Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási es Fejlesztesi : Extraordinary announcement the amendment of the Company's investor relations person

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.
1033 Budapest, Polgár u. 8-10.
Tel. (36 1) 457 3860 | Fax. (36 1) 367 2800 | E-mail: info@bif.hu
Extraordinary announcement
the amendment of the Company's investor relations person
Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt. (registered office: 8-10Polgár street, HU-1033
Budapest.; company registration number: 01-10-042813, hereinafter referred as: Company) hereby informs the investors that the person of the Company's investor relations has been changed.
From the 27th of January 2022 the roles of the investor relations of the Company will be managed by dr. Anita Kalicz with the following business availabilities:
E-mail: kalicz.anita@bif.hu
Telefon: +36-1-457-3860
Fax: +36-1-367-2800
Budapest, 27 January 2022.
Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.
Disclaimer
Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.