EQS-Ad-hoc: Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bucher Municipal puts IT systems back into operations
07-Dec-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Ad hoc announcement
Niederweningen, 7 December 2021 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules
The division Bucher Municipal is starting up the IT infrastructure in stages after extensive analysis and clean-up. The tried and tested monitoring and defence systems have been further strengthened. Bucher Industries does not expect a material impact on the operating result for 2021.
After an extensive root cause analysis and clean-up, the division Bucher Municipal is starting up the main part of the IT infrastructure in stages. This allows a large part of the activities to be returned to normal operations. The tried and tested monitoring and defence systems in the IT infrastructure were further strengthened.
On 10 November, Bucher Industries reported that it had identified an attack being prepared on the IT infrastructure of Bucher Municipal, which was immediately shut down in a secured manner. The locations of Bucher Municipal worldwide as well as the locations of Bucher Specials in Switzerland were affected.
As production continued largely without IT support, Bucher Industries does not expect a material impact on the operating result for 2021.
Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as automation technology. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.
Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.
