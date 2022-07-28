Log in
    BUCN   CH0002432174

BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG

(BUCN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-27 am EDT
352.80 CHF   +1.20%
12:21aBucher Industries' H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Demand, Order Intake
MT
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Press release interim results 2022
PU
12:08aBUCHER INDUSTRIES : Group presentation update July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bucher Industries : Interim report 2022

07/28/2022 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim report

20

22

Cover pictureAt the production site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Bucher Emhart Glass employees assemble glass-forming machines which are in use worldwide to produce glass containers.

3

Contents

Bucher Industries

Report to shareholders

4

Divisions

Kuhn Group

9

Bucher Municipal

10

Bucher Hydraulics

11

Bucher Emhart Glass

12

Bucher Specials

13

Financial report

Financial review

15

Consolidated financial statements

18

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

22

Information for investors

25

Bucher Industries

Report to shareholders Interim report 2022

4

Report to shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

In the first half of 2022, demand for the products and services of Bucher Industries remained at a very high level. Order intake continued to grow, with all divisions except Bucher Hydraulics contributing. Bucher Municipal and Bucher Emhart Glass, in particular, recorded significant increases in orders compared to the prior-year period. Like the entire industrial sector worldwide, the divisions continued to face bottlenecks and delays in the supply chain and logistics, which hampered production. Difficulties in recruiting skilled staff also persisted, especially in the USA. Sales nevertheless grew again, due to higher volumes and price increases. This growth was particularly pronounced

Philip Mosimann,

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

and Jacques Sanche,

Chief Executive Officer

5

at Bucher Emhart Glass. The war between Russia and Ukraine and the strict COVID-19 measures in China led to uncertainties with noticeable consequences for the supply chains. Business activities in Russia were significantly reduced. The Group's order book remained extremely high. The operating profit margin increased slightly compared with the good prior-year period. The reasons for this good margin were strong capacity utilisation, the ability to pass on high material and transport costs, and the continued low cost base. The Group's profit for the period increased significantly.

CHF million

January - June

Change

Full year

2022

2021

%

%1)

%2)

2021

Order intake

1'881.5

1'721.5

9.3

12.1

10.7

3'948.3

Net sales

1'777.7

1'607.8

10.6

13.4

12.4

3'176.4

Order book

1'900.3

1'209.3

57.1

61.2

58.7

1'872.7

Operating profit before depreciation

and amortisation (EBITDA)

243.4

221.0

10.1

436.6

% of net sales

13.7%

13.7%

13.7%

Operating profit (EBIT)

203.2

179.3

13.3

351.9

% of net sales

11.4%

11.2%

11.1%

Profit for the period

153.9

137.9

11.6

269.2

% of net sales

8.7%

8.6%

8.5%

Earnings per share in CHF

14.97

13.40

11.7

25.96

Operating free cash flow

- 162.0

- 8.2

n.a.

270.7

Net cash/debt

281.3

328.9

- 14.5

550.9

Total assets

2'793.4

2'596.2

7.6

2'768.2

Equity

1'571.4

1'488.5

5.6

1'532.6

Equity ratio

56.3%

57.3%

55.4%

Return on equity (ROE)

18.6%

15.8%

18.4%

Net operating assets (NOA) average

1'082.8

1'078.5

0.4

1'052.0

Return on net operating assets (RONOA) after tax

28.9%

25.1%

25.6%

Number of employees at closing date

14'128

13'404

5.4

4.9

13'562

1) Adjusted for currency effects 2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

Another increase in return on net operating assets

The return on net operating assets (RONOA) was 28.9%, significantly above the long-term target of 20% and thus well above the cost of capital of 8%. This further increase in the return compared with the prior-year period is attributable to the strong growth in sales with the level of net operating assets remaining stable. Compared with the year end, the net operating assets increased markedly as a result of seasonal factors. This increase was exacerbated by difficulties in the supply chain and logistics and had a negative impact on free cash flow. Net cash amounted to CHF 281 million and will increase again by the end of the year. The equity ratio remained practically unchanged at 56%. In this reporting period, the Group continued to invest in projects that will ensure success in the longer term. The main focus was on the IT project of Kuhn Group and on the construction projects of Bucher Hydraulics and Jetter in Germany.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bucher Industries AG published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
