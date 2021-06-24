Bucher Industries : Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020 (englisch)

Resource efficiency of production with a special focus on CO2 emissions
Compliance
General compliance with laws
Supply chain - sound procurement practices
About this report
GRI Content Index
Cover picture: Better working conditions, lower electricity consumption and longer
useful life of hydraulic oil at the test benches of Bucher Hydraulics' production facilities in India, all thanks to several environmental initiatives the company launched in recent years.
Jacques Sanche,
Chief Executive Officer
Dear Readers,
The year 2020 was a difficult one and our primary focus was to keep our employees safe during the pandemic. Our business developed robustly despite the challenges. Thanks to our long-term planning and solid financial performance, we were able to maintain our important strategic investments and continue launching new products to help our customers be more productive, conduct their work safely, lower costs and reduce their ecological footprint.
Our lead topic for the 2020 reporting period is customer service: We are committed to being there for our customers - wherever and whenever they need us - with fast and reliable support, in-depth knowledge and access to original parts. In this sustainability report, we've highlighted the voices and stories of our customers to share with you what they think of our services.
We also launched a review of our sustainability strategy in 2020. Through this process, we not only reaffirmed our four pillars of "Customers", "Employees", "Environment", and "Compliance", we also added three more topics, namely "Innovative products and optimal solutions", relating to customers, as well as "Solutions with a purpose" and "Good corporate governance", both of which are core to the foundation of our company.
As our most powerful lever to lower our ecological footprint, our commitment to further developing the efficiency and sustainability of our products was unchanged in 2020. We are also striving to reduce CO2 emissions in our own production - an ambition we will pursue more strongly as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.
I hope you enjoy reading our sustainability report 2020 with a cover page showcasing our production site in India, which received the Indian VDMA Excellence award for "Initiatives for Energy Efficiency and Conservation" for the year 2020 (see page 47).
Jacques Sanche
Chief Executive Officer
About us
Bucher Industries is a global technology group focused on meeting fundamental human needs. With production sites on five continents, approximately 12'600 employees and leading market positions in mechanical and vehicle engineering, the Group generated sales of over CHF 2.7 billion in 2020.
Bucher Industries
About us
Bucher at a glance
The five divisions of Bucher Industries build specialised, state-of-the-art machines and vehicles that combine durability and high efficiency. They are engineered to meet economic demands while conserving natural resources.
Group structure
Bucher Industries AG is headquartered in Niederweningen, Switzerland, and publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange. With more than 50 production and development sites on five continents, the company's main markets are specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, customised hydraulic solutions, glass container manufacturing technologies and beverage production equipment.
The Group comprises five specialised divisions in industrially related areas with high growth and earnings potential:
Kuhn Group, a leading manufacturer of specialised agricultural machinery worldwide
Bucher Municipal, a leading supplier of municipal vehicles and equipment
Bucher Hydraulics, a leading international manufacturer of electrohydraulic systems
Bucher Emhart Glass, the world's leading supplier of advanced technologies for manufacturing and inspecting glass containers
Bucher Specials, a group of four individual business units with a focus on equipment for the production of wine (Bucher Vaslin) and fruit juice, beer and instant products (Bucher Unipektin), the Swiss distributorship for tractors and specialised agricultural machinery (Bucher Landtechnik) as well as automation solutions (Jetter).
