Extraordinary information,

transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt. (registered office: 8-10Polgár street, HU-1033

Budapest.; company registration number: 01-10-042813) hereby notified the members of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.

Place and date: Budapest, 4th July 2024

Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.

Attachment: Notification