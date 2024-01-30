Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Development of Sales
Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum

30-Jan-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement
Niederweningen, 30 January 2024 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules

<div><p><span><span>Demand for Bucher Industries' products and services declined in line with the general economic slowdown, and order intake normalised. Sales remained on a par with the prior-year level, with capacity utilisation lower in the second half of the year. The operating profit margin and the profit for the year are expected to be slightly above the high prior-year figures.</span></span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><span><span>Group</span></span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.34%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="2" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="3" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Change</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.34%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">CHF million</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2022</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">2)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.34%;"><p><span><span>Order intake</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>3’170</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>3’858</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-17.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-14.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-15.0</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.34%;"><p><span><span>Net sales</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>3’575</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>3’597</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-0.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>3.7</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>2.8</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.34%;"><p><span><span>Order book</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’600</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>2’081</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-23.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-19.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-21.0</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.34%;"><p><span><span>Average number of FTEs</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>14’795</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>14’053</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>5.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>2.3</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1) </span><span>Adjusted for currency effects</span><br/><span style="vertical-align: super;">2) </span><span>Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects</span></span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span>Demand for Bucher Industries' products and services declined in line with the general economic slowdown, and order intake normalised from its high prior-year figure. The increasing economic uncertainties were particularly noticeable in the agricultural machinery market. Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics and Bucher Emhart Glass each reported a downward trend in their order intake, albeit to varying degrees. Bucher Specials recorded an increase in orders as a result of an acquisition. Sales remained on a par with the prior-year level, with price increases largely compensating the negative currency effects. Production capacity utilisation was lower in the second half of the year, and production planning was adjusted to the lower volumes on a case-by-case basis. The order book normalised while remaining high with a range of more than five months. The operating profit margin and the profit for the year are expected to be slightly above the high prior-year figures.</span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Kuhn Group</span></span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="2" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="3" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Change</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">CHF million</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2022</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order intake</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’121</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’613</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-30.5</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-27.5</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’422</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’510</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-5.9</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-1.7</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order book</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>670</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’019</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-34.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-31.0</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Average number of FTEs</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>5’991</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>5’994</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-0.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1) </span><span>Adjusted for currency effects</span></span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Decline in demand after a prolonged strong cycle</span> After two very strong financial years, demand for agricultural machinery weakened during the reporting period. Lower prices for agricultural commodities, a decline in income due to unfavourable weather conditions and high interest rates, as well as lower subsidies in many markets, made farmers less willing to invest. This, along with the improved delivery capacity for agricultural machinery, led to a rise in inventories in the dealer network and consequently a decline in demand. Kuhn Group's order intake saw a considerable decline compared with the high prior-year level, and sales fell from the exceptionally high level of 2022. The operating profit margin is expected to be slightly lower than in the previous year.</span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Bucher Municipal</span></span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="2" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="3" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Change</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">CHF million</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2022</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">2)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order intake</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>576</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>619</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-7.0</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-1.4</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-2.3</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>573</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>529</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>8.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>14.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>13.0</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order book</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>311</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>310</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>0.5</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>6.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>2.1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Average number of FTEs</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>2’545</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>2’421</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>5.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>3.9</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1) </span><span>Adjusted for currency effects</span><br/><span style="vertical-align: super;">2) </span><span>Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects</span><br/><span style="vertical-align: super;"> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Order intake still at a high level</span> Bucher Municipal continued to experience high demand in a stable market situation. Overall, order intake fell compared with the high prior-year level, which included several large orders. The supply chain situation improved and led to a strong rise in sales, particularly in Europe in the sweepers segment. The order book achieved the same high level seen in 2022, with a range of more than six months. The operating profit margin is expected to recover slightly.</span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Bucher Hydraulics</span></span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="2" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="3" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Change</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">CHF million</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2022</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order intake</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>670</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>764</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-12.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-8.5</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>744</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>756</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-1.6</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>2.6</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order book</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>230</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>316</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-27.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-24.2</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Average number of FTEs</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>3’042</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>2’921</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>4.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1) </span><span>Adjusted for currency effects</span><br/><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Demand down but still at a high level</span> Demand in the hydraulics markets weakened during the reporting period but remained at a high level, while Bucher Hydraulics' order intake fell compared with the strong prior year. The construction machinery segment declined, with agricultural machinery also declining in the second half of the year. Materials handling was stable. The mobile electric drive technology solutions business continued to perform well. The division's sales remained on a par with the previous year due to the full order book at the end of 2022. An increase in Europe was able to offset a decline in sales in China and North America. The operating profit margin is expected to improve slightly compared with 2022.</span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Bucher Emhart Glass</span></span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="2" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="3" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Change</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">CHF million</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2022</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order intake</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>520</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>578</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-10.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-6.2</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>524</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>525</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-0.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>4.1</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order book</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>302</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>319</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-5.3</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-1.5</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Average number of FTEs</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’655</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’600</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>3.4</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1) </span><span>Adjusted for currency effects</span><br/>  </span></p><p><span><span>Market momentum weakening</span> Demand for glass forming machinery and inspection machinery remained strong throughout much of the reporting period. Towards the end of 2023, however, a slowdown became apparent. Bucher Emhart Glass's order intake fell but was still at a very high level. The trend towards "AIS" glass container forming machines continued, with many new orders received for this type of machine. Energy-efficiency considerations and the shortage of skilled labour also encourage plant operators to equip their glass container forming plant with innovative technologies from Bucher Emhart Glass. Capacity utilisation continued to be very strong, and sales were maintained at the same high level as in the previous year. The operating profit margin is expected to slightly exceed the very high level reached in 2022.</span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Bucher Specials</span></span></p><table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="2" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;"> </span></span></p></td><td colspan="3" style="vertical-align: bottom;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">Change</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 42.36%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">CHF million</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2023</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">2022</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">1)</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: bottom; width: 10%;"><p><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">%</span><span style="font-weight: bold; vertical-align: super;">2)</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order intake</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>369</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>363</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>1.5</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>3.7</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-3.4</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Net sales</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>398</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>347</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>14.7</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>17.1</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>9.3</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Order book</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>122</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>154</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-20.8</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-19.2</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>-29.4</span></span></p></td></tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 42.36%;"><p><span>Average number of FTEs</span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’500</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 14.98%;"><p><span><span>1’057</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>41.9</span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span> </span></span></p></td><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 10%;"><p><span><span>5.4</span></span></p></td></tr></tbody></table><p><span><span style="vertical-align: super;">1) </span><span>Adjusted for currency effects</span><br/><span style="vertical-align: super;">2) </span><span>Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects</span></span></p><p><span><span> </span></span></p><p><span><span>Varying market developments</span> Bucher Specials’ markets were subject to varying developments during the reporting period. Demand at Bucher Vaslin developed negatively, while business at Bucher Unipektin remained stable. Bucher Landtechnik reported weakening business performance. Manufacturers' price increases and lower agricultural incomes caused problems for the Swiss agricultural market. Bucher Automation benefited from the positive market development at Bucher Emhart Glass and from its cooperation with Bucher Hydraulics. Order intake at Bucher Specials was slightly above the high level of the previous year. Sales rose significantly, due to Bucher Unipektin’s Polish company, which has been consolidated since the end of 2022. The operating profit margin is likely to be in line with 2022.</span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><span><span>Outlook for 2024</span></span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><span>The Group anticipates that demand will continue to soften slightly in 2024 against an environment increasingly characterised by uncertainties. <span>Kuhn Group</span><span> </span>expects sales to decrease and the operating profit margin to be lower but remaining in the double digits. <span>Bucher Municipal</span><span> </span>forecasts sales in line with prior-year figures. The operating profit margin is likely to increase. Due to weakening market momentum, <span>Bucher Hydraulics</span><span> </span>expects both sales and the operating profit margin to decline slightly.<span> </span><span>Bucher Emhart Glass</span> anticipates slightly weaker sales compared with the very high sales of 2023. Accordingly, the operating profit margin is expected to be somewhat lower than in 2023. <span>Bucher Specials</span> assumes its sales and operating profit margin will be on a par with the previous year. The <span>Group</span> expects a slight decline in sales as a result of the slowdown in business momentum for 2024. Due to the lower capacity utilisation as well as rising employment costs, the operating profit margin is also expected to decline, but still remaining in the double digits. Accordingly, the Group's profit for the year is expected to be slightly lower than the high level recorded in the previous year.</span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><span>Bucher Industries will publish its Annual report 2023 at the annual press and analysts' conference on Friday, 1 March 2024.</span></p><p><span> </span></p></div></div><div markup="contact"><p><span><span>Contact for investors and financial analysts</span><br/> Manuela Suter, CFO<br/> T +41 58 750 15 50<br/><span>ir@bucherindustries.com</span></span></p><p><span><span>Contact for media</span><br/> Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications<br/> T +41 58 750 15 40<br/><span>media@bucherindustries.com</span></span></p></div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><strong><span>_________</span></strong></span></span></p><p><span><span><span><strong>Simply great machines</strong><br/> Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company’s operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages, as well as automation solutions. The company’s shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at </span></span></span><span><span><span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdhmOnhyAa2ZLaBaPnYiqckj5nBapnhZoakZqaBmoakeM8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqa9iPaO/BxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlQbBy4VBmlWLw2A9mlfEwpR1wB0InhPJnlyO' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '45835791');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'><span><u>bucherindustries.com</u></span></span></span></span><span><span><span>.</span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span>Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here:</span></span><span><span></span><span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8HdkmNckmRn9aPb9yAmpepaO3OmOj9bYj/bh6Qn9/Mn9j/8B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZqa9iPaO/BxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlQbBy4VBmlWLw2A9mlfEwpR1wB0InhPJnlyO' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '45835791');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'><span><u>bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures</u></span></span></span><span><span>.</span></span></span></p></div></div><br/><hr/>End of Inside Information<hr/></td></tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> English</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> Bucher Industries AG</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/><td align="left" valign="top"> Murzlenstrasse 80</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/><td align="left" valign="top"> 8166 Niederweningen</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/><td align="left" valign="top"> Switzerland</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> +41 58 750 15 00</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> info@bucherindustries.com</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> www.bucherindustries.com</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> CH0002432174</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> SIX Swiss Exchange</td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td><td align="left" valign="top"> 1825539</td></tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/></tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td></tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of Announcement</td><td align="left" valign="top"> EQS News Service</td></tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td><hr/></td></tr></table><p> 1825539  30-Jan-2024 CET/CEST </p><img data-zoomable="true" src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp" alt="fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825539&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp" width="0" height="0" border="0"/></p></div><div class="grid gbetween align-center mt-15"><div class="c-auto mb-15"><div class="dropdown-container"><span class="js_dropdown " data-dropdown="#shareIt_79591" style="cursor:pointer;"><span class="px-15 py-10 btn btn--action--outter"><i class="bi-box-arrow-up"></i> Share </span></span><div id="shareIt_79591" class="dropdown dropdown--right"><div class="py-10 px-15"><div class="grid gnowrap" data-trans="Link copied"><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#0073b1" href="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dlinkedin%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare&title=Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum&summary=Bucher Industries AG / Key word: Annual Results/Development of Sales Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum 30-Jan-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc...&source=" title="Share on LinkedIn" onclick="window.open('https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dlinkedin%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare&title=Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum&summary=Bucher Industries AG / Key word: Annual Results/Development of Sales Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum 30-Jan-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc...&source=','popup','width=600,height=600'); return false;" ><i class="bi-linkedin txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#4499ee" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum%20%23MarketScreener&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Twitter" onclick="window.open('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum%20%23MarketScreener&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare','popup','width=600,height=600'); return false;" ><i class="bi-twitter-x txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#25D366" href="https://wa.me/?text=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on WhatsApp" ><i class="bi-whatsapp txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#0088cc" href="https://telegram.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtelegram%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Telegram" ><i class="bi-telegram txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#1877f2" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Facebook" onclick="window.open('https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare','popup','width=600,height=600'); return false;" ><i class="bi-facebook txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c js-copyArticle" target="popup" style="color:#3a3a3a" href="https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Sales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791/?utm_source=copy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share" title="Share on Copier" ><i class="bi-link-45deg txt-s4 px-5"></i></a><a class="c-block c " target="popup" style="color:#3a3a3a" href="mailto:?subject=&body=Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum : https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketscreener.com%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_source%3Demail%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dshare" title="Share on Email" ><i class="bi-envelope-fill txt-s4 px-5"></i></a></div></div></div></div></div><div class="c-auto mb-15 txt-align-right txt-s2"><div></div> © EQS - 2024 </div></div></article> </div></div><div class="mb-15 gcenter"><!-- VideoAnchor --><div style="width: 100%;"><div id='zppVideoAnchor' style=';margin: 0 auto;'></div></div><script> aAdsList.push('VideoAnchor'); aAdsListSize.push(null); aAdsListCA.push(['US']); </script></div><div class="card mb-15"><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/"> Latest news about Bucher Industries AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><table class="table table--small table--hover table--bordered table--fixed"><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/news/latest/US-Futures-Slip-European-Stocks-Mostly-Flat-45703608/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> US Futures Slip, European Stocks Mostly Flat </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2024-01-09T08:52:19+00:00" data-utc-date="2024-01-09T08:52:19+00:00" title="03:52:19 2024-01-09 am EST"> Jan. 09</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="Dow Jones"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> DJ </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Berenberg-Lowers-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Buy-Recommendation-45185710/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Berenberg Lowers Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Buy Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-30T12:55:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-30T12:55:04+00:00" title="08:55:04 2023-10-30 am EDT"> 23-10-30</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Switzerland-s-Bucher-Industries-Logs-Higher-Sales-in-Nine-Months-to-September-45154039/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Switzerland's Bucher Industries Logs Higher Sales in Nine Months to September </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-10-26T05:10:15+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-10-26T05:10:15+00:00" title="01:10:15 2023-10-26 am EDT"> 23-10-26</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Mirabaud-Securities-Lowers-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-BUCN-SW-Maintains-Hold-Recommendatio-44668016/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Bucher Industries (BUCN.SW), Maintains Hold Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-08-22T10:06:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-08-22T10:06:06+00:00" title="06:06:06 2023-08-22 am EDT"> 23-08-22</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Credit-Suisse-Lowers-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Neutral-Recommendation-44606221/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Neutral Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-08-14T11:42:05+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-08-14T11:42:05+00:00" title="07:42:05 2023-08-14 am EDT"> 23-08-14</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/RBC-Capital-Lowers-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Outperform-Recommendation-44495564/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> RBC Capital Lowers Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Outperform Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-08-02T13:16:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-08-02T13:16:04+00:00" title="09:16:04 2023-08-02 am EDT"> 23-08-02</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Kepler-Cheuvreux-Lowers-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Buy-Recommendation-44468413/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Buy Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-07-31T12:46:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-07-31T12:46:06+00:00" title="08:46:06 2023-07-31 am EDT"> 23-07-31</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Transcript-Bucher-Industries-AG-H1-2023-Earnings-Call-Jul-27-2023-44444378/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Transcript : Bucher Industries AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-07-27T08:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-07-27T08:00:00+00:00" title="04:00:00 2023-07-27 am EDT"> 23-07-27</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"><i class="bi-mic-fill txt-negative"></i></span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-Posts-Higher-H1-Attributable-Profit-Net-Sales-44431562/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries Posts Higher H1 Attributable Profit, Net Sales </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-07-27T04:33:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-07-27T04:33:06+00:00" title="12:33:06 2023-07-27 am EDT"> 23-07-27</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-AG-Provides-Earnings-Guidance-for-the-Year-2023-44464481/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-07-27T04:01:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-07-27T04:01:00+00:00" title="12:01:00 2023-07-27 am EDT"> 23-07-27</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-AG-Reports-Earnings-Results-for-the-Half-Year-Ended-June-30-2023-44455292/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-07-26T22:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-07-26T22:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2023-07-26 pm EDT"> 23-07-26</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Berenberg-Lowers-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Buy-Recommendation-44299599/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Berenberg Lowers Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Buy Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-07-10T10:10:10+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-07-10T10:10:10+00:00" title="06:10:10 2023-07-10 am EDT"> 23-07-10</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-Logs-Higher-Q1-Net-Sales-43653559/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries Logs Higher Q1 Net Sales </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-04-27T04:41:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-04-27T04:41:04+00:00" title="12:41:04 2023-04-27 am EDT"> 23-04-27</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Credit-Suisse-Lifts-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Neutral-Recommendation-43119867/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Neutral Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-03-01T10:18:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-03-01T10:18:06+00:00" title="05:18:06 2023-03-01 am EST"> 23-03-01</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/RBC-Capital-Lifts-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Outperform-Recommendation-43110548/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> RBC Capital Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Outperform Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-02-28T13:25:08+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-02-28T13:25:08+00:00" title="08:25:08 2023-02-28 am EST"> 23-02-28</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-Posts-Higher-FY22-Attributable-Profit-43073668/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-02-24T05:24:06+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-02-24T05:24:06+00:00" title="12:24:06 2023-02-24 am EST"> 23-02-24</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Kepler-Cheuvreux-Lifts-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Buy-Recommendation-42890505/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Buy Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-02-03T12:47:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-02-03T12:47:04+00:00" title="07:47:04 2023-02-03 am EST"> 23-02-03</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-FY22-Sales-Jump-13-on-Higher-Prices-Volumes-42815090/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries' FY22 Sales Jump 13% on Higher Prices, Volumes </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-01-26T05:24:05+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-01-26T05:24:05+00:00" title="12:24:05 2023-01-26 am EST"> 23-01-26</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-AG-Reports-Earnings-Results-for-the-Full-Year-Ended-December-31-2022-43149462/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2023-01-14T23:00:00+00:00" data-utc-date="2023-01-14T23:00:00+00:00" title="06:00:00 2023-01-14 pm EST"> 23-01-14</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="S&P Capital IQ"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> CI </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Mirabaud-Securities-Lifts-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Hold-Recommendation-42438616/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Hold Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2022-11-30T09:58:04+00:00" data-utc-date="2022-11-30T09:58:04+00:00" title="04:58:04 2022-11-30 am EST"> 22-11-30</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/RBC-Capital-Lifts-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Upgrades-Recommendation-to-Outperform-42418619/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> RBC Capital Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Upgrades Recommendation to Outperform </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2022-11-28T11:58:02+00:00" data-utc-date="2022-11-28T11:58:02+00:00" title="06:58:02 2022-11-28 am EST"> 22-11-28</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-Nine-month-Sales-Rise-11-On-Segmented-Growth-42099036/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries' Nine-month Sales Rise 11% On Segmented Growth </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2022-10-27T04:24:02+00:00" data-utc-date="2022-10-27T04:24:02+00:00" title="12:24:02 2022-10-27 am EDT"> 22-10-27</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-to-Appoint-Schaffner-Chairman-to-Same-Role-in-2024-41757164/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries to Appoint Schaffner Chairman to Same Role in 2024 </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2022-09-13T04:14:02+00:00" data-utc-date="2022-09-13T04:14:02+00:00" title="12:14:02 2022-09-13 am EDT"> 22-09-13</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Mirabaud-Securities-Lifts-Price-Target-on-Bucher-Industries-Maintains-Hold-Recommendation-41374202/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Bucher Industries, Maintains Hold Recommendation </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2022-08-22T13:36:02+00:00" data-utc-date="2022-08-22T13:36:02+00:00" title="09:36:02 2022-08-22 am EDT"> 22-08-22</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr><tr class=""><td class="w-100"><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Bucher-Industries-H1-Profit-Climbs-On-Higher-Demand-Order-Intake-41108057/" class="txt-- txt-overflow-2 link link--no-underline my-5 my-m-0 txt-m-inline"> Bucher Industries' H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Demand, Order Intake </a></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--nowrap table-child--w80 txt-s1"><time class="js-date-relative txt-muted h-100" datetime="2022-07-28T04:21:01+00:00" data-utc-date="2022-07-28T04:21:01+00:00" title="12:21:01 2022-07-28 am EDT"> 22-07-28</time></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--w40 c-none cm-table"><span class="c-block p-5 badge badge--small txt--" title="MT Newswires"><span class="c-inline txt-align-center" style="width: 18px;"> MT </span></span></td></tr></table></div></div></div><div class="c-12 cm-4 "><div class="card mb-15"><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/graphics/"> Chart Bucher Industries AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div class="grid mb-15"><div class="c-auto "><label for="bWCMois">Duration</label><select onchange="changeChart('chart_ta_159124','duration',this.value)" id="bWCMois" class="ml-5 input"><option value="8" selected>Auto.</option><option value="2">2 months</option><option value="3">3 months</option><option value="6">6 months</option><option value="9">9 months</option><option value="12">1 year</option><option value="24">2 years</option><option value="60">5 years</option><option value="120">10 years</option><option value="9999">Max.</option></select></div><div class="c-auto "><label for="bWCPer">Period</label><select onchange="changeChart('chart_ta_159124','cycle',this.value)" id="bWCPer" class="ml-5 input"><option value="DAY" selected>Day</option><option value="WEEK">Week</option></select></div></div><div class="txt-align-center media media--43"><img id="chart_ta_159124" data-src="https://www.marketscreener.com/zbcache/charts/ObjectChart.aspx?Name=159124&Type=Custom&Intraday=1&Width={width}&Height={height}&Cycle=DAY1&Duration={duration}&Render=Candle&ShowCopyright=2&ShowName=0&Locale=en&ShowVolume=1&Company=Skin:ZonebourseLight&externload=" src="https://www.marketscreener.com/zbcache/charts/ObjectChart.aspx?Name=159124&Type=Custom&Intraday=1&Width=740&Height=360&Cycle=DAY1&Duration=8&Render=Candle&ShowCopyright=2&ShowName=0&Locale=en&ShowVolume=1&Company=Skin:ZonebourseLight&externload=" data-cycle="DAY1" data-type="1" alt="Chart Bucher Industries AG" class="c-block media media--43 js-responsive-ta-chart content-loading" /></div><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/graphics/" class="c-bock mt-10 link link__more"> More charts </a></div></div><div id="companyProfile" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="companyProfile"></span><div class="card-header"><h2 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/company/"> Company Profile </a></h2></div><div class="card-content"><div><div class="mb-5 txt-justify txt-overflow-4"> Bucher Industries AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the development and manufacture of machinery and equipment used for a range of purposes, such as harvesting, producing and packaging healthy foods, keeping cities clean and roads safe or hydraulic systems. The Company's operations are structured into five segments: specialized agricultural machinery (Kuhn Group); municipal vehicles (Bucher Municipal, including the subsidiary J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S); hydraulic components (Bucher Hydraulics); manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry (Emhart Glass); systems and technologies for the production of wine, fruit juice and instant products, and for dewatering sewage sludge, as well as a distributorship for tractors and agricultural machinery in Switzerland (Bucher Specials). On March 28, 2014, it acquired Montana, a Brazilian manufacturer of crop sprayers and fertilizer spreaders, specializing in self-propelled crop sprayers. </div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5border-top txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Sector</div><a class="c-9 txt-align-right" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-goods/?cf=SlpsNDU4cTVhcmREQWd6T0N3VWpHNjlCUzMyVDBreXozYndzUkV2VldPdz0"> Heavy Machinery & Vehicles </a></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Calendar</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"> 2024-03-01 <a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/calendar/"> - Q4 2023 Earnings Release </a></div></div><div class="grid py-10 py-m-5 border-top txt txt-s1"><div class="c-3 txt-bold">Related indices</div><div class="c-9 txt-align-right"><a href="/quote/index/STOXX-EUROPE-600-EUR-7477/" class="link"> STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) </a></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/company/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10"> More about the company </a></div></div><div id="chart_right_ise_e_card" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="chart_right_ise_e_card"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/finances/"> Income Statement Evolution </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_ise_a" class="chart chart--loading chart--h250 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawGraphEvoCptRes" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_ise_a","bLight":true,"codezb":159124,"companyName":"","period":"A"}"></div><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/finances/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10"> More financial data </a></div></div><div id="ratings" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="ratings"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/ratings/"> Ratings for Bucher Industries AG </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div><div class="grid py-5 border-bottom"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> Trading Rating </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><span title="79%" class="star star--size40"></span></div></div><div class="grid py-5 border-bottom"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> Investor Rating </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><span title="81%" class="star star--size40"></span></div></div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c-8 txt-s2"> ESG Refinitiv </div><div class="c-4 txt-align-center"><div class="esg-rank esg-rank--b txt-bold txt-align-center">B</div></div></div></div><div id="ratingslightChart" class="chart chart--loading chart--h320 js-highcharts-trigger" data-fct-name="drawGraphNotationSurperformanceLight" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"ratingslightChart","codezb":159124,"companyName":""}"></div><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/ratings/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10">More Ratings</a></div></div><div id="consensusDetail" class="card mb-15 card--collapsible pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="consensusDetail"></span><div class="card-header c-flex gbetween"><h2 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/consensus/"> Analysts' Consensus </a></h2></div><div class="card-content"><div class="txt-s1"><div class="txt-align-center mb-5 txt-s2">Sell<div class="consensus-gauge" title="Rate: 7.1 / 10"><img style="padding-left:64.9px;" src="/images/consensus_flch.gif" alt="Consensus"></div>Buy</div><div class="grid border-bottom py-5"><div class="c">Mean consensus</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right">OUTPERFORM</div></div><div class="grid border-bottom py-5"><div class="c">Number of Analysts</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right">7</div></div><div class="grid border-bottom py-5"><div class="c">Last Close Price</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="last " > 366.2 </span>CHF</div></div><div class="grid border-bottom py-5"><div class="c">Average target price</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="last " > 396.9 </span>CHF</div></div><div class="grid py-5"><div class="c">Spread / Average Target</div><div class="c-auto txt-align-right txt-bold"><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation txt-align-center c-block " >+8.37%</span></div></div></div><a href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/consensus/" class="link link__more c-block mt-10">Consensus</a></div></div><div id="chart_change_eps-cae" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="chart_change_eps-cae"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title">EPS Revisions</h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_change_eps" class="chart chart--loading chart--h300 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawEstimatesChangeChart" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_change_eps","codezb":159124,"companyName":"","type":"eps"}"></div><a class="c-block mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/revisions/"> Estimates Revisions </a></div></div><div id="qual_est_epsq" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="qual_est_epsq"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/calendar/"> Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><div id="chart_qual_est_eps_q" class="chart chart--loading chart--h300 js-highcharts-trigger" data-lazy-loaded="true" data-fct-name="drawGraphEstimatesQuality" data-fct-attr="{"inDiv":"chart_qual_est_eps_q","codezb":159124,"companyName":"","t":"eps","p":"Q"}"></div><a class="c-block mt-10 link link__more" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/calendar/"> Company calendar </a></div></div><div id="competitors-list" class="card card--collapsible mb-15 pos-next"><span class="js-collapse collapse" data-collapse="competitors-list"></span><div class="card-header"><h3 class="card-title"><a class="link" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-goods/?cf=SlpsNDU4cTVhcmREQWd6T0N3VWpHOVhRdUR6VkpBWk1SZXJGUk1WdXNsND0"> Sector Agricultural Machinery </a></h3></div><div class="card-content"><table class="table table--bordered table--small table--fixed "><thead><tr ><th class="table-child--top" ></th><th class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" title="Change as of January 1"> 1st Jan change </th><th class="table-child--w110" title="Capitalization"> Capi. </th></tr></thead><tbody><tr class="referenceRow" ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__ch"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/" title="Stock Bucher Industries AG"> BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="159124" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/" title="Stock Bucher Industries AG"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Bucher Industries AG" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="11713750" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="353.2">+3.68%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 4 320 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/THE-TORO-COMPANY-14679/" title="Stock The Toro Company"> THE TORO COMPANY </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="14679" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/THE-TORO-COMPANY-14679/" title="Stock The Toro Company"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock The Toro Company" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="84656" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="95.99">-2.15%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 9 760 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__in"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/ESCORTS-KUBOTA-LIMITED-9058909/" title="Stock Escorts Kubota Limited"> ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="9058909" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/ESCORTS-KUBOTA-LIMITED-9058909/" title="Stock Escorts Kubota Limited"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Escorts Kubota Limited" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="20413082" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="2981.7802821517">+2.29%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 3 909 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__tr"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/TURK-TRAKTOR-VE-ZIRAAT-MA-6497303/" title="Stock Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri"> TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="6497303" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/TURK-TRAKTOR-VE-ZIRAAT-MA-6497303/" title="Stock Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Türk Traktör ve Ziraat Makineleri" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="0" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="712">+8.22%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 2 465 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__hk"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/FIRST-TRACTOR-COMPANY-LIM-6158828/" title="Stock First Tractor Company Limited"> FIRST TRACTOR COMPANY LIMITED </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="6158828" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/FIRST-TRACTOR-COMPANY-LIM-6158828/" title="Stock First Tractor Company Limited"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock First Tractor Company Limited" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="110902" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="4.96">+5.04%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 1 682 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/LINDSAY-CORPORATION-13412/" title="Stock Lindsay Corporation"> LINDSAY CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="13412" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/LINDSAY-CORPORATION-13412/" title="Stock Lindsay Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Lindsay Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="78377" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="129.16">+3.39%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 1 471 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__ca"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/AG-GROWTH-INTERNATIONAL-I-1408925/" title="Stock Ag Growth International Inc."> AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="1408925" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/AG-GROWTH-INTERNATIONAL-I-1408925/" title="Stock Ag Growth International Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Ag Growth International Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="29469282" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="50.52">+11.12%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 794 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__cn"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/JIANGSU-NONGHUA-INTELLIGE-11694321/" title="Stock Jiangsu Nonghua Intelligent Agriculture Technology Co.ltd"> JIANGSU NONGHUA INTELLIGENT AGRICULTURE TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="11694321" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/JIANGSU-NONGHUA-INTELLIGE-11694321/" title="Stock Jiangsu Nonghua Intelligent Agriculture Technology Co.ltd"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Jiangsu Nonghua Intelligent Agriculture Technology Co.ltd" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="0" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="3.02">-8.61%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 569 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__in"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/JAIN-IRRIGATION-SYSTEMS-L-46728624/" title="Stock Jain Irrigation Systems Limited"> JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="46728624" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/JAIN-IRRIGATION-SYSTEMS-L-46728624/" title="Stock Jain Irrigation Systems Limited"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Jain Irrigation Systems Limited" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="10837394" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="63.324985647378">+4.33%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 533 M $</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__cn"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/XINJIANG-MACHINERY-RESEAR-11367208/" title="Stock Xinjiang Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd."> XINJIANG MACHINERY RESEARCH INSTITUTE CO., LTD. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="11367208" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/XINJIANG-MACHINERY-RESEAR-11367208/" title="Stock Xinjiang Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Xinjiang Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right table-child--top" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="0" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="2.6">-15.00%</span></td><td class="table-child--w110" aria-label="Capitalization" > 480 M $</td></tr></tbody></table><a class="link link__more c-block mt-10" href="/stock-exchange/sectors/industrials/industrial-goods/?cf=SlpsNDU4cTVhcmREQWd6T0N3VWpHOVhRdUR6VkpBWk1SZXJGUk1WdXNsND0"> Agricultural Machinery </a></div></div></div></div> <div class="mb-15 c-12 c-flex gcenter"><!-- Footer --><div style="width: 100%;"><div id='zppFooter' style='display: table;width:1000px;min-height:250px;margin: 0 auto;'></div></div><script> aAdsList.push('Footer'); aAdsListSize.push([[970, 250], [1000, 180], [1000, 200], [1000, 250]]); aAdsListCA.push(null); </script></div></main><div class="js-responsive-move-container c-none cl-block" data-move-id="rs_light_screen_content"><div class="js-responsive-move h-100" data-move-id="rs_light_screen_content" data-move-type="large"><aside class="c-none cm-block cm-f300 pt-5 h-100"><div class="rsidebar with-ads" style="margin:0;" ><script> const RS_ASYNC = true; </script><div class="rsidebar__component rsidebar__indexes mt-10 mt-m-0"><div class="rsidebar__indexes__menu px-5"><span data-tab="0" onclick="rs_switch_tab(0)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row rsidebar__indexes__menu__row--active" ><i class="bi-activity"></i> Indexes</span><span data-tab="1" onclick="rs_switch_tab(1)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row " > Europe</span><span data-tab="2" onclick="rs_switch_tab(2)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row " > America</span><span data-tab="3" onclick="rs_switch_tab(3)" class="c js_rs__link link link--white rsidebar__indexes__menu__row " > Asia</span></div><div class="rsidebar__indexes__container"><div class="rsidebar__indexes__container__tab rsidebar__indexes__container__tab--active"><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 my-10 bg-graph-intra-dark" style="height:116.8px"><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/indexes/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more"> More Indexes </a><div class="mb-15"><!-- Right2 --><div style="width: 100%;"><div id='zppRight2' style='display: table;width:300px;min-height:600px;margin: 0 auto;'></div></div><script> aAdsList.push('Right2'); aAdsListSize.push([300, 600]); aAdsListCA.push(null); </script></div><div id="rs-watchlist" class="mt-15"><div class="rsidebar__component pb-10"><div class="c-flex gbetween align-center p-10"><a href="/member/-/watchlist/" class="rsidebar__title mt-0 txt-white">My Watchlist</a><div class="c ml-15 js-rs-watchlist placeholder">   </div></div><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><hr /><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div><a href="/member/-/watchlist/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">My lists</a></div><div id="rs-palmares-0" class="mt-15"><div class="rsidebar__component pb-10"><div class="c-flex gbetween align-center p-10"><span class="rsidebar__title mt-0 txt-white placeholder">Rankings</span><div class="c ml-15 js-rs-watchlist placeholder">   </div></div><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><hr /><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><div class="pt-5"><div class="chart chart--h150 placeholder bg-black-primary"></div></div></div><a href="#" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more placeholder"> More Top / Flop </a></div><div id="rs-palmares-1" class="mt-15"><div class="rsidebar__component pb-10"><div class="c-flex gbetween align-center p-10"><span class="rsidebar__title mt-0 txt-white placeholder">Rankings</span><div class="c ml-15 js-rs-watchlist placeholder">   </div></div><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><hr /><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div><div class="pt-5"><div class="chart chart--h150 placeholder bg-black-primary"></div></div></div><a href="#" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more placeholder"> More Top / Flop </a></div><div class="rsidebar__component js-rs-quotes mt-10 mt-m-0"><p class="rsidebar__title px-10 pt-10 pb-5 m-0">Currency / Forex</p><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 bg-graph-intra-dark" style=""><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/currencies/?page=major" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">Forex</a><div class="rsidebar__component js-rs-quotes mt-10 mt-m-0"><p class="rsidebar__title px-10 pt-10 pb-5 m-0">Commodities</p><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 bg-graph-intra-dark" style=""><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/commodities/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">Commodities</a><div class="rsidebar__component js-rs-quotes mt-10 mt-m-0"><p class="rsidebar__title px-10 pt-10 pb-5 m-0">Cryptocurrencies</p><div class="txt-align-center px-m-5 p-5 bg-graph-intra-dark" style=""><div class="js_rs__graph placeholder" style="height:100px;width: 290px;"></div></div><div class="pb-10"><div class="quotation_table"><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div><div class="quotation_table__row px-5 placeholder"></div></div></div></div><a href="/stock-exchange/cryptocurrencies/" class="c-block pl-0 py-5 txt-s2 link link__more">Cryptocurrencies</a></div></aside></div></div></div><div class="bcrumb"><ol itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/BreadcrumbList"><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /" href="/"><span itemprop="name">Stock</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="1"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /stock-exchange/shares/" href="/stock-exchange/shares/"><span itemprop="name">Equities</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="2"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/"><span itemprop="name"> Stock Bucher Industries AG - Swiss Exchange </span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="3"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><a itemprop="item" itemid="https://www.marketscreener.com /quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/" href="/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/"><span itemprop="name">News Bucher Industries AG</span></a><meta itemprop="position" content="4"></li><li itemprop="itemListElement" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ListItem"><span itemprop="name">Sales at prior-year level with decline in market momentum</span><meta itemprop="position" content="4"></li></ol></div></div></div><footer><section id="section_footer" style="padding:20px 0px;margin:0px;background:#000;position:relative;top:0px;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto; "><div class="footer" style="padding:0px;margin:0px;background:#000;position:relative;top:0px;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;"><div class="container"><div class="grid" id="link"><div class="c-12 cxl-2 cm-4 cs-6 noMSV"><div class="footer_title">CATEGORIES</div><ul><li><a href="/stock-exchange/indexes/">Indexes</a></li><li><a href="/stock-exchange/shares/">Equities</a></li><li><a href="/stock-exchange/currencies/">Currencies</a></li><li><a href="/stock-exchange/commodities/">Commodities</a></li><li><a href="/stock-exchange/ETF/">Trackers / ETF</a></li><li><a href="/news/latest/">News</a></li><li><a href="/analysis/">Analysis</a></li></ul></div><div class="c-12 cxl-2 cm-4 cs-6 pt-3 pt-sm-0 noMSV"><div class="footer_title">FREE SERVICES</div><ul><li><a href="/member/-/watchlist/">Watchlists</a></li><li><a href="/member/-/portfolios/">Virtual Portfolios</a></li><li><a href="/member/-/account-notifications/">Newsletters and notifications</a></li><li><a href="https://www.marketscreener.com/registration/member/"><div class="footer_btn btn_membre">New member</div></a></li></ul></div><div class="c-12 cxl-2 cm-4 cs-6 pt-3 pt-md-0 noMSV"><div class="footer_title">SOLUTIONS</div><ul><li><a href="/services/solutions/portfolios/?display=1">European Portfolio</a></li><li><a href="/services/solutions/portfolios/?display=1">USA Portfolio</a></li><li><a href="/services/solutions/portfolios/?display=1">Asian Portfolio</a></li><li><a href="/tools/stock-screener/">Stock Screener</a></li><li><a href="/stock-analyses/">Stock Picks</a></li><li><a href="/investment-themes/">Investment Themes</a></li><li><a href="/investment-styles-lists/">Investment Style</a></li><li><a href="/services/premium/?display=1"><div class="footer_btn btn_client">Subscribe as customer</div></a></li></ul></div><div class="c-12 cxl-2 cm-4 cs-6 pt-3 pt-xl-0 noMSV"><div style="" class="footer_title">STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS</div><ul><li ><a href="https://www.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="English (USA)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/us.png"> English (USA) </a></li><li ><a href="https://uk.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="English (UK)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/gb.png"> English (UK) </a></li><li ><a href="https://in.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="English (India)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/in.png"> English (India) </a></li><li ><a href="https://ca.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="English (Canada)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/ca.png"> English (Canada) </a></li><li ><a href="https://de.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Deutsch (Deutschland)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/de.png"> Deutsch (Deutschland) </a></li><li ><a href="https://at.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Deutsch (Österreich)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/at.png"> Deutsch (Österreich) </a></li><li ><a href="https://ch.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Deutsch (Schweiz)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/ch.png"> Deutsch (Schweiz) </a></li><li ><a href="https://es.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Español" src="/images/png-country/24x24/es.png"> Español </a></li><li ><a href="https://www.zonebourse.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Français (France)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/fr.png"> Français (France) </a></li><li ><a href="https://ch.zonebourse.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Français (Suisse)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/ch.png"> Français (Suisse) </a></li><li ><a href="https://it.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Italiano" src="/images/png-country/24x24/it.png"> Italiano </a></li><li ><a href="https://nl.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Nederlands (Nederland)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/nl.png"> Nederlands (Nederland) </a></li><li ><a href="https://be.marketscreener.com"><img style="margin-bottom:.25em; vertical-align:middle;" width="24" height="24" alt="Nederlands (België)" src="/images/png-country/24x24/be.png"> Nederlands (België) </a></li></ul></div><div class="c-12 cxl-2 cm-4 cs-6 pt-3 pt-xl-0 noMSV"><div class="footer_title">ABOUT</div><ul><li><a href="http://www.surperformance.com">Surperformance SAS</a></li><!--<li><a href="http://www.surperformance.com">About us</a></li>--><li style="color: #9c9c9c;font-size: 14px;cursor:pointer;" onclick="class_popup_show('65b87ed0645bb','/mods_a/popup/popup_contact.php?prov=%2Fgestion%2FClearCache.php','930','830','0','','');">Contact</li><li><a href="/indexbasesans.php?lien=avertissement">Legal information</a></li><li><span style="color: #9c9c9c;cursor:pointer;font-size:14px" onclick="__tcfapi('show', 2, console.log, {jumpAt: 'privacy'});">Cookie settings</span></li></ul></div><div class="c-12 cxl-2 cm-4 cs-6 pt-15 pt-xl-0"><img style="margin-top:15px;display:block;" width="181" height="24" src="/images/footer/footer_logo_ms.png" alt="Logo"><div class="mt-15"><a href="https://twitter.com/Marketscreener1"><img width="32" height="32" class="mr-5" src="/images/img_footer_twitter.png" alt="twitter" /></a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/838578/featured"><img width="32" height="32" class="mr-5" src="/images/img_footer_youtube.png" alt="youtube" /></a><a href="https://apps.apple.com/fr/app/zone-bourse/id371067460?l=fr&ls=1"><img class="mt-10" src="/images/img_footer_appstore.png" alt="appstore" /></a></div></div></div><div id="copyright" class="grid"><div class="c-12"><div style="color:#9c9c9c;border-top:1px solid #4D4D4D;" class="pt-10 mt-15"><div class="ml-15" style="text-align:center;" > Copyright © 2024 Surperformance. All rights reserved.<br/>Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ </div></div></div></div></div></div></section></footer><script data-action="javascript-global-variable"> const GLOBAL_LOCALE = "en_US"; const GLOBAL_LANG = "en"; const GLOBAL_ISMOBILE = false; const GLOBAL_V = "v2022v2-880" const GLOBAL_TIMEZONE = "America/New_York" </script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/stock/9/highstock.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/modules/treemap.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/modules/heatmap.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/highcharts-more.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-W5MZBYLHSG></script><script data-version='external' src=https://code.highcharts.com/9/modules/pattern-fill.js></script><script data-version='external' src=https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/socket.io/2.1.1/socket.io.slim.js></script><script data-version='v2022v2-539' src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/static/compiled-js/2bd6a4d86a71cd99402310391d26a187.min.js"/></script><script data-action="{} Tags init"> (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); function gaEvent(eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue) { if (typeof eventValue !== 'undefined') ga('send', 'event', eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue); else if (typeof eventLabel !== 'undefined') ga('send', 'event', eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel); else ga('send', 'event', eventCategory, eventAction); var eventConf = {}; if (typeof eventCategory !== 'undefined') eventConf['event_category'] = eventCategory; if (typeof eventLabel !== 'undefined') eventConf['event_label'] = eventLabel; if (typeof eventValue !== 'undefined') eventConf['value'] = eventValue; gtag('event',eventAction,eventConf); } </script><script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.appconsent.io/loader.js" defer async></script><script type="text/javascript"> __tcfapi('init', 2, function() { __tcfapi('show', 2, console.log, {jumpAt: 'banner',lazy: true}); __tcfapi("addEventListener", 2, function (tcData, success) { if(success && tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' && tcData.addtlConsent === null) { console.log("show CMP"); __tcfapi('show', 2, console.log); } } ); }, { appKey: '5eef9679-6e01-4486-8a2f-e0bdb1912916', urlRedirect: { main: { denyAll : '/services/solutions/?utmzb_campaign=cmp++popin_cmp_refuser-s-abonner+refuser-s-abonner+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=popin&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement', continueWithoutAccepting : '/services/solutions/?utmzb_campaign=cmp++popin_cmp_refuser-s-abonner+refuser-s-abonner+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=popin&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement', }, settings : { denyAll : '/services/solutions/?utmzb_campaign=cmp++popin_cmp_refuser-s-abonner+refuser-s-abonner+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=popin&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement', } }, } ) </script><div id='div-gpt-ad-pixel'></div><script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(()=>{ googletag.defineSlot('/4093671/__pixel__', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-pixel').addService(googletag.pubads()) googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }) </script><span class="js_modal_button" data-modal="user_data_modal" style="cursor:pointer;"></span><div id="user_data_modal" class="modal modal--large p-0 "><div class="modal__content "></div><div class="modal__footer"></div></div><div class="esi_h" id="ud" style="width:0;margin:0;height:0;"><!-- bActiveMobileVersion 0 --><!-- bIsMobile 0 --> <div style="display:none;" data-ga_event="onload" data-ga_categorie="surtop-light" data-ga_action="non-inscrits" data-ga_libelle="surtop-light_non-inscrits_meilleurs-outils_bg-bleu"></div> <style>.empwidget{margin-top: 134px;}</style> <div style="position: fixed;top: 94px;width: 100%;z-index:100;" id="teasing_445" class="teasing_widget_surtop_light" > <div style="display:flex;font-size: 0.9rem;padding:7px;background:#004eff;color:#ffffff;"><div style="flex:1;display:flex;justify-content: center;"><a target="_self" style="flex:1;display:flex;justify-content: center;text-decoration:none;color:inherit;" href="/registration/member/?utmzb_campaign=non-inscrits++surtop-light_non-inscrits_meilleurs-outils_bg-bleu+meilleurs-outils_bg-bleu+&utmzb_content=++++&utmzb_source=surtop-light&utmzb_medium=url_declenchement"><div style="align-self: center;">The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!</div><div style="align-self: center;border-radius: 2px;box-shadow: 1px 1px 2px #5c5c5c;margin-left: 15px;padding:3px 15px;background:#ffffff;color:#000000;">Optimize my profits</div></a></div><img data-idTeasing="445" class="ajax_close_teasing445" src="/images/actions/2020/popup/blockmembernav/x-circle-fill.svg" style="cursor:pointer;margin-left:auto;width:20px;filter: brightness(0) invert(1);" alt="fermer" ></div></div> <script> document.querySelector(".pcontent").classList.add("empwidget"); document.addEventListener("click", function(event) { if (event.target.matches(".ajax_close_teasing445") || event.target.matches(".ajax_close_teasing_ws445")) { if (event.target.matches(".ajax_close_teasing445")) { var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open("GET", "/mods_a/ajax_teasing.php?action=hide&idT="+event.target.getAttribute('data-idTeasing'), true); xhr.setRequestHeader("Content-Type", "application/json"); xhr.onreadystatechange = function() { if (xhr.readyState === 4 && xhr.status === 200) {} }; xhr.send(); } var element = document.querySelector("[id*='teasing_']"); var parent = element.parentElement; if (parent) { parent.removeChild(element); } document.querySelector(".pcontent").classList.remove("empwidget"); } }); </script> <script> function onloadUI() { } function onunloadUI() { } </script> <iframe width="0" height="0" frameborder="0" src="/mods_a/setcesi.php?u=%2Fquote%2Fstock%2FBUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124%2Fnews%2FSales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791%2F%3Futm_medium%3DRSS%26utm_content%3D20240130"></iframe> <script>var country_location = "US"; let aICTags = {}; let ICConf = { "Middle2": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "728x90, 970x250, 970x90, Fluid", "zppMiddle2"], setKval : { "adslot" : "d_728x90_1" } }, "Right2": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "300x250, 300x600, 300x384, Fluid", "zppRight2"], setKval : { "adslot" : "d_300x600_1" } }, "Right3": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "300x250, 300x600, 300x384, Fluid", "zppRight3"], setKval : { "adslot" : "d_300x600_2" } }, "Sky1": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "160x600, 120x600, Fluid", "zppSky1"], setKval : { "adslot" : "d_160x600_1" } }, "Footer": { function : "defineNativeTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "728x90, 970x250, 970x90, Fluid", "zppFooter"], setKval : { "adslot" : "d_3x3_1" } }, "SearchBar": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "88x31", "zppSearchBar"], setKval : {"kval":"searchbx","adslot":"d_88x31_1"} }, "PartnerCenter_Right": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "300x384", "zppPartnerCenter_Right" ], setKval : {"pc":"pc","adslot":"d_240x384_1"} }, "PartnerCenter_Middle": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "728x90, 970x90, 970x91, Fluid", "zppPartnerCenter_Middle" ], setKval : {"adslot":"d_728x90_2"} }, "VideoAnchor": { function : "defineNativeTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "3x6, Fluid", "zppVideoAnchor" ], setKval : {"adslot":"d_3x6_1"} }, "TradeNow": { function : "defineTag", params : ["4Traders/quotepages", "300x60,234x60", "zppTradeNow" ], setKval : {"adslot":"d_300x60_1"} } }; function ICtoPage(sAdsPos) { console.log("ICtoPage("+sAdsPos+")"); if (sAdsPos=="") return; if (typeof ICConf === "object" && typeof ICConf[sAdsPos] === "object") { $("#zpp"+sAdsPos).empty(); console.log("ic_page."+ ICConf[sAdsPos].function +"("+ ICConf[sAdsPos].params +")"+aAdsList.length); InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { try { aICTags[sAdsPos] = ic_page[ICConf[sAdsPos].function].apply(ic_page,ICConf[sAdsPos].params); aICTags[sAdsPos].setKval(ICConf[sAdsPos].setKval); if (sAdsPos=="PartnerCenter_Right") { aICTags[sAdsPos].render(); aViewableAds.push(sAdsPos); } } catch (error) { } }); } } aAdsQueue.pushEvent(function(u_aAdsQueue) { console.log("PUSH"); (u_aAdsQueue.pop())(); }); function startAdsServiceD(){ gaEvent('adspv', 'InvestingChannel_start', 'US'); $( document.body ).append("<div id='zppOOP'></div>"); InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { aICTags["oop"] = ic_page.defineOutOfPageTag("4Traders/quotepages","zppOOP"); aICTags["oop"].setKval({"adslot":"d_OOP_1"}); aICTags["oop"].render(); }); while (aAdsQueue.length) { (aAdsQueue.shift())(); } InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { displayViewableAds('InvestingChannel'); $( window ).scroll(function() { displayViewableAds('InvestingChannel'); }); }); } gaEvent('adspv', 'InvestingChannel', 'US'); googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.pubads().setTargeting('Edition', 'en_US'); googletag.pubads().setTargeting('UserType', 'free'); googletag.pubads().setTargeting('Content', 'equities'); googletag.pubads().setTargeting('codezb', '159124'); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); try{googletag.pubads().getSlots().forEach(function(slot){if(slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith('zpp')){;}else{googletag.pubads().refresh([slot],{changeCorrelator: false});}})}catch(error){console.error(error)} }); $(document).ready(function() { $( document).on('zbv_visible',function () {startAdsService();}); if (document[zbv_hidden]===false) { startAdsService(); } }); </script> </div><div id="Marketscreeneren_CornerVideo"></div><script type="application/javascript"> launchVideoCorner("Marketscreeneren_CornerVideo") </script><script data-action="{} Tags usage" data-version="3" data-type="cached"> ga('create', 'UA-325367-3', 'auto' ); ga('set', 'anonymizeIp', true); gtag('config', 'G-W5MZBYLHSG', { 'anonymize_ip': true, 'page_path': "/quote/stock/BUCHER-INDUSTRIES-AG-159124/news/Sales-at-prior-year-level-with-decline-in-market-momentum-45835791/" , 'content_group1': 'Actions' , 'content_group2': 'eqs' , 'content_group3': 'action/communique_de_presse' }); </script><script data-action="live-opts"> const liveHtml_BASE_URL = "https://live.zonebourse.com:8195"; const liveHtml_AUTH = { hkKey: "3010cd998da2034e40bb2b2bd580e8da", pvKey: "c015c31d5f7f244a8e7576722deb3efe", uKey:"L3F1b3RlL3N0b2NrL0JVQ0hFUi1JTkRVU1RSSUVTLUFHLTE1OTEyNC9uZXdzL1NhbGVzLWF0LXByaW9yLXllYXItbGV2ZWwtd2l0aC1kZWNsaW5lLWluLW1hcmtldC1tb21lbnR1bS00NTgzNTc5MS8=" }; function trigger_update(element, value_old, value_new) { value_new = parseFloat(value_new); if (!$(element).isInViewport()) return; let toTrigger = "variation__update_"; if (value_old < value_new ) toTrigger += "pos" else if (value_old > value_new) toTrigger += "neg" else return; let isNeg = $(element).hasClass('variation__rs--neg') || $(element).hasClass('variation--neg'); let hasRs = ($(element).hasClass('variation__rs--neg') || $(element).hasClass('variation__rs--pos')) ? '__rs' : ''; if (isNeg && value_new > 0 ) { $(element).addClass('variation'+hasRs+'--pos'); $(element).removeClass('variation'+hasRs+'--neg'); } else if (!isNeg && value_new < 0 ) { $(element).removeClass('variation'+hasRs+'--pos'); $(element).addClass('variation'+hasRs+'--neg'); } if ($(element).data('trigerrer')) element = $(""+$(element).data('trigerrer')); void element.offsetWidth; $(element).addClass(toTrigger); setTimeout(()=>{ $(element).removeClass(toTrigger) }, 2000) } $(document).ready(()=>{ new SocketStreaming(liveHtml_BASE_URL, liveHtml_AUTH, []) .then((instance) => { if (typeof SS_ISE_LOADED != 'undefined') instance.subs(SS_ISE_LOADED) }) }) </script></body></html>