Bucher Municipal puts IT systems back into operations

After an extensive root cause analysis and clean-up, the division Bucher Municipal is starting up the main part of the IT infrastructure in stages. This allows a large part of the activities to be returned to normal operations. The tried and tested monitoring and defence systems in the IT infrastructure were further strengthened.

On 10 November, Bucher Industries reported that it had identified an attack being prepared on the IT infrastructure of Bucher Municipal, which was immediately shut down in a secured manner. The locations of Bucher Municipal worldwide as well as the locations of Bucher Specials in Switzerland were affected.

As production continued largely without IT support, Bucher Industries does not expect a material impact on the operating result for 2021.