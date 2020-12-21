Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási es Fejlesztesi : Corporate Action Timetable

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.
1033 Budapest, Polgár u. 8-10.
Tel. (36 1) 457 3860 | Fax. (36 1) 367 2800 | E-mail: info@bif.hu
Extraordinary information
Budapesti Ingatlan Nyrt. hereby announces its corporate events calendar for 2021, in line with Clause
18.3 of the Regulations for Listing, Continued Trading and Disclosure of the Second Book of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
|
1. Date of the Annual General Meeting:
|
On that week which begins at 26th of April
|
|
2021 (probably 27 April 2021)
2. Publication of the 2020 Annual Report: On that week which begins at 26th of April 2021 (probably 27 April 2021)
|
3. Publication of 2021 Half-year report:
|
in the 35th week of 2021
Budapesti Ingatlan Nyrt. does not hold a press conference on publication of the Annual Report.
All dates in the table may be subject to change. In case the changing of the precise dates an extraordinary information will be published by the Company.
21 December 2020, Budapest
