees
9%
39%
15%
CHF 520 million sales 1'700 employees
16%
CHF 570 million sales 2'600 employees
21%
CHF 740 million sales 3'200 employees
Global presence
Close to our customers
Bucher Industries operates
‒ on 5 continents
‒ over 100 locations,
‒ of which over 50 with manufacturing and R&D
International Group
Sales share by region, financial year 2023
Europe 62%
of which Switzerland 4%
North
Asia 9%
America 16%
Central and South
America 7%
Other 6%
Our ambitions
Develop continuously
‒ Technological leadership for a strong market position
‒ Long-term customer relationships with superior support ‒ Reduction of ecological footprint
‒ Passionate and dedicated employees
‒ Profitable growth, return on net operating assets (RONOA) > 20%, sound balance sheet
Strengthen our divisions
‒ Innovation and market penetration for organic growth ‒ Acquiring complementary businesses
