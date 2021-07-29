Bucher Industries : Investor relations handout first half 2021

First half 2021
Investor relations handout - summer 2021 Public
Contents
|
Bucher at a glance
|
3
|
Group: Financial review
|
10
|
‒
|
Key figures
|
11
|
‒
|
Performance
|
12
|
‒ Invested capital
|
14
|
‒
|
Financing and risk management
|
22
|
Divisions: Our activities
|
25
|
‒
|
Kuhn Group
|
26
|
‒
|
Bucher Municipal
|
34
|
‒ Bucher Hydraulics
|
40
|
‒
|
Bucher Emhart Glass
|
46
|
‒
|
Bucher Specials
|
52
|
Outlook and trends
|
56
|
2
|
First half 2021 - Investor relations handout summer 2021 Public
The five divisions of Bucher Industries
Bucher Specials
Individual businesses
Kuhn Group
Agricultural machinery
Bucher Emhart Glass
Glass container industry
Bucher Municipal
Municipal vehicles
Bucher Hydraulics
Hydraulic systems
CHF 2.7 billion sales, 12'600 employees, 7.4% EBIT margin
Bucher Industries 2020
Bucher Specials
CHF 270 million sales 900 employees
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
15%
|
|
Kuhn Group
|
Bucher Emhart Glass
|
|
39%
|
|
CHF 1'090 million sales
|
|
|
CHF 420 million sales
|
|
|
5'200 employees
1'600 employees
|
20%
|
|
|
17%
|
Bucher Hydraulics
|
Bucher Municipal
|
CHF 540 million sales
|
CHF 460 million sales
|
2'500 employees
|
2'300 employees
|
|
|
