Ad hoc announcement
Niederweningen, 27 July 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules
Further increase in sales and significant rise in operating profit
Demand for the products and services of Bucher Industries declined in the first half of 2023 from an extremely high level in 2022 in line with the general economic slowdown. The Group's order intake declined in all divisions except Bucher Emhart Glass and Bucher Specials, which maintained the level of the prior year. Sales again rose significantly. The operating profit margin exceeded the prior year's very good level. The Group's profit for the period also increased significantly.
Group
January - June
Change
Full year
CHF million
2023
2022
%
%1)
%2)
2022
Order intake
1'587
1'882
-15.7-12.0-12.7
3'858
Net sales
1'939
1'778
9.1
13.7
12.8
3'597
Order book
1'681
1'900
-11.5
-7.7
-8.9
2'081
Operating profit (EBIT)
246
203
21.3
425
% of net sales
12.7%
11.4%
11.8%
Profit for the period
199
154
29.4
335
% of net sales
10.3%
8.7%
9.3%
Earnings per share in CHF
19.35
14.97
29.3
32.36
Operating free cash flow
-77
-162
52.3
69
Net cash/debt
226
281
-19.6
457
Total assets
2'944
2'793
5.4
2'979
Equity
1'742
1'571
10.8
1'702
Equity ratio
59.2%
56.3%
57.1%
Return on equity (ROE)
22.9%
18.6%
20.7%
Net operating assets (NOA) average
1'287
1'083
18.9
1'178
Return on net operating assets
30.2%
28.9%
28.6%
(RONOA) after tax
Average number of FTEs
14'920
13'948
7.0
4.0
14'053
- Adjusted for currency effects
- Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
Bucher Industries AG, 8166 Niederweningen, Switzerland
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com, bucherindustries.com
1/7
In the first half of 2023, demand for the products and services of Bucher Industries declined from an extremely high level in line with the general economic slowdown, although it remained good. The Group's order intake declined in all divisions except Bucher Emhart Glass and Bucher Specials, which maintained the level of the prior year. Sales again rose significantly, despite negative currency effects, due to price increases and an expansion of production capacity. The increase in volume was also due to improvements in the supply chain and consequently in production efficiency. The order book decreased compared to the prior year. However, it remained high with a range of more than five months, which provides valuable visibility in an increasingly uncertain environment. The operating profit margin exceeded the prior year's very good level. This was due to strong capacity utilisation and passing on price increases. It is encouraging that all of the divisions contributed to this margin increase. The Group's profit for the period also increased significantly.
Another increase in return on net operating assets The return on net operating assets (RONOA) was 30.2%, significantly above the long-term target of 20% and therefore far above the cost of capital of 8%. Average net operating assets rose compared to the prior-year period due to volume-related factors and projects that allow further growth. The main focus was on the construction projects of Bucher Hydraulics and Bucher Automation in Germany as well as Bucher Emhart Glass in Malaysia. The seasonal increase in net working capital, higher investments and payment of the dividend had a negative impact on free cash flow. Net liquidity was correspondingly lower and will increase again by the end of the year. The equity ratio grew to 59%.
Kuhn Group
January - June
Change
Full year
CHF million
2023
2022
%
%1)
2022
Order intake
467
635
-26.5
-23.6
1'613
Net sales
852
799
6.6
11.0
1'510
Order book
604
730
-17.4
-14.1
1'019
Operating profit (EBIT)
114
98
16.5
176
% of net sales
13.4%
12.2%
11.7%
Average number of FTEs
6'185
6'030
2.6
5'994
- Adjusted for currency effects
Good sales development Demand for agricultural machinery decreased in the first half of 2023 after two very strong financial years. Kuhn Group's order intake declined significantly, especially in the seasonally weakest second quarter. This was due to high production costs for farmers, combined with lower prices for agricultural commodities and lower yield expectations in some areas due to the droughts in Europe and North America. In addition, interest rates and machinery prices remained high. This put pressure on farm incomes and discouraged new investments. Lower retail sales led to a rebuilding of inventories in the dealer
2/7
network. Overall, the division achieved higher sales in the first half of the year than in the prior-year period, due to its continued strong order book and the improved production conditions. The expected start of a downturn in Brazil was more than offset by increases in Europe and North America. The shortage of skilled labour continues to be a problem, especially in North America. Thanks to good capacity utilisation, improved production efficiency and price increases, the operating profit margin exceeded the good result achieved in the prior-year period.
Bucher Municipal
January - June
Change
Full year
CHF million
2023
2022
%
%1)
%2)
2022
Order intake
301
382
-21.2-16.4
-16.6
619
Net sales
267
238
11.9
18.3
17.5
529
Order book
343
368
-6.7
-1.4
-3.8
310
Operating profit (EBIT)
14
8
83.1
32
% of net sales
5.3%
3.2%
6.0%
Average number of FTEs
2'524
2'351
7.4
6.2
2'421
- Adjusted for currency effects
- Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
Significant increase in sales thanks to improved delivery situation In the first half of 2023, demand for municipal vehicles was characterised by a decline at a high level. Bucher Municipal's order intake fell compared to theprior-yearperiod, which included several large orders. Significantly fewer orders were recorded for sweepers and sewer cleaning vehicles. Demand for refuse collection vehicles clearly exceeded the prior year's level, and demand for winter maintenance equipment as well as maintenance services and spare parts also developed positively. The situation in the supply chain eased, and sales significantly exceeded theprior-yearperiod. The order book consequently decreased at a high level and still has a range of more than seven months. Preparations for the gradual introduction of a new ERP solution at all sites are progressing well. The operating profit margin recovered from the lowprior-yearperiod. This was due in part to improved production efficiency and strong growth in sweepers and maintenance services, as well as price increases.
3/7
Bucher Hydraulics
January - June
Change
Full year
CHF million
2023
2022
%
%1)
2022
Order intake
361
401
-10.0
-6.5
764
Net sales
400
387
3.4
7.4
756
Order book
268
327
-18.1
-14.9
316
Operating profit (EBIT)
60
53
13.0
101
% of net sales
14.9%
13.7%
13.4%
Average number of FTEs
3'007
2'880
4.4
2'921
- Adjusted for currency effects
Downturn in the markets The hydraulics markets declined at a high level during the first half of 2023. Bucher Hydraulics' order intake did not escape this general trend and fell somewhat compared to the prior- year period. Demand in the agricultural machinery market segment remained at a high level, as did demand in the mobile electric drive technology business. The decrease in order intake was mainly due to China and North America. Demand varied in Europe but remained satisfactory overall. The division's capacity utilisation remained very high. The very high order book at the end of 2022 fell somewhat in the first half of the year but remained high at the end of the reporting period. The shortages in staff and machine hours still caused delays in delivery for some products. Despite this, the division increased its sales. This was driven in particular by significant growth in Europe and India. The division's operating profit margin rose compared
to the prior-year period thanks to higher sales, its good cost structure and its ability to pass on some of the material price increases.
Bucher Emhart Glass
January - June
Change
Full year
CHF million
2023
2022
%
%1)
2022
Order intake
314
315
-0.4
4.4
578
Net sales
270
230
17.6
23.6
525
Order book
355
358
-0.8
3.8
319
Operating profit (EBIT)
54
40
33.7
98
% of net sales
20.0%
17.5%
18.6%
Average number of FTEs
1'647
1'590
3.6
1'600
- Adjusted for currency effects
4/7
Utilisation remains exceptionally high Demand for glass containers remained very high in the first half of 2023, not least due to environmental considerations. Order intake remained on a par with the prior year's level. Despite a slight easing in recent months, global capacity for glass container manufacturing remained tight, and this prompted customers of Bucher Emhart Glass to modernise and expand their existing plant. New production facilities were also planned, especially in South America. Energy-efficiency considerations and the shortage of skilled labour are also relevant. Both of these factors are encouraging plant operators to equip their glass container forming plant with innovative technologies from Bucher Emhart Glass. Capacity utilisation remained very good. Sales again increased significantly. The order book remained at the prior year's high level. The operating profit margin exceeded the prior year's already very high level. This was driven by the high capacity utilisation, the favourable product mix and positive currency effects. The encouraging business result in China also contributed to this. In view of the structural improvements in the market and the division's very positive financial development in recent years, the long-term operating profit margin target for Bucher Emhart Glass over a business cycle was raised from 10% to 12%.
Bucher Specials
January - June
Change
Full year
CHF million
2023
2022
%
%1)
%2)
2022
Order intake
182
181
0.8
3.5
-2.9
363
Net sales
195
159
22.7
25.5
16.3
347
Order book
140
144
-2.6
-
-10.1
154
Operating profit (EBIT)
16
12
37.8
30
% of net sales
8.4%
7.5%
8.6%
Average number of FTEs
1'497
1'037
44.4
6.8
1'057
- Adjusted for currency effects
- Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects
Varied developments Bucher Specials' markets presented a mixed picture in the first half of 2023 but remained at a good level overall. Bucher Vaslin's order intake remained at the prior year's high level, although the markets were less dynamic. Sales grew significantly once again. Bucher Unipektin recorded a positive result for the first half of the year. This was mainly due to its good order book at the beginning of the year and its consolidation of the Polish company since the end of 2022. Order intake and sales increased significantly. For Bucher Landtechnik, the market was down overall. Farmers' willingness to invest remained low in the first half of the year. This was due to the high investment volumes in recent years and the uncertainty caused by significantly increased prices for machinery at a time of mounting pressure on farm income. As of 1 July, Jetter was renamed Bucher Automation in order to benefit from the strong Bucher brand. The positive trend from the prior year remained intact in this business unit. This continued to be driven by the dynamic development at Bucher Emhart Glass and cooperation with Bucher Hydraulics. Overall,
5/7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bucher Industries AG published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2023 04:01:02 UTC.