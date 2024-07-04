Extraordinary information,
transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt. (registered office: 8-10Polgár street, HU-1033
Budapest.; company registration number: 01-10-042813) hereby notified the members of the capital markets of a transaction of a person discharging managerial responsibilities based upon the received notification attached hereby in accordance with Regulation 596/2014/EU and Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) of the Minister of Finance.
Place and date: Budapest, 4th July 2024
Budapesti Ingatlan Hasznosítási és Fejlesztési Nyrt.
Attachment: Notification
Tel.: +36 1 332 2200
1
1033 Budapest, Polgár u. 8-10.
Fax.: +36 1 367 2800
info@bif.hu
