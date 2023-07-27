First half 2023

Investor relations handout - summer 2023 Public

Bucher at a glance

Group: sustainable value creation

‒ Performance

‒ Invested capital

‒ Financing and risk management

‒ Non-financial key figures

Divisions: our activities

‒ Kuhn Group

‒ Bucher Municipal

‒ Bucher Hydraulics

‒ Bucher Emhart Glass

‒ Bucher Specials

Outlook and trends

Bucher at a glance

Financials

CHF 3.6 billion sales 11.8% EBIT margin

Employees 14'900

locally hired, highly skilled

Global presence

  • 50 production sites on 5 continents

Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland

Ownership

listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%

Our contribution, for the long-term and sustainable

Beverages

Our passion is to engineer trusted machinery solutions …

… to sustainably

feed the world,

produce and preserve beverages,

and to create, maintain and clean infrastructure.

For a safe and healthy life for all.

Food

Infrastructure

