Bucher Municipal strengthens its leading market position in Oceania with the acquisition of Spoutvac

09/09/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Press release

Niederweningen, 9 September 2020

Bucher Municipal strengthens its leading market position in Oceania with the acquisition of Spoutvac

Bucher Municipal, a division of Bucher Industries, is acquiring the leading local manufacturer of sewer cleaning equipment and accessories in Australia. With this acquisition, Bucher Municipal complements its product range for the Oceanian market.

Spoutvac is Australia's largest purpose-built manufacturer of industrial sewer and drain cleaning trucks and hydro excavation units, and distributor of equipment and accessories. The privately owned company with over 30 years of industry know-how is located in Bendigo, northwest of Melbourne. In the financial year ended in June 2020, Spoutvac generated a turnover of more than AUD 25 million.

Bucher Municipal is market leader for sweepers, refuse collection vehicles and static compaction equipment in Oceania. With the acquisition of Spoutvac, the division expects to grow the business in this region by complementing its existing product range. It will thus be able to better serve customers by offering them the full product portfolio through its well established Bucher Municipal sales and service organisation.

The division will integrate the entire operational business of Spoutvac into its organisation in Australia and offer employment to all the existing 35 employees. With the current management team remaining in place and the business location staying in Bendigo, continuity is ensured for customers, suppliers and employees.

Bucher Municipal is a leading supplier of vehicles and equipment for cleaning and clearing operations on public and private roads and other traffic areas. Its machinery range encompasses sweepers and sewer cleaning, winter maintenance and refuse collection vehicles and equipment. The product portfolio is supplemented by digital services. The division has production facilities in Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Denmark, Latvia, Russia, Australia, China and South Korea.

Contact for investors and financial analysts

Manuela Suter, CFO

D +41 58 750 15 50

ir@bucherindustries.com

Contact for media

Silvia Oppliger, Head of Group Communications

D +41 58 750 15 40

media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines

Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry and for wine and fruit juice production, as well as automation technology. The company's shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). For further information, please visit bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual key figures are to be found on bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.




