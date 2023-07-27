First half 2023
Contents
Bucher at a glance
Group: sustainable value creation
‒ Performance
‒ Invested capital
‒ Financing and risk management
‒ Non-financial key figures
Divisions: our activities
‒ Kuhn Group
‒ Bucher Municipal
‒ Bucher Hydraulics
‒ Bucher Emhart Glass
‒ Bucher Specials
Outlook and trends
Bucher at a glance
Financials
CHF 3.6 billion sales 11.8% EBIT margin
Employees 14'900
locally hired, highly skilled
Global presence
- 50 production sites on 5 continents
Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland
Ownership
listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%
Our contribution, for the long-term and sustainable
Beverages
Our passion is to engineer trusted machinery solutions …
… to sustainably
−feed the world,
− produce and preserve beverages,
− and to create, maintain and clean infrastructure.
For a safe and healthy life for all.
Food
Infrastructure
