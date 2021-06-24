Bucher Industries : Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020 (englisch)

Jacques Sanche, 3 Chief Executive Officer

Dear Readers,

The year 2020 was a difficult one and our primary focus was to keep our employees safe during the pandemic. Our business developed robustly despite the challenges. Thanks to our long-term planning and solid financial performance, we were able to maintain our important strategic investments and continue launching new products to help our customers be more productive, conduct their work safely, lower costs and reduce their ecological footprint.

Our lead topic for the 2020 reporting period is customer service: We are committed to being there for our customers - wherever and whenever they need us - with fast and reliable support, in-depth knowledge and access to original parts. In this sustainability report, we've highlighted the voices and stories of our customers to share with you what they think of our services.

We also launched a review of our sustainability strategy in 2020. Through this process, we not only reaffirmed our four pillars of "Customers", "Employees", "Environment", and "Compliance", we also added three more topics, namely "Innovative products and optimal solutions", relating to customers, as well as "Solutions with a purpose" and "Good corporate governance", both of which are core to the foundation of our company.

As our most powerful lever to lower our ecological footprint, our commitment to further developing the efficiency and sustainability of our products was unchanged in 2020. We are also striving to reduce CO2 emissions in our own production - an ambition we will pursue more strongly as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.

I hope you enjoy reading our sustainability report 2020 with a cover page showcasing our production site in India, which received the Indian VDMA Excellence award for "Initiatives for Energy Efficiency and Conservation" for the year 2020 (see page 47).