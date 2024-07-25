Group presentation

July 2024

Bucher at a glance

Financial year 2023

Financials

CHF 3.6 billion sales 11.9% EBIT margin

Employees 14'900

locally hired, highly skilled

Global presence

  • 50 production sites on 5 continents

Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland

Ownership

listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%

Our contribution, for the long-term and sustainable

Beverages

Our passion is to engineer trusted machinery solutions to sustainably

feed the world,

produce and preserve beverages,

and to create, maintain and clean infrastructure.

For a safe and healthy life for all.

Food

Infrastructure

Capital goods that fulfil fundamental human needs

Beverages

Winemaking

Food

Fruit juice processing

Glass container

manufacturing Infrastructure

Cleaning and maintenance

Dairy and livestock farming

Crop production

Force and drive for mobile applications

Major relevant trends

Population growth1)

Urbanisation1)

Growing middle class

+2 billion people

+2 billion urban population

More high-value proteins

+50% food production

Intensified utilisation of urban infrastructure

Higher standard of living

Climate change

    • Weather extremes
    • Finite arable land
  2. Source: FAO, UN; projections until 2050, rounded figures

The five divisions of Bucher Industries

Glass container

Beverage processing equip-technology ment, individual businesses

Specialised

Municipal vehicles

agricultural machinery

Electrohydraulic systems

Sales by division

Total sales CHF 3.6 billion, financial year 2023

CHF 400 million sales 1'500 employees

CHF 1'420 million sales 5'800 employees

9%

39%

15%

CHF 520 million sales 1'700 employees

16%

CHF 570 million sales 2'600 employees

21%

CHF 740 million sales 3'200 employees

Global presence

Close to our customers

Bucher Industries operates

‒ on 5 continents

‒ over 100 locations,

‒ of which over 50 with manufacturing and R&D

International Group

Sales share by region, financial year 2023

Europe 62%

of which Switzerland 4%

North

Asia 9%

America 16%

Central and South

America 7%

Other 6%

Our ambitions

Develop continuously

‒ Technological leadership for a strong market position

‒ Long-term customer relationships with superior support ‒ Reduction of ecological footprint

‒ Passionate and dedicated employees

‒ Profitable growth, return on net operating assets (RONOA) > 20%, sound balance sheet

Strengthen our divisions

‒ Innovation and market penetration for organic growth ‒ Acquiring complementary businesses

