Bucher Industries : Interim report 2022

Cover pictureAt the production site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Bucher Emhart Glass employees assemble glass-forming machines which are in use worldwide to produce glass containers.
Contents
Bucher Industries
Report to shareholders
Divisions
Kuhn Group
Bucher Municipal
Bucher Hydraulics
Bucher Emhart Glass
Bucher Specials
Financial report
Financial review
Consolidated financial statements
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Information for investors
Bucher Industries
Report to shareholders Interim report 2022
Report to shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
In the first half of 2022, demand for the products and services of Bucher Industries remained at a very high level. Order intake continued to grow, with all divisions except Bucher Hydraulics contributing. Bucher Municipal and Bucher Emhart Glass, in particular, recorded significant increases in orders compared to the prior-year period. Like the entire industrial sector worldwide, the divisions continued to face bottlenecks and delays in the supply chain and logistics, which hampered production. Difficulties in recruiting skilled staff also persisted, especially in the USA. Sales nevertheless grew again, due to higher volumes and price increases. This growth was particularly pronounced
Philip Mosimann,
Chairman of the Board of Directors,
and Jacques Sanche,
Chief Executive Officer
at Bucher Emhart Glass. The war between Russia and Ukraine and the strict COVID-19 measures in China led to uncertainties with noticeable consequences for the supply chains. Business activities in Russia were significantly reduced. The Group's order book remained extremely high. The operating profit margin increased slightly compared with the good prior-year period. The reasons for this good margin were strong capacity utilisation, the ability to pass on high material and transport costs, and the continued low cost base. The Group's profit for the period increased significantly.
CHF million
January - June
Change
Full year
2022
2021
%
%1)
%2)
2021
Order intake
1'881.5
1'721.5
9.3
12.1
10.7
3'948.3
Net sales
1'777.7
1'607.8
10.6
13.4
12.4
3'176.4
Order book
1'900.3
1'209.3
57.1
61.2
58.7
1'872.7
Operating profit before depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA)
243.4
221.0
10.1
436.6
% of net sales
13.7%
13.7%
13.7%
Operating profit (EBIT)
203.2
179.3
13.3
351.9
% of net sales
11.4%
11.2%
11.1%
Profit for the period
153.9
137.9
11.6
269.2
% of net sales
8.7%
8.6%
8.5%
Earnings per share in CHF
14.97
13.40
11.7
25.96
Operating free cash flow
- 162.0
- 8.2
n.a.
270.7
Net cash/debt
281.3
328.9
- 14.5
550.9
Total assets
2'793.4
2'596.2
7.6
2'768.2
Equity
1'571.4
1'488.5
5.6
1'532.6
Equity ratio
56.3%
57.3%
55.4%
Return on equity (ROE)
18.6%
15.8%
18.4%
Net operating assets (NOA) average
1'082.8
1'078.5
0.4
1'052.0
Return on net operating assets (RONOA) after tax
28.9%
25.1%
25.6%
Number of employees at closing date
14'128
13'404
5.4
4.9
13'562
1) Adjusted for currency effects 2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
Another increase in return on net operating assets
The return on net operating assets (RONOA) was 28.9%, significantly above the long-term target of 20% and thus well above the cost of capital of 8%. This further increase in the return compared with the prior-year period is attributable to the strong growth in sales with the level of net operating assets remaining stable. Compared with the year end, the net operating assets increased markedly as a result of seasonal factors. This increase was exacerbated by difficulties in the supply chain and logistics and had a negative impact on free cash flow. Net cash amounted to CHF 281 million and will increase again by the end of the year. The equity ratio remained practically unchanged at 56%. In this reporting period, the Group continued to invest in projects that will ensure success in the longer term. The main focus was on the IT project of Kuhn Group and on the construction projects of Bucher Hydraulics and Jetter in Germany.
