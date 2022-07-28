Bucher Industries : Investor relations handout first half 2022

First half 2022
Bucher at a glance
Financials
Employees
Global presence
CHF 3.2 billion sales
13'600
> 50 production sites
11.1% EBIT margin
locally hired, highly skilled
on 5 continents
Origins founded in 1807 headquartered in Switzerland
Ownership
listed on SIX Swiss Exchange founding family holding 35%
Capital goods that fulfill fundamental human needs
Bucher Specials
CHF 320 million sales 1'000 employees
9%
12%
Bucher Emhart Glass
Kuhn Group
Total sales
41%
CHF 1'320 million sales
CHF 390 million sales
1'600 employees
CHF 3.2 billion
5'800 employees
21%
Bucher Hydraulics
17%
Bucher Municipal
CHF 680 million sales
CHF 520 million sales
2'800 employees
2'300 employees
4
First half 2022 - Investor relations handout summer 2022 Public
Major relevant trends
Population growth1)
Urbanisation1)
Growing middle class
− +2 billion people
+2 billion urban population
More high-value proteins
− +50% food production
Intensified utilisation of urban infrastructure
Higher standard of living
Climate change
5
