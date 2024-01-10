New division president for Bucher Hydraulics

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
<div><p><span>Frank Mühlon has been appointed as the new division president of Bucher Hydraulics and member of group management as of 1 July 2024. He succeeds Daniel Waller, who is stepping down after 20 very successful years in this position.</span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><span>Daniel Waller has been with Bucher Hydraulics since 1999 and has held the position of division president and member of group management since 2004. During these 20 years, he successfully strengthened the global presence. Thanks to the expansion he drove forward in the USA, in Brazil, India and China, global customers could also be better served. He systematically pushed ahead with investment in modern production and assembly machinery and positioned Bucher Hydraulics as a key supplier for demanding applications. In recent years, he has pushed the development of electrohydraulic solutions. Thanks to his extremely consistent focus on results, he continuously increased sales and profits, making Bucher Hydraulics the second-largest and highly profitable division at Bucher Industries. After this successful period, Daniel Waller hands over responsibility to Frank Mühlon in the middle of the year.</span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><span>Frank Mühlon, 54 years old, was CEO of ABB E-Mobility until 2023. He has more than 20 years of experience at leading international industrial companies such as ABB and Bosch Automotive, for which he had positions in Switzerland, Germany, China and the UK. Frank Mühlon, a German national, holds a degree in industrial engineering from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany. Contact
 Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications
 T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages, as well as automation solutions. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). class="card-header"><h2 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/company/"> Company Profile </a></h2></div><div class="card-content"><div><div class="mb-5 txt-justify txt-overflow-4"> Bucher Industries AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the development and manufacture of machinery and equipment used for a range of purposes, such as harvesting, producing and packaging healthy foods, keeping cities clean and roads safe or hydraulic systems. The Company's operations are structured into five segments: specialized agricultural machinery (Kuhn Group); municipal vehicles (Bucher Municipal, including the subsidiary J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S); hydraulic components (Bucher Hydraulics); manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry (Emhart Glass); systems and technologies for the production of wine, fruit juice and instant products, and for dewatering sewage sludge, as well as a distributorship for tractors and agricultural machinery in Switzerland (Bucher Specials). On March 28, 2014, it acquired Montana, a Brazilian manufacturer of crop sprayers and fertilizer spreaders, specializing in self-propelled crop sprayers. </div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5border-top txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Sector</div><a class="c-9 txt-align-right" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-goods/?cf=SlpsNDU4cTVhcmREQWd6T0N3VWpHNjlCUzMyVDBreXozYndzUkV2VldPdz0"> Heavy Machinery & Vehicles </a></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Calendar</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"> 2024-01-25 <a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/calendar/"> - Q4 2023 Sales and Revenue Release </a></div></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Related indices</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"><a href="/quote/index/STOXX-EUROPE-600-EUR-7477/" class="link"> STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) </a></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/company/" 