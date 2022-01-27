Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási es Fejlesztesi : Extraordinary announcement the amendment of the Company's investor relations person

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.

1033 Budapest, Polgár u. 8-10.

Tel. (36 1) 457 3860 | Fax. (36 1) 367 2800 | E-mail: info@bif.hu

Extraordinary announcement

the amendment of the Company's investor relations person

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt. (registered office: 8-10Polgár street, HU-1033

Budapest.; company registration number: 01-10-042813, hereinafter referred as: Company) hereby informs the investors that the person of the Company's investor relations has been changed.

From the 27th of January 2022 the roles of the investor relations of the Company will be managed by dr. Anita Kalicz with the following business availabilities:

E-mail: kalicz.anita@bif.hu

Telefon: +36-1-457-3860

Fax: +36-1-367-2800

Budapest, 27 January 2022.

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.