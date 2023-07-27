Ad hoc announcement Niederweningen, 27 July 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules Further increase in sales and significant rise in operating profit Demand for the products and services of Bucher Industries declined in the first half of 2023 from an extremely high level in 2022 in line with the general economic slowdown. The Group's order intake declined in all divisions except Bucher Emhart Glass and Bucher Specials, which maintained the level of the prior year. Sales again rose significantly. The operating profit margin exceeded the prior year's very good level. The Group's profit for the period also increased significantly. Group January - June Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) %2) 2022 Order intake 1'587 1'882 -15.7-12.0-12.7 3'858 Net sales 1'939 1'778 9.1 13.7 12.8 3'597 Order book 1'681 1'900 -11.5 -7.7 -8.9 2'081 Operating profit (EBIT) 246 203 21.3 425 % of net sales 12.7% 11.4% 11.8% Profit for the period 199 154 29.4 335 % of net sales 10.3% 8.7% 9.3% Earnings per share in CHF 19.35 14.97 29.3 32.36 Operating free cash flow -77 -162 52.3 69 Net cash/debt 226 281 -19.6 457 Total assets 2'944 2'793 5.4 2'979 Equity 1'742 1'571 10.8 1'702 Equity ratio 59.2% 56.3% 57.1% Return on equity (ROE) 22.9% 18.6% 20.7% Net operating assets (NOA) average 1'287 1'083 18.9 1'178 Return on net operating assets 30.2% 28.9% 28.6% (RONOA) after tax Average number of FTEs 14'920 13'948 7.0 4.0 14'053 Adjusted for currency effects Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects Bucher Industries AG, 8166 Niederweningen, Switzerland T +41 58 750 15 40 media@bucherindustries.com, bucherindustries.com 1/7

In the first half of 2023, demand for the products and services of Bucher Industries declined from an extremely high level in line with the general economic slowdown, although it remained good. The Group's order intake declined in all divisions except Bucher Emhart Glass and Bucher Specials, which maintained the level of the prior year. Sales again rose significantly, despite negative currency effects, due to price increases and an expansion of production capacity. The increase in volume was also due to improvements in the supply chain and consequently in production efficiency. The order book decreased compared to the prior year. However, it remained high with a range of more than five months, which provides valuable visibility in an increasingly uncertain environment. The operating profit margin exceeded the prior year's very good level. This was due to strong capacity utilisation and passing on price increases. It is encouraging that all of the divisions contributed to this margin increase. The Group's profit for the period also increased significantly. Another increase in return on net operating assets The return on net operating assets (RONOA) was 30.2%, significantly above the long-term target of 20% and therefore far above the cost of capital of 8%. Average net operating assets rose compared to the prior-year period due to volume-related factors and projects that allow further growth. The main focus was on the construction projects of Bucher Hydraulics and Bucher Automation in Germany as well as Bucher Emhart Glass in Malaysia. The seasonal increase in net working capital, higher investments and payment of the dividend had a negative impact on free cash flow. Net liquidity was correspondingly lower and will increase again by the end of the year. The equity ratio grew to 59%. Kuhn Group January - June Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) 2022 Order intake 467 635 -26.5 -23.6 1'613 Net sales 852 799 6.6 11.0 1'510 Order book 604 730 -17.4 -14.1 1'019 Operating profit (EBIT) 114 98 16.5 176 % of net sales 13.4% 12.2% 11.7% Average number of FTEs 6'185 6'030 2.6 5'994 Adjusted for currency effects Good sales development Demand for agricultural machinery decreased in the first half of 2023 after two very strong financial years. Kuhn Group's order intake declined significantly, especially in the seasonally weakest second quarter. This was due to high production costs for farmers, combined with lower prices for agricultural commodities and lower yield expectations in some areas due to the droughts in Europe and North America. In addition, interest rates and machinery prices remained high. This put pressure on farm incomes and discouraged new investments. Lower retail sales led to a rebuilding of inventories in the dealer 2/7

network. Overall, the division achieved higher sales in the first half of the year than in the prior-year period, due to its continued strong order book and the improved production conditions. The expected start of a downturn in Brazil was more than offset by increases in Europe and North America. The shortage of skilled labour continues to be a problem, especially in North America. Thanks to good capacity utilisation, improved production efficiency and price increases, the operating profit margin exceeded the good result achieved in the prior-year period. Bucher Municipal January - June Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) %2) 2022 Order intake 301 382 -21.2-16.4 -16.6 619 Net sales 267 238 11.9 18.3 17.5 529 Order book 343 368 -6.7 -1.4 -3.8 310 Operating profit (EBIT) 14 8 83.1 32 % of net sales 5.3% 3.2% 6.0% Average number of FTEs 2'524 2'351 7.4 6.2 2'421 Adjusted for currency effects Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects Significant increase in sales thanks to improved delivery situation In the first half of 2023, demand for municipal vehicles was characterised by a decline at a high level. Bucher Municipal's order intake fell compared to theprior-yearperiod, which included several large orders. Significantly fewer orders were recorded for sweepers and sewer cleaning vehicles. Demand for refuse collection vehicles clearly exceeded the prior year's level, and demand for winter maintenance equipment as well as maintenance services and spare parts also developed positively. The situation in the supply chain eased, and sales significantly exceeded theprior-yearperiod. The order book consequently decreased at a high level and still has a range of more than seven months. Preparations for the gradual introduction of a new ERP solution at all sites are progressing well. The operating profit margin recovered from the lowprior-yearperiod. This was due in part to improved production efficiency and strong growth in sweepers and maintenance services, as well as price increases. 3/7

Bucher Hydraulics January - June Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) 2022 Order intake 361 401 -10.0 -6.5 764 Net sales 400 387 3.4 7.4 756 Order book 268 327 -18.1 -14.9 316 Operating profit (EBIT) 60 53 13.0 101 % of net sales 14.9% 13.7% 13.4% Average number of FTEs 3'007 2'880 4.4 2'921 Adjusted for currency effects Downturn in the markets The hydraulics markets declined at a high level during the first half of 2023. Bucher Hydraulics' order intake did not escape this general trend and fell somewhat compared to the prior- year period. Demand in the agricultural machinery market segment remained at a high level, as did demand in the mobile electric drive technology business. The decrease in order intake was mainly due to China and North America. Demand varied in Europe but remained satisfactory overall. The division's capacity utilisation remained very high. The very high order book at the end of 2022 fell somewhat in the first half of the year but remained high at the end of the reporting period. The shortages in staff and machine hours still caused delays in delivery for some products. Despite this, the division increased its sales. This was driven in particular by significant growth in Europe and India. The division's operating profit margin rose compared to the prior-year period thanks to higher sales, its good cost structure and its ability to pass on some of the material price increases. Bucher Emhart Glass January - June Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) 2022 Order intake 314 315 -0.4 4.4 578 Net sales 270 230 17.6 23.6 525 Order book 355 358 -0.8 3.8 319 Operating profit (EBIT) 54 40 33.7 98 % of net sales 20.0% 17.5% 18.6% Average number of FTEs 1'647 1'590 3.6 1'600 Adjusted for currency effects 4/7