Bucher Industries AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the development and manufacture of machinery and equipment used for a range of purposes, such as harvesting, producing and packaging healthy foods, keeping cities clean and roads safe or hydraulic systems. The Company's operations are structured into five segments: specialized agricultural machinery (Kuhn Group); municipal vehicles (Bucher Municipal, including the subsidiary J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S); hydraulic components (Bucher Hydraulics); manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry (Emhart Glass); systems and technologies for the production of wine, fruit juice and instant products, and for dewatering sewage sludge, as well as a distributorship for tractors and agricultural machinery in Switzerland (Bucher Specials). On March 28, 2014, it acquired Montana, a Brazilian manufacturer of crop sprayers and fertilizer spreaders, specializing in self-propelled crop sprayers.